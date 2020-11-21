UFC 255 live stream: How to watch Khabib vs Gaethje online

UFC 255 date and time UFC 255's main card begins at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday, November 21.

The event is live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, NV.

The UFC 255 live stream is almost here and it's a packed night of flyweight fights. At the top of the card we've got two championship fights, with #3-ranked Jennifer Maia taking on the women's flyweight champ Valentina "Bullet" Shevchenko, and #4-ranked Alex Perez gunning for the men's flyweight champ Deiveson “Daico” Figueiredo.

Interestingly enough, both champs are expected to retain — and both by TKO. Shevchenko is the more dominant champ, as only Amanda Nunes has had a shot at dethroning her, and even then it didn't go that way.

With only three losses to her record, Shevchenko is definitely a "bullet" that tears through most obstacles. Some worry she might not perform to her highest standards, but instead fight at Maia's level.

Perez's endurance is the main key in that match, as Figueiredo may not have the speed of his younger years, but will definitely put a bruising on the challenger. And endure he may. But ... I wouldn't make that bet.

Here's everything you need to know to watch UFC 255 live streams online:

Where to live stream UFC 255 in the US

You're gonna need ESPN Plus to watch UFC 255 live streams, because you're not gonna go without the main card, which starts at 10 p.m. ET, are you? And the main prelim fights are on both ESPN2 and ESPN+, so those who haven't subscribed to the latter yet can get a taste of it all for themselves, before forking the cash over.

The former is available on most cable packages, as well as two of the best streaming services: including Sling TV and FuboTV.

UFC 255 Early Prelim fights start at 6:30 p.m. ET on UFC FightPass, which is $9.99 per month. Then, the higher-up set of prelim fights that start at 8 p.m. ET, on ESPN2 and ESPN+.

You're gonna need ESPN+ for UFC 255. While UFC 255 live streams cost $64.99 (on top of ESPN Plus), new subscribers and those on current monthly plans can get UFC 255 at a discounted rate — with over 30% savings — via the $84.98 annual plan + UFC 255 offer. View Deal

Sling TV: ESPN2 is on Sling Orange, one of the service's three packages, which also includes the Disney Channel, ESPN2 and ESPN3.

Fubo.TV : If you love sports, you probably want to check out Fubo.TV. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front. The channel lineup includes ESPN2, as well as other top networks including Bravo, FX, MTV and USA.View Deal

How to watch UFC 255 in the U.K.

Sorry UFC fans in the UK, you got a break with UFC 254's start time, but UFC 255 live streams are back to the normal hours. That means the main card starts at 3 a.m. BST. — live on BT Sport Box Office, where it costs £19.95. Prelims are on UFC Fight Pass.

Just a heads up, though, it's not available via a web browser, but through apps on Now TV devices, PlayStations, Xbox, Apple TV and some Smart TVs.

How to watch UFC 255 live streams in Canada

Our neighbors in the great white north will watch the early prelims on UFC Fight Pass, while the prelims are on TSN and RDS. UFC 255's main card is available on various providers, including BELL and Rogers.

UFC 255 fight card

On fight night, we will update this with results.

Early prelims (6:30 p.m. ET) on UFC Fight Pass

Alan Jouban vs. Jared Gooden (welterweight)

Kyle Daukaus vs. Dustin Stoltzfus (middleweight)

Louis Cosce vs. Sasha Palatnikov (welterweight)

Prelims (8 p.m. ET) on ESPN2 and ESPN Plus

Brandon Moreno vs. Brandon Royval (flyweight)

Joaquin Buckley vs. Jordan Wright (middleweight)

Antonina Shevchenko vs. Ariane Lipski (flyweight)

Daniel Rodriguez vs. Nicolas Dalby (welterweight)

Main Card (10 p.m. ET):