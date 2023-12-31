How to watch The Tourist season 2 — release date and time

The Tourist is back. Emmy-nominated heartthrob Jamie Dornan returns to our screens as Elliott Stanley, a man we first found in an Australian hospital with no recollection of who he was, or why everyone wanted him dead. Season 2 shifts the action from Oz to the Emerald Isle as Elliott and Helen (Danielle Macdonald) make ever more troubling discoveries about Elliott’s past.

Read on below for how to watch The Tourist season 2 online for free. And, should you find yourself away from home, you can stream the series stream the series from anywhere with a VPN.

The Tourist season 2: channel, start time, and streaming options Release date and time: The Tourist season 2 release date is Monday, January 1, in the U.K. with all 6 episodes made available from New Year’s Day on BBC iPlayer.

The Tourist was the most watched drama of 2022 in the UK and a hit internationally. It's been created by siblings Harry and Jack Williams, the Emmy-winning producers of The Missing and Fleabag.

After learning some hard home truths about our amnesiac anti-hero, will Elliott manage to balance the karmic scales this season? Helen escorts him to his native Ireland where they find themselves unwittingly in the middle of a bitter family feud and also hunted by brand new enemies.

Yet, as Niamh Cassidy (Joyride’s Olwen Fouéré) cautions Helen in the series' trailer, “You don’t know him sweetheart. You don’t even know his real name.”

Also welcoming Conor MacNeill (Industry), Diarmaid Murtagh (Vikings), and Francis Magee (Kin) to the cast, get ready for even bigger twists and turns in the second season of this compelling crime drama series. Read our guide below for how to watch The Tourist season 2 online and from anywhere in the world.

Begin the New Year with a Jamie Dornan binge-watch as The Tourist season 2 arrives on BBC iPlayer January 1, 2024, with all 6 episodes available to stream immediately and for FREE from 6 a.m. GMT. New episodes will also receive a linear broadcast on BBC One as well, with the show's debut episode airing on Monday, January 1 at 9 p.m. GMT, and the second episode airing the following day. Subsequently, the show’s broadcast schedule will move to Sunday evenings. Either way, if you’re watching The Tourist live online or via terrestrial broadcast, you’ll need a valid TV license to watch the show. Travelling outside the U.K.? Don't worry — as we explain below, you can watch it live or on-demand when you download a VPN.

Currently traveling in a country where BBC iPlayer isn't available?

Can you watch The Tourist season 2 in the U.S.?

Although HBO Max co-produced season 1 and was the U.S. streaming home of The Tourist, the company hasn’t been similarly involved with the second season and has even removed the show’s initial episodes from its platform. Consequently, it doesn’t look like season 2 will have a streaming home in the U.S. at the present time.

Can you watch The Tourist season 2 online in Canada?

There’s no release date in Canada for The Tourist season 2 just yet. Rights to stream the series were initially purchased by Amazon Prime in 2022 – the early episodes are available to stream now – but the platform hasn’t confirmed whether it will also host the second season.

How to watch The Tourist season 2 online FREE in Australia

Stan, the company co-producing The Tourist with the BBC, is the place to find all new season 2 episodes in Australia from Tuesday, January 2.

Stan offers an incredible free 30-day trial to check out the streaming service. After that, the Basic plan costs $10 AUD/per month, with pricier options if you want to stream on more than one device and in HD or 4K quality.

The Tourist season 2 episode guide and schedule

The Tourist season 2 TV air dates are as follows but it's worth remembering that all episodes are available to watch online from Monday, January 1.

The Tourist season 2 episode 1 – Monday, Jan. 1

The Tourist season 2 episode 2 – Tuesday, Jan. 2

The Tourist season 2 episode 3 – Sunday, Jan. 7

The Tourist season 2 episode 4 – Sunday, Jan. 14

The Tourist season 2 episode 5 – Sunday, Jan. 21

The Tourist season 2 episode 6 – Sunday, Jan. 28

The Tourist season 2 full cast

Jamie Dornan as Elliott Stanley

Danielle Macdonald as Helen Chambers

Greg Larsen as Ethan Krum

Conor MacNeill as Detective Ruairi Slater

Olwen Fouéré as Niamh Cassidy

Diarmaid Murtagh as Donal

Nessa Matthews as Orla

Mark McKenna as Fergel

Francis Magee as Frank

Watch The Tourist season 2 trailer

Before you check out how to watch The Tourist season 2 online, take a look at the explosive trailer, below:

The Tourist series two is a Two Brothers Pictures (an All3Media company) production for the BBC, in association with Stan, ZDF and All3Media International created and written by Harry and Jack Williams (The Missing, Baptiste, Fleabag). Fergus O'Brien (Happy Valley, Gentleman Jack) directs the opening block with Johann Perry (Happy Valley, Gentleman Jack) as DOP, while Lisa Mulcahy (Blood, Years and Years) and Kate Dolan (Kin, You Are Not My Mother) direct block two and three respectively.

Who is joining the cast of The Tourist season 2? Joining the BAFTA and Golden Globe award nominated Jamie Dornan (Belfast, The Fall) and Danielle Macdonald (Unbelievable, Dumplin’) are Conor MacNeill (Industry, The Fall), Olwen Fouéré (Texas Chainsaw Massacre, The Northman), Francis Magee (Kin, Then You Run), Mark McKenna (Sing Street, One of Us is Lying), Diarmaid Murtagh (Vikings, Outlander), and Nessa Matthews (Fair City).