Utah vs Ohio State live stream: How to watch the Rose Bowl online

The Utah vs Ohio State live stream feature two teams coming off very different outcomes. The Buckeyes looking to bounce back from a very disappointing loss a rival, while the Utes are thrilled to have captured a their conference title and their first ever trip to the Rose Bowl.

Utah vs Ohio State channel, start time The Utah vs Ohio State live stream is Saturday (Jan. 1).

• Time — 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT / 10 p.m. GMT

• U.S. — Watch on ESPN via Sling or Fubo.TV

• U.K. — Watch on BT Sport

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

The Utah Utes (10-3) come this matchup after beating Oregon 38-10 for the Pac-12 Championship. The Utes controlled the game from the start and led 23-0 at the halftime. Sophomore running back Tavion Thomas scored two touchdowns in the win, Utah’s first and last on the day.

Thomas led the team’s offense this season with 20 touchdowns while juniors Devin Lloyd and Mike Tafua led the defense. Lloyd, a linebacker came up with eight sacks this year, while Tafua, a defensive end brought down the opposing quarterback nine-and-a-half times.

The Ohio State Buckeyes (10-2) are not where they thought they’d be at this point in the year. Instead of playing in the college football playoffs they are in Pasadena. The Buckeyes ended their season by falling to rival Michigan 42-27. A loss that ended their eight-game win streak against the Wolverines.

One of the biggest tragedies of the Buckeyes missing out on the playoffs is freshman quarterback C.J. Stroud having to wait at least one more year to see what he can do on college football’s biggest stage. Stroud threw for 38 touchdowns this season with just five interceptions as he locked up Big Ten offensive player of the year honors and became a Heisman Trophy finalist.

The Ohio State is a 6.5-point favorite against Utah. The over/under is 65.5.

For more college bowl action, check out how to watch the Cotton Bowl live stream and watch the Orange Bowl live stream.

How to watch the Rose Bowl live stream from anywhere

ExpressVPN

College bowl streaming tip:

If you're away from home and can't watch the Rose Bowl, you can still see the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream the game from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Rose Bowl: Utah vs Ohio State live streams in the US

In the U.S., Utah vs Ohio State is going to be broadcast on ESPN, which is available with most cable packages and on two of our favorite streaming services fuboTV and Sling TV .

The game starts at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT on Saturday (Jan. 1).

If you've cut the cord but still want to watch ESPN, you can rely on the very affordable Sling while the more comprehensive channel package comes from fuboTV. They are two of our picks for the best streaming services.

Sling TV

Fubo.TV

Rose Bowl: Utah vs Ohio State live streams in the UK

College football fans across the pond can watch Utah vs Ohio State on BT Sport.

A great option for non-BT subscribers is the BT Sport Monthly Pass (£25), which lets you watch via an app for a fixed time and doesn't require a lengthy subscription.

The Rose Bowl live stream starts at 10 p.m. GMT on Saturday.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Rose Bowl: Utah vs Ohio State live streams in Canada

Canadian college football fans will need TSN.ca to watch Utah vs Ohio State live streams in Canada. It will be carried on TSN 1.