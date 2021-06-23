Sweden vs Poland live stream — how to watch Euro 2020 Group E game for free

Sweden vs Poland Euro 2020 time, date, channel The Sweden vs Poland Euro 2020 game starts today (Wednesday, June 23) at 5 p.m. BST / 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT. In the U.S., it's available on ESPN2. In the U.K., you can watch on ITV4 and the ITV Hub. Full channel details below.

The Sweden vs Poland live stream brings you one of the two climactic showdowns of Euro 2020 Group E. While Slovakia vs Spain takes place simultaneously, Sweden will look to secure their top spot in the group; Poland, however, need a win to survive.

Sweden went undefeated in their opening two games, and although a loss against the 4th-placed Poles could have them end the group stage in 2nd, that would still be enough to qualify for the last 16 — and the coveted knockout stage.

How to watch Euro 2020 for free — live stream, fixtures, groups and more

The best streaming devices

Most eyes will therefore be on Poland, to see if they can pull out a win and keep their Euro 2020 dreams alive. Their recent, spirited draw against Spain might give them hope, with world-class forward Robert Lewandowski looking to once again get on the scoresheet.

The game kicks off today (Wednesday, June 23) at 5 p.m. BST (12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT). The pre-game show, post-match analysis and of course the match itself will be free-to-air, so read on to find out how you can watch the Sweden vs Poland live stream from anywhere.

We've also prepared a How to watch Euro 2020 hub, where you can find the full fixture list, groups, TV schedule and more.

How to watch the Sweden vs Poland live stream for free

The Sweden vs Poland live stream is available for free in the U.K., which also means you can watch it — at no charge — from anywhere. By using one of the best VPN services, you can tune in to the free U.K. coverage and watch the stream wherever you are.

Specifically, the Sweden vs Poland live stream is available for free on the ITV Hub. Remember that you'll also need a valid TV licence to watch live.

How to watch the Sweden vs Poland live stream with a VPN

A VPN, or virtual private network, makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the country you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, from anywhere in the world.

We've tested plenty of the best VPN services and our favorite right now is ExpressVPN . It's fast, works on loads of devices and even offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. Plus, there's a 30-day money-back guarantee.View Deal

How to watch the Sweden vs Poland live stream in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Sweden vs Poland live stream on ESPN2. Got that as part of your cable package? Then you'll also be able to stream it through the ESPN website. Either way, it starts at 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT.

If you've already cut the cord, you can instead look to Sling TV: the Sling Orange package costs $35 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including ESPN2. Plus, Sling is also offering a 30-day trial for the bargain price of $10 right now.

Or you could try Fubo.TV. It's a little more expensive, at $65 per month, but it includes more than 117 channels — including ESPN2.

If you're usually based in the U.K. and have a valid TV licence, but you're in the U.S. at the moment, you can watch the Sweden vs Poland live stream for free by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN to access the ITV Hub.

Sling TV offers two packages, both priced at $35/month. The Sling Orange plan comes with 30-plus channels and includes ESPN. Sling is currently offering $25 dollars off the first month.View Deal

If you love sports, check out Fubo.TV. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, with ESPN among them. View Deal

How to watch the Sweden vs Poland live stream in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.K., the Sweden vs Poland live stream will be available to watch for free on ITV4 or the ITV Hub. Pre-match coverage begins at 4:15 p.m. BST, with the game itself kicking off at 5 p.m.

If you're not in the U.K. but have a valid U.K. TV licence, you can still follow every Euro 2020 game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Sweden vs Poland live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In Canada, the Sweden vs Poland live stream will be shown on TSN (English) and on TVS Sports (French). If you've cut the cord, you can sign up for TSN Direct for $7.99 (CAD) a day or $19.99 per month. TVA Sports Direct, meanwhile, costs $19.99 per month.

Canadians who won't be in the country at the time of the game, but who subscribe to TSN or TVA. can still catch the Sweden vs Poland live stream on their usual services. All they'll need is one of the best VPN services.

How to watch the Sweden vs Poland live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Optus Sport will be showing every Euro 2020 game in Australia, which means Aussies can watch the Sweden vs Poland live stream via its dedicated mobile or tablet app, as well as Chromecast and Apple TV.

If you're not currently in Australia, you can use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, just like if you were back home.

Want more on Euro 2020? Check out our full How to watch Euro 2020 hub, for fixtures, TV listings, group guides and more.