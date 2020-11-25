This 32-inch Fire TV is just $119 on Amazon right now

Black Friday deals are here, and things aren’t going to be slowing down with November 27 just days away. Among this year’s deals have been a massive number of TV deals, including this one from Amazon.
For a limited time Amazon is selling this 32-inch Toshiba Fire TV Edition for just $119. That’s $60 off the normal price, and one of the best low-cost Black Friday TV deals we've seen so far.
32" Toshiba Fire TV Edition: was $179 now $199 @ Amazon
Just like having a Fire TV stick, complete with all the streaming and Alexa you could ask for, but built directly into your TV. It's not the biggest or flashiest TV out there, but if you need a low-cost TV for your kitchen then you can't go wrong with this.View Deal
This TV may have a 720p resolution cap, but there’s an awful lot more to love. The main thing being that it’s a Fire TV Edition, which means it’s running the same Fire OS software as the Fire TV stick. The advantage being, of course, that you don’t have to use up one of its ports for a streaming stick.
Plus, this Toshiba TV has the Alexa Voice Remote, which means you can control what’s on TV with voice commands rather than messing with buttons and navigating menus. Alexa can also be used to control your smart home devices, and do all the other things you’d normally do with an Echo.
Other features include Wi-Fi connectivity, three HDMI ports and a single USB port. It may not be the biggest or flashiest TV around, but it is still extremely good value and is perfect if you’re looking for a cheap TV.
It’s not the only Black Friday TV deal going on right now either, so make sure to check out some of the other great bargains.
Shop more Black Friday deals
- Amazon Black Friday sales: save on Fire TVs, Lego, Fitbit
- Adidas: up to 80% off hoodies, sneakers @ Amazon
- AirPods Pro: was $249 now $199 @ Amazon
- Alienware: up to $730 off gaming rigs
- Allswell: 20% off select items via "GOBBLE20" @ Allswell
- Apple Watch SE: was $279 now $229 @ Amazon
- Audible Plus: 38% off first 6 months
- Beautyrest: up to $300 off mattresses
- Best Buy: smart TVs as low as $79
- Bose 700 Headphones: was $379 now $339 @ Amazon
- Casper Mattress: up to 30% off everything @ Casper
- Chewy: up to 50% off pet supplies
- Chromebooks: deals from $129 @ Best Buy
- Cleaning supplies: spend $40, get $10 off @ Amazon
- Dell: laptop deals from $349
- Fitbit sale: up to $50 off @ Amazon (today only!)
- Galaxy S20/Note 20 sale: up to $250 off @ Amazon
- HP sale: up to 60% off all laptops
- Lego: spend $50, get $10 off @ Amazon
- Lenovo: ThinkPad sale from $799
- Microsoft: up to $900 off Surface, Xbox, more
- Mixbook: 50% off all photo books via "REVHLDY20"
- Nectar Mattress: $400 off + get $399 in free gifts
- New Balance: 25% off sitewide @ New Balance
- Nike: up to 40% off sneakers, tech fleece, hoodies @ Nike
- Nintendo Switch: shop all Switch stock @ Best Buy
- PC gaming sale: up to $200 off laptops, monitors @ Best Buy
- Prime Video: 50% off digital movies @ Amazon
- PS5 console: check stock @ Amazon
- OLED TV sale: deals from $899 @ Best Buy
- Purple: up to $400 off mattress + bundle @ Purple
- Roku sale: 4K streamers from $24 @ Amazon
- Samsung QLED TVs: up to $2,500 off all models @ Samsung
- Snacks & health bars: spend $50, get $10 off @ Amazon
- Sony PS5: sign-ups available @ Amazon
- Sony WH-1000xM4: now $278 @ Amazon
- SSD sale: up to 50% off Samsung EVO Plus SSDs @ Amazon
- TCL 50" 4K Android TV: was $349 now $229 @ Best Buy
- Verizon: free iPhone 12 w/ Unlimited
- Video games: buy 3 for the price of 2 @ Amazon
- Vizio 55" OLED 4K TV: was $1,299 now $899 @ Best Buy
- Walmart: big-screen TVs, laptops, more from $278
- Whole turkeys: $1.99/lb. @ Amazon (Prime members)