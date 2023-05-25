How to watch the Succession series finale online: HBO, Max release date, time

We're not ready to watch the Succession series finale online, which is good because we have a few days before it's here.

Succession season 4 episode 10 date, time U.S. date and time: Succession season 4 episode 10 airs Sunday (May 28) at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT on HBO, the same time it hits Max.

U.K. release date: Monday (May 29) at 2 a.m. GMT on Sky Atlantic and NOW.

AU release date: Monday (May 29) at 1 p.m. AEDT on Binge and Foxtel Now.

With the funeral of Logan Roy (Brian Cox) in the rear view mirror, the Roy family now moves onto the endgame, and it looks like we're going to get a bloody 90-minute affair. Yes, this finale episode, entitled "With Open Eyes" is a super-sized conclusion.

Here's the official episode description from HBO:

Ahead of the final board vote on the Waystar-GoJo deal, Kendall and Shiv try to shore up their opposing interests...and get a fix on the whereabouts of a physically and emotionally bruised Roman.

So, yes, Roman (Kieran Culkin) is set to play a deciding factor in this conclusion. Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård) may have warmed up possible new US President Jeryd Mencken (Justin Kirk), and set up Shiv (Sarah Snook) as the possible "U.S. CEO" of Waystar Royco after the merger. Ken? Well, he's still trying to torpedo the deal, and it sounds like he'll get one last big chance to make another convincing speech.

Here's the trailer for the series finale for Succession season 4, the best Max show currently on the air, and we've got all the details about how to watch below.

How to watch Succession season 4 episode 10 online in the US

HBO and Max are the two ways to watch Succession season 4 episode 10 online in the U.S..

Succession season 4 episode 10 arrives today (Sunday, April 16) on HBO at 9 p.m. ET. It also goes live on Max at that time, which you can watch here.

Scroll down for the full schedule.

Max offers an exceptional library, including all of HBO's prestige series, like Game of Thrones, Succession, The Sopranos and The Wire.

How to watch Succession's series finale online in the UK

Succession season 4 episode 10 is going to air on Sky Atlantic (the normal home for HBO and Max Originals in the UK) and NOW in the U.K. So, look for it at 2 a.m. BST on Monday (May 29).

Visiting the UK and can't find it either? Try one of the best VPNs to log in back home to use the apps you prefer.

How to watch Succession season 4 episode 10 online in Canada

Crave is the home of Succession season 4 in Canada, and episode 10 will air at its normal time, just like it does in the U.S.. So, get ready to watch Succession season 4 episode 10 at 9 p.m. ET on Sunday (May 28) on Crave's HBO channel.

Of course, those on vacation in Canada who want to stream it live with their friends in the U.S. or U.K. will need one of the best VPNs to log in back home to use the service you prefer.

How to watch Succession season 4 episode 10 online in Australia

Binge is the place you want to go to watch Succession season 4 online in Australia. So, on Monday (May 29) look for the new episode at 1 p.m. AEDT.

Binge is free for the first 14 days, and starts at $10 per month for one screen and SD viewing. It's also on Foxtel Now.

Succession season 4 episode schedule

Succession episodes will premiere on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO. That may be the same time as Yellowjackets season 2 airing on linear Showtime, but those episodes debut on Friday mornings.

Succession season 4 cast

