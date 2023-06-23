How to watch Arctic Monkeys at Glastonbury and Friday’s acts live online and for free

Glastonbury Festival 2023 is set to come alive on Friday night when indie rockers the Arctic Monkeys headline the Pyramid Stage. Earlier in the week it was revealed that lead singer Alex Turner was suffering from laryngitis, but Glasto boss Emily Eavis believes that Turner will pull through. Friday's set will be the band first return to Worthy Farm since 2013. Stuck outside the UK? Read on as we explain how to watch an Arctic Monkeys online from anywhere with a VPN.

The Glastonbury faithful have pitched their tents at Worthy Farm in anticipation of Friday's musical features, which new and established acts. Multi award-winning northern rockers Arctic Monkeys are due to wow Glastonbury’s 200,000-strong crowd – assuming Alex Turner’s larynx recovers – from around 5:15 p.m. ET / 2:15 p.m. PT.

In addition to the Monkeys' highly-anticipated performance, the Glastonbury 2023 Friday lineup is packed with talent, ranging from the acoustic stylings of noughties singer-songwriters Seth Lakeman and Newton Falukner ("Dream Catch Me") to Grammy-nominated Afrobeats star Wizkid, and the MOBO-winning Laura Mvula. There's also synthpop legends Hot Chip, and Scottish rockers Texas, who’ll be making a triumphant return to the Pyramid Stage for the first time since 1999.

One of Friday’s bookings remains a mystery, however, with an unknown band called The Churnups booked to play. The identify of the band has been a source of speculation, with Foo Fighters and Britpop legends Pulp among the likely candidates to surprise the crowds. You’ll just have to tune in later to find out.

Thanks to the BBC, you can live stream the Arctic Monkeys online, plus Friday’s other phenomenal acts, for FREE on BBC iPlayer, as part of its dedicated Glastonbury Festival 2023 live stream coverage. Just read our guide to find out how to unblock your BBC iPlayer account when visiting the US or beyond.

If you happen to live in the U.K. then you can enjoy the Arctic Monkeys Glastonbury 2023 headline set – along with live streams of Fridays other main acts – completely FREE on Friday, June 23. The BBC provides comprehensive festival coverage across BBC One, Two, Three, Four, the BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio and the BBC Sounds app, with the Arctic Monkey’s headline set airing at 10:30 p.m. UK time – 5:15 p.m. ET – on Friday. You'll also be able to watch live streams of the other main acts, including Royal Blood and Wizkid, throughout the day. BBC iPlayer even has a dedicated Glastonbury Channel from Friday to Sunday, showing key performances from the Pyramid Stage, interviews, highlights from past years and much more. Plus, for the second year running, the main stage iPlayer coverage will be broadcast in Ultra HD. Not at home in the U.K. during one of the big Glastonbury sets? Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead.

Watching Glastonbury live streams is a tradition for millions of Brits across the country, but what if you're not there when the music is being broadcast live on the BBC?

Look no further than a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, from anywhere on Earth. Or anywhere that has an internet connection, at least.

For instance, a Brit who's currently in the U.S. could live stream Arctic Monkeys online with BBC iPlayer, even though they're not in the U.K., and see Alex Turner headline on Friday night. Just make sure you have a valid TV license if you're accessing the service.

Technically, Glastonbury coverage is only available in the U.K., so if you live in another country, such as the U.S. and weren't lucky enough to grab a ticket for the festival, you won't be able to tune in.

However, if you're usually based in the U.K. but aren't there at the moment, you can tune in to the Arctic Monkeys at Glasto and Friday’s other live streams on BBC iPlayer via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

All times listed below are in BST, subtract 5 hours to get Eastern Standard Time.

Friday, June 23

Pyramid Stage

10:15 p.m. – 11:45 p.m. — Arctic Monkeys

8:15 p.m. – 9:15 p.m. — Royal Blood

6:15 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. — The Churnups

4:15 p.m. – 5:15 p.m. — Texas

2:45 p.m. – 3:45 p.m. — Stefflon Don

1:15 p.m. – 2:15 p.m. — Maisie Peters

12:00 p.m. – 12:45 p.m. — The Master Musicians Of Joujouka

The Other Stage

10:30 p.m. – 11:45 p.m. — Wizkid

8:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. — Fred Again

6:45 p.m. – 7:45 p.m. — CHVRCHES

5:15 p.m. – 6:15 p.m. — Krept & Konan

3:45 p.m. – 4:45 p.m. — Carly Rae Jepsen

2:15 p.m. – 3:15 p.m. — Lightning Seeds

1:00 p.m. – 1:45 p.m. — The Hives

11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. — Ben Howard

West Holts Stage

10:15 p.m. – 11:45 p.m. — Kelis

8:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. — Young Fathers

7:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. — Joey Bada$$

5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. — Gabriels

4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. — Louis Cole

2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. — Adg7

1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. — Yaya Bey

11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. — Star Feminine Band

Woodsies Stage

10:30 p.m. – 11:45 p.m. — Hot Chip

9:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. — Warpaint

7:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. — TBA

6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. — Courteeners

4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. — Pale Waves

3:15 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. — Digga D

2:00 p.m. – 2:45 p.m. — Flo

12:45 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. — Bru-C

11:30 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. — The Sixsters

Park Stage

11:00 p.m. – 12:15 a.m. — Fever Ray

9:15 p.m. – 10:15 p.m. — Sparks

7:45 p.m. – 8:45 p.m. — Shygirl

6:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m. — The Comet Is Coming

4:45 p.m. – 5:45 p.m. — Unknown Mortal Orchestra

3:15 p.m. – 4:15 p.m. — Billy Nomates

2:00 p.m. – 2:45 p.m. — Los Bitchos

12:45 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. — Alabaster Deplume

11:30 a.m. – 12:10 p.m. — Adwaith

Acoustic Stage

9:30 p.m. – 10:45 p.m. — The Saw Doctors

8:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. — Steve Earle

6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. — Gavin James

5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. — Newton Faulkner

4:00 p.m. – 4:40 p.m. — Seth Lakeman

3:00 p.m. – 3:40 p.m. — The Mary Wallopers

2:00 p.m. – 2:40 p.m. — Martin Stephenson & The Daintees

1:00 p.m. – 1:40 p.m. — Sniff 'n' The Tears

12:10 p.m. – 12:40 p.m. — Allison Russell

11:30 p.m. – 12:00 p.m. — Al Lewis

Avalon Stage

11:05 p.m. – 12:20 a.m. — The Damned

9:35 p.m. – 10:35 p.m. — Freya Ridings

8:05 p.m. – 9:05 p.m. — Xavier Rudd

6:35 p.m. - 7:35 p.m. — Laura Mvula

5:05 p.m. – 6:05 p.m. — Lottery Winners

3:35 p.m. – 4:35 p.m. — Jamie Webster

2:15 p.m. – 3:05 p.m. — Fanny Lumsden

1:00 p.m. – 1:50 p.m . — Hobo Jones & The Junkyard Dogs

Saturday, June 24

Pyramid Stage

9:30 p.m. – 11:45 p.m. — Guns N' Roses

7:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. — Lizzo

5:35 p.m. – 6:35 p.m. — Lewis Capaldi

4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. — Aitch

2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. — Amadou & Mariam

1:15 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. — Raye

12:00 p.m. – 12:45 p.m. — Rick Astley

The Other Stage

10:30 p.m. – 11:45 p.m. — Lana Del Rey

8:45 p.m. – 9:45 p.m. — Central Cee

6:45 p.m. – 7:45 p.m. — Manic Street Preachers

5:15 p.m. – 6:15 p.m. — Maggie Rogers

3:45 p.m. – 4:45 p.m. — Generation Sex

2:15 p.m. – 3:15 p.m. — Tom Grennan

1:00 p.m. – 1:45 p.m. — The Lathums

11:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. — The Unthanks

West Holts Stage

10:15 p.m. – 11:45 p.m. — Loyle Carner

8:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. — Mahalia

7:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. — Ezra Collective

5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. — Jacob Collier

4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. — Third World

2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. — Sudan Archives

1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. — Kanda Bongo Man

11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. — Say She She

Woodsies Stage

10:30 p.m. – 11:45 p.m. — Christine And The Queens

9:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. — Rina Sawayama

7:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. — Måneskin

6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. — TBA

4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. — Shame

3:15 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. — The Murder Capital

2:00 p.m. – 2:45 p.m. — Working Men's Club

12:45 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. — Wunderhorse

11:30 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. — The Last Dinner Party

Park Stage

11:00 p.m. – 12:15 a.m. — Fatboy Slim

9:15 p.m. – 10:15 p.m. — Leftfield

7:45 p.m. – 8:45 p.m. — TBA

6:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m. — Tinariwen

4:45 p.m. – 5:45 p.m. — Obongjayar

3:15 p.m. – 4:15 p.m. — Jockstrap

2:00 p.m. – 2:45 p.m. — Flohio

12:45 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. — James Ellis Ford

11:10 a.m. – 12:10 p.m. — Max Richter

Acoustic Stage

9:30 p.m. – 10:45 p.m. — Paul Carrack

8:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. — Glen Hansard

6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. — Glenn Tilbrook And Beautiful Landing

5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. — Richard Thompson

4:00 p.m. – 4:40 p.m. — Badly Drawn Boy

3:00 p.m. – 3:40 p.m. — The Sharon Shannon Trio

2:00 p.m. – 2:40 p.m. — The Magic Numbers

1:00 p.m. – 1:40 p.m. — Roo Panes

12:10 p.m. – 12:40 p.m. — Katya

11:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. — Clare Sands

Avalon Stage

11:05 p.m. – 12:15 a.m. — Vintage Trouble

9:35 p.m. – 10:35 p.m. — Melanie C

8:05 p.m. – 9:05 p.m.— Jake Shears

6:35 p.m. – 7:35 p.m. — Gabrielle Aplin

5:05 p.m. – 6:05 p.m. — Fisherman's Friends

3:35 p.m. – 4:35 p.m. — Joanne Shaw Taylor

2:10 p.m. – 3:05 p.m. — Beans On Toast

12:50 p.m. – 1:45 p.m. — Holy Moly & The Crackers

11:30 a.m. – 12:20 p.m. — Cable Street Collective

Sunday, June 25

Pyramid Stage

9:00 p.m. – 11:05 p.m. — Elton John

7:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. — Lil Nas X

5:00 p.m. – 6:15 p.m. — Blondie

3:15 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. — Yusuf / Cat Stevens

1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. — The Chicks

12:15 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. — Sophie Ellis-Bextor

11:00 a.m. – 11:45 a.m. — The Bristol Reggae Orchestra And Windrush Choir

The Other Stage

9:45 p.m. – 11:15 p.m. — Queens Of The Stone Age

7:45 p.m. – 8:45 p.m. — The War On Drugs

6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. — Becky Hill

4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. — Dermot Kennedy

3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. — The Teskey Brothers

1:45 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. — Nova Twins

12:30 p.m. – 1:15 p.m. — Japanese Breakfast

11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. — The Joy

West Holts Stage

9:45 p.m. – 11:15 p.m. — Rudimental

8:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. — Candi Staton

6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. — Barrington Levy

5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. — The Hu

3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. — Speakers Corner Quartet

2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. — Black Country, New Road

12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. — Beth Orton

11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. — Skinny Pelembe

Woodsies Stage

9:30 p.m. – 10:45 p.m. — Phoenix

8:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. — Caroline Polachek

8:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. — Editors

5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. — Slowdive

3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. — Cat Burns

2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. — The Big Moon

12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. — Cmat

11:15 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. — The Love Buzz

Park Stage

9:15 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. — Alt-J

7:45 p.m. – 8:45 p.m. — Thundercat

6:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m. — Alison Goldfrapp

4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. — Viagra Boys

3:15 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. — Weyes Blood

2:00 p.m. – 2:45 p.m. — Charlotte Adigery & Bolis Pupul

12:45 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. — Gwenno

11:30 a.m – 12:15 p.m. — John Francis Flynn

Acoustic Stage

9:30 p.m. – 10:45 p.m. — Rickie Lee Jones

8:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. — Gilbert O'sullivan

6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. — The Bootleg Beatles

5:30 p.m. – 6:10 p.m. — Laura Cantrell

4:10 p.m. – 5:10 p.m. — Toyah Willcox & Robert Fripp

3:00 p.m. – 3:50 p.m. — Bird On The Wire: The Songs Of Leonard Cohen

2:00 p.m. – 2:40 p.m. — Rumer

1:00 p.m. – 1:40 p.m. — Kathryn Roberts & Sean Lakeman

12:10 p.m. – 12:40 p.m. — Naomi Kimpenu (Etc Finalist)

11:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. — Angeline Morrison

Avalon Stage

10:50 p.m. – 11:50 p.m. — Neville Staple - From The Specials

9:20 p.m. – 10:20 p.m. — Mica Paris

7:50 p.m. – 8:50 p.m. — Lissie

6:20 p.m. – 7:20 p.m. — Far From Saints

4:50 p.m. – 5:50 p.m. — Will Young

3:20 p.m. – 4:20 p.m. — Elvana

1:55 p.m. – 2:50 p.m. — Cara Dillon

12:35 p.m. – 1:25 p.m. — Hannah Williams & The Affirmations

11:30 a.m. – 12:10 p.m. — N'Famady Kouyaté