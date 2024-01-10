'Poor Things' streaming date: When will it be available to watch?

"Poor Things" has been a critical hit this awards season. The movie from Greek director Yorgos Lanthimos has been nominated for and won numerous awards already, including two wins at the 2024 Golden Globes. Given that one of these wins was for Best Picture - Musical or Comedy, the film is considered to be a lock for an Academy Awards Best Picture nomination, even if "Oppenheimer" is the clear front-runner to win the coveted Oscar.

But currently, the only way to see this award-winning movie starring award-winner Emma Stone is in theaters. This adaptation of Alasdair Gray's 1992 novel about Bella Baxter, a reanimated corpse with a baby's brain that goes on a journey of self-discovery and debauchery as her intelligence quickly grows to adulthood, still has no official streaming date at this time. Not even a hint at when it could arrive on premium video-on-demand.



We've done some research though and are confident we know which of the best streaming services this movie will arrive on and when it will land there. So read on to see when 'Poor Things' will be available to watch on streaming services.

Where will 'Poor Things' be available for streaming?

There are quite a few streaming services that could be the home for "Poor Things," but we can strongly claim that "Poor Things" will be on Hulu.

Despite the lack of a publicly official streaming deal, "Poor Things" is distributed by Searchlight Pictures which was acquired by Disney when the media giant acquired Fox's movie studios.

Typically, Searchlight Pictures films eventually make their way to Hulu. The last three movies from the production company to hit streaming all landed on the Disney-owned streaming service, so it'd be a shock if this movie didn't follow suit.

When will 'Poor Things' stream on Hulu?

While things aren't always straightforward when it comes to Searchlight Pictures movies landing on streaming services, as some go straight to Hulu instead of theaters, we do have three recent theatrical releases that have already arrived on PVOD and Hulu for streaming that we can use as evidence to pinpoint a streaming date for "Poor Things."

First, there was "Empire of Light" which hit theaters on December 9, 2022 and arrived on Hulu and PVOD on February 7, exactly 60 days later. Then there was "Chevalier," which hit theaters on April 7, 2023 and arrived on Hulu and PVOD on June 16, 2023, exactly 70 days later. And finally, "Theater Camp" hit theaters on July 14, 2023 and arrived on Hulu and PVOD on September 14, 2023, exactly 90 days later.

That gives "Poor Things" a window between 60-90 days after its theatrical release where it will almost certainly land on Hulu. With a theatrical release date of December 8, 2023, as a reference point, our official prediction is that "Poor Things" should arrive on Hulu for streaming on February 6, 2024. That will give audiences a month to watch it before the 2024 Academy Awards.