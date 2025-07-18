In the age of streaming, TBS feels like a warm hug, a comforting blast from the past. No network does easy viewing better, TBS' bread and butter being regular reruns of "Friends", "Modern Family" and "Big Bang Theory".

However, it also has the rights to major sports, including NFL, MLB and March Madness, plus a healthy selection of scripted and unscripted originals. We've listed the biggest and best of these below, as well as a breakdown of the films currently in TBS' rotation.

Read on as we explain exactly how to watch TBS online without cable, from anywhere in the world.

How to watch TBS without cable in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

TBS is available on a selection of the best cable TV alternatives. You'll get the most bang for your buck from Sling TV, which has a lower starting price than Hulu + Live TV and YouTube TV.

Sling includes TBS in both its Orange plan and its Blue plan. Orange also carries ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3 and TNT, and usually costs $45.99 per month, while Blue features USA, FS1, FX, TruTV, NFL Network, TNT and ABC, Fox and NBC in select markets, and usually costs $50.99 per month.

Whichever plan you choose, you'll get your first month half price.

The cheapest way to watch TBS on Sling is via the $45.99 per month Orange plan. Sling Blue is slightly more expensive, at $50.99 per month, but carries the major networks. New users get 50% off their first month.

Hulu + Live TV costs $82.99 after a 3-day FREE trial, and YouTube TV costs $82.99, but you'll get your first two months for $59.99 each.

How to watch TBS live from abroad

Although TBS is only available in the U.S., American residents visiting Canada, the U.K., Australia and anywhere else can stream it through Sling, Hulu + Live TV and YouTube TV with the aid of VPN (Virtual Private Network).

The software sets your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So, it's ideal for sports and TV fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

Live sport on TBS

TBS shows Tuesday night MLB games throughout the season, as well as select postseason games. Another of its biggest sports properties is March Madness.

The NHL's Stanley Cup Finals are shown on TBS too, as are AEW Dynamite events and select CONCACAF Nations League fixtures.

What else is on TBS?

"Impractical Jokers" is probably the biggest ongoing show on TBS right now, though the network has a deep library of originals.

These include "Blair", "Celebrity Show-Off", "The Cube", "Dinner & A Movie", "The Dress Up Gang", "Friday Night Vibes", "I Survived Bear Grylls", "Lost Resort", "Miracle Workers: End Times" with Steve Buscemi and Daniel Radcliffe, "Storyville", "Tarantula", "Tournament of Laughs" and "Wipeout" with John Cena.

If you come for any of the above, you'll stay for the "American Dad!", "Big Bang Theory", "Family Matters", "Friends", "Hacks," "Modern Family" and "Young Sheldon" reruns.

There's always a rotating catalog of movies too, which at the time of writing is headed up by "Dune", "Tenet" and the "Ocean's", "Pirates of the Caribbean", "Hangover" and "Equalizer" series.

TBS has also gone all-in on the superhero franchises too, with "Ant-Man and the Wasp", "Aquaman", "Avengers: End Game", "Black Adam", "Blue Beetle", "Captain Marvel", "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2", "Joker", "Justice League", "Man of Steel", "Shazam!", "The Batman", "The Flash" and "Suicide Squad" in its rotation at the time of writing.

Why should you use a VPN to watch TBS live?

Even if you live in the U.S., the moment you leave the country whether for work or vacation, you'll lose access to TBS, no matter whether you have it on cable or through an OTT streamer. A VPN will give you a route back in, no matter where in the world you are.

VPNs also encrypt and anonymize your browsing data, keeping it private not only from cybercriminal and government snooping, but from your internet service provider too.

