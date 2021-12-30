Georgia vs Michigan live stream: How to watch the Orange Bowl online

The Georgia vs Michigan live stream could come to what your coach loved to tell you in peewee: "Defenses win championships." The Orange Bowl sees the Bulldogs of Georgia take on the Wolverines of Michigan as these two top tier defenses square-off for their chance to advance to the national title game!

Georgia vs Michigan channel, start time The Georgia vs Michigan live stream is Friday (Dec. 31).

• Time — 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT / 12:30 a.m. GMT

• U.S. — Watch on ESPN via Sling or Fubo.TV

• U.K. — Watch on BT Sport

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

The Georgia Bulldogs (12-1) are coming off their only loss of the season, a 41-24 loss in the SEC Championship game to Alabama. The Bulldogs led that game 10-0 in the early goings of the second quarter before the Crimson Tide took control outscoring Georgia 41-14 the rest of the way. Quarterback Stetson Bennett is ready to wipe that loss away after throwing two interceptions. Bennett threw just five picks all year prior to that matchup.

Even more rare than Stetson throwing interceptions are big numbers allowed by a normally stifling Georgia defense. Led by junior linebacker Nakobe Dean, the Bulldogs allowed a national best 6.9 points-per-game going into the SEC Championship. Prior to the 41 points Bama posted on them, their previous high for points in a game was the 17 points they allowed to Tennessee in November. Dean leads the team in sacks with five and will likely be a top-10 pick in April's NFL draft.

The Michigan Wolverines (12-1) enter this game after winning the Big Ten championship with a dominant 42-3 win over Iowa. Senior running back Hassan Haskins led the way taking 17 carries for 56 yards and two touchdowns, while sophomore running back Blake Corum ran for 74 yards and a touchdown on just four carries.

Michigan’s defensive production was no surprise against the Hawkeyes as their average of 16.1 points-allowed-per-game was fourth best in the nation. Their senior defensive end Aidan Hutchinson has led the pack as he is coming off a phenomenal year. Hutchinson led the team in sacks with 14, second highest total in the country and is considered my many to be the number one overall pick in April’s draft.

Georgia is a 7.5-point favorites against Michigan. The over/under is 45.5.

For more college bowl action, check out how to watch the Cotton Bowl live stream and watch the Rose Bowl live stream.

How to watch the Georgia vs Michigan live stream from anywhere

ExpressVPN We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.

College bowl streaming tip:

If you're away from home and can't watch the Orange Bowl, you can still see the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream the game from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan

Orange Bowl: Georgia vs Michigan live streams in the US

In the U.S., Georgia vs Michigan is going to be broadcast on ESPN, which is available with most cable packages and on two of our favorite streaming services fuboTV and Sling TV .

The game starts at 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT on Friday (Dec. 31).

If you've cut the cord but still want to watch ESPN, you can rely on the very affordable Sling while the more comprehensive channel package comes from fuboTV. They are two of our picks for the best streaming services.

Sling TV Sling TV: Right now, you can sign up and get your first month for just $10. That gives you live TV for a very cheap price. The Sling Orange package comes with ESPN, ESPN2, TNT, CNN and more top channels.

Fubo.TV Fubo.TV : One of the best streaming services with ESPN, Fubo has all of the right network channels and most of the cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.

Orange Bowl: Georgia vs Michigan live streams in the UK

College football fans across the pond can watch Georgia vs Michigan on BT Sport.

A great option for non-BT subscribers is the BT Sport Monthly Pass (£25), which lets you watch via an app for a fixed time and doesn't require a lengthy subscription.

The Orange Bowl live stream starts at 12:30 a.m. GMT early Saturday morning.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Orange Bowl: Georgia vs Michigan live streams in Canada

Canadian college football fans will need TSN.ca to watch Georgia vs Michigan live streams. It will be carried on TSN 2.