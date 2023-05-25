How to watch the Succession series finale online: HBO, Max release date, time

We're not ready to watch the Succession series finale online, which is good because we have a few days before it's here.
U.S. date and time: Succession season 4 episode 10 airs Sunday (May 28) at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT on HBO, the same time it hits Max.
U.K. release date: Monday (May 29) at 2 a.m. GMT on Sky Atlantic and NOW.
AU release date: Monday (May 29) at 1 p.m. AEDT on Binge and Foxtel Now.
With the funeral of Logan Roy (Brian Cox) in the rear view mirror, the Roy family now moves onto the endgame, and it looks like we're going to get a bloody 90-minute affair. Yes, this finale episode, entitled "With Open Eyes" is a super-sized conclusion.
Here's the official episode description from HBO:
Ahead of the final board vote on the Waystar-GoJo deal, Kendall and Shiv try to shore up their opposing interests...and get a fix on the whereabouts of a physically and emotionally bruised Roman.
So, yes, Roman (Kieran Culkin) is set to play a deciding factor in this conclusion. Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård) may have warmed up possible new US President Jeryd Mencken (Justin Kirk), and set up Shiv (Sarah Snook) as the possible "U.S. CEO" of Waystar Royco after the merger. Ken? Well, he's still trying to torpedo the deal, and it sounds like he'll get one last big chance to make another convincing speech.
Here's the trailer for the series finale for Succession season 4, the best Max show currently on the air, and we've got all the details about how to watch below.
How to watch Succession season 4 episode 10 online in the US
HBO and Max are the two ways to watch Succession season 4 episode 10 online in the U.S..
Succession season 4 episode 10 arrives today (Sunday, April 16) on HBO at 9 p.m. ET. It also goes live on Max at that time, which you can watch here.
Scroll down for the full schedule.
Max offers an exceptional library, including all of HBO's prestige series, like Game of Thrones, Succession, The Sopranos and The Wire. Plus, the service has its own originals like Hacks and The Flight Attendant. Max costs $10 to $20 per month.
How to watch Succession's series finale online in the UK
Succession season 4 episode 10 is going to air on Sky Atlantic (the normal home for HBO and Max Originals in the UK) and NOW in the U.K. So, look for it at 2 a.m. BST on Monday (May 29).
Visiting the UK and can't find it either? Try one of the best VPNs to log in back home to use the apps you prefer.
How to watch Succession season 4 episode 10 online in Canada
Crave is the home of Succession season 4 in Canada, and episode 10 will air at its normal time, just like it does in the U.S.. So, get ready to watch Succession season 4 episode 10 at 9 p.m. ET on Sunday (May 28) on Crave's HBO channel.
Of course, those on vacation in Canada who want to stream it live with their friends in the U.S. or U.K. will need one of the best VPNs to log in back home to use the service you prefer.
How to watch Succession season 4 episode 10 online in Australia
Binge is the place you want to go to watch Succession season 4 online in Australia. So, on Monday (May 29) look for the new episode at 1 p.m. AEDT.
Binge is free for the first 14 days, and starts at $10 per month for one screen and SD viewing. It's also on Foxtel Now.
Succession season 4 episode schedule
Succession episodes will premiere on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO. That may be the same time as Yellowjackets season 2 airing on linear Showtime, but those episodes debut on Friday mornings.
- Succession season 4 episode 1: Mar. 26
- Succession season 4 episode 2: April 2
- Succession season 4 episode 3: April 9
- Succession season 4 episode 4: April 16
- Succession season 4 episode 5: April 23
- Succession season 4 episode 6: May 7
- Succession season 4 episode 7: May 14
- Succession season 4 episode 8: May 21
- Succession season 4 episode 9: May 28
- Succession season 4 episode 10: June 4
Succession season 4 cast
The main cast of Roys and Roy-adjacents are:
- Brian Cox as Logan Roy
- Jeremy Strong as Kendall Roy
- Sarah Snook as Siobhan "Shiv" Roy
- Kieran Culkin as Roman Roy
- Alan Ruck as Connor Roy
- Matthew Macfadyen as Tom Wabsgams
- Nicholas Braun as Gregory Hirsch
Then, you have the supporting cast
- J. Smith-Cameron as Gerri Kellman
- Peter Friedman as Frank Vernon
- David Rasche as Karl Muller
- Fisher Stevens as Hugo Baker
- Hiam Abbass as Marcia Roy
- Justine Lupe as Willa Ferreyra
- Dagmara Domińczyk as Karolina Novotney
- Arian Moayed as Stewy Hosseini
- Scott Nicholson as Colin
- Zoë Winters as Kerry
- Annabelle Dexter-Jones as Naomi Pierce
- Juliana Canfield as Jess Jordan
- Jeannie Berlin as Cyd Peach
- Alexander Skarsgård as Lukas Matsson
- Cherry Jones as Nan Pierce
- Hope Davis as Sandi Furness
- Justin Kirk as Jeryd Mencken
- Stephen Root as Ron Petkus