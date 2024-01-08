5 biggest Golden Globe winners — here’s how to stream them

The 2024 Golden Globes have come and gone and there were a lot of winners during the awards ceremony. And because it's the Golden Globes, both TV shows and movies were honored by voters.

After all the votes were tallied and awards were received, there were five clear winners among all the TV shows and movies that brought home an award. These shows and films all won two or more Golden Globes awards, with "Succession" dominating the TV awards and "Oppenheimer" dominating the movie awards.

So now that we know who the big winners were, you'll need to know where you can watch them. Here are the five biggest 2024 Golden Globes winners and how to stream them right now.

Biggest Golden Globes winners: TV shows

'Succession'

Is it shocking that "Succession" won the most awards of any TV show at the Golden Globes? This wouldn't have even been shocking in a normal year, but given that this was the HBO show's final season, I'm not surprised at all.

The fourth and final season of one of the best TV shows last year finally put an end to the saga of the Roy family and who would take over at Waystar Royco. Not only did it win Best Television Series - Drama, but it also took home a trio of acting awards for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Drama (Sarah Snook), Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Drama (Kieran Culkin) and Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television (Matthew Macfayden)

Stream now on Max

'The Bear'

Another one of my favorite TV shows from 2023, "The Bear" deservedly took home three awards from the 2024 Golden Globes, including Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy, and acting award wins for stars Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri. The first season of this FX hit show was already incredible in its first season but the second season truly hit another level. Between "Fishes" and "Forks," it also had two of the best episodes of television this year.

Stream now on Hulu

'Beef'

"Beef" may be the best TV show I didn't get to watch in 2023. TG streaming editor Kelly Woo even gave it a 4.5 out of 5 stars review when it came out in April of 2023, so I don't even have a good excuse for not watching, it just sadly fell through the cracks.

Thankfully, plenty of voters did see it though, and honored not only the show but also its stars Steven Yeun and Ali Wong with 2024 Golden Globe awards. This miniseries about road rage that goes horribly wrong has moments of brilliant comedy and dark drama in equal measure and is definitely not to be missed.

Don't be like me, go watch "Beef" now.

Stream now on Netflix

Biggest Golden Globes winners: Movies

'Oppenheimer'

I'll be honest, the idea of watching "Oppenheimer" on the small screen is a tough one to wrap my head around. Like some of Nolan's other films — "Dunkirk" springs immediately to mind — the spectacle and enormity of the film is integral to the viewing experience.

But after it won five Golden Globes this year, you're going to want to watch it. Starring 2024 Golden Globe winner Cillian Murphy as the titular J. Robert Oppenheimer, this 2024 Best Motion Picture - Drama winner directed by Best Director - Motion Picture winner Christopher Nolan is more about the man behind the most terrible weapon ever created rather than the weapon itself. It also features an incredible performance from Robert Downey Jr., who deservedly won for it as well. Oppenheimer is now the odds-on favorite to clean up at this year's Oscars after cleaning up at the Globes.

Buy or rent from Amazon or Apple

'The Holdovers'

While "Oppenheimer" is now the leader in the clubhouse to be crowned 2023's greatest film, I personally preferred "The Holdovers." This Alexader Payne period film set in 1970s New England is charming and filled with incredible performances, including Paul Giamatti as the curmudgeonly boarding school teacher overseeing the students forced to spend the Christmas holidays at the school, aka the titular "Holdovers."

Giamatti deservedly wins an acting Golden Globe award for his performance, as Da'Vine Joy Randolph for hers. But the best performance of the film may be the one that was snubbed — Dominic Sessa as Angus, the lone student left at Barton Academy for most of the movie. "The Holdovers" was Sessa's film debut and was frankly the best performance of the three actors. Watch now on Peacock so you can see for yourself.

Stream now on Peacock