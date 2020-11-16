Vikings vs Bears live stream: How to watch Monday Night Football online

Vikings vs Bears time, tv channel The Vikings vs Bears live stream begins at 8:15 p.m. ET/ 5:15 p.m. PT Monday, November 16 on ESPN.

The Vikings vs Bears live stream sees teams on two very different trajectories meet. After a dismal start to the season, Minnesota is soaring with two consecutive wins, including a blowout against the rival Detroit Lions last week.

The team is sporting more swagger than its mushy 3-5 record would indicate. At 5-4 for the season, Chicago enters this NFL live stream coming off a three-game losing streak--albeit against some very tough competitors. The visiting Vikings are favored 2.5 points over the host Bears, per BetMGM.

Beyond recent fortunes, another distinguishing mark between these teams is the size of their scoring, with Minnesota racking up about an extra touchdown per game (27.1 vs 19.8 points). Fortunately for Chicago, the Bears are quite strong on defense; and they have a record of holding back the Vikings.

If Chicago prevails, it will likely be with one of the "ugly wins" the team is famous for--by using its defense to cripple the opponent while eking out just a few more points than its rival. That could happen, but with the Vikings' high-scoring tendencies and their newfound mojo, Minnesota's chances look a tad better than Chicago's.

How to watch Vikings vs Bears live streams with a VPN

Football fans, if for some reason you've had to leave your own "bubble" and you can't watch the Vikings vs Bears live stream, you don't have to miss the game. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you've got other VPN options as well. Here are our top picks.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.View Deal

You should also check out IPVanish, another of the best VPNs, which has unlimited device connections, and it’s also great for working around Netflix’s geo restrictions, so you can watch stuff on international Netflix plans that isn’t in your neck of the globe. Its annual plan works out to a shockingly low $3.25 per month, too.

View Deal

Vikings vs Bears live streams in the US

In the US, Vikings vs Bears is going to be carried on ESPN, which is available on two of our favorite streaming services fuboTV and Sling TV . The game starts at 8:15 p.m. ET/ 5:15 p.m. PT on Monday, Nov. 16.

Of the two, football fans will probably want fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, NBC, Fox, ESPN and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

Sling may get you this game, but it doesn't include CBS (nor NFL RedZone). It's a case of "you get what you pay for" since Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX and NBC and the NFL Network) costs $45 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $59.99 per month.

Fubo.TV is one of the best streaming services that offers ESPN and it's our top pick for watching all of the 2020 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right broadcast networks and the two cable channels you'll need to get your football fix. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.View Deal

Sling TV is an affordable live TV service with some of the channels that football fans want, providing a middle ground. The $45 per month Sling Orange + Blue package has ESPN for this game, as well as local Fox and NBC affiliates.View Deal

Vikings vs Bears live streams for free

If you just want to watch Vikings vs Bears on your phone, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free. Yes, that also includes Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

Vikings vs Bears live streams in the UK

You can watch Vikings vs Bears live across the pond, even if it is an an ungodly hour of 1:15 a.m. local BST. Yes, those in the U.K. will want Sky Sports for watching NFL games in the U.K. It will also feature more than 100 live games this season. It's on the Sky Sports NFL channel.

If you're an existing Sky customer, you can get all of that with the Sky Sports Complete Pack, for £39 per month.

If you're not looking to spend that much, you can get a less comprehensive Sky Sports pass from Now TV. Daily, weekly and monthly passes range from £9.99 to £33.99.

Vikings vs Bears live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Vikings vs Bears live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.