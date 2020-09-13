Steelers vs Giants live stream: How to watch NFL Monday Night Football online

Steelers vs Giants channel, start time Steelers vs Giants kicks off on Monday, Sept. 14 at 7:10 p.m. ET/4:10 p.m. PT on ESPN.

The NFL season is finally upon us, and the Steelers vs Giants live stream will give us a look at one of the most anticipated matchups of opening weekend. This Monday Night Football marks a new era for the New York Giants, with second-year quarterback Daniel Jones taking the reins as leading man under new coach Joe Judge.

It will also mark the return of veteran Steelers quarterback and two-time Super Bowl champ Ben Roethlisberger, who will look to bounce back after missing most of the 2019 season due to injury.

Coming off of a string of rough seasons (including a 4-12 stint in 2019), the new-look Giants have a ton to prove in this match. And it won't be easy for New York, as the Steelers have one of the top-rated defenses in the league and finished last season at the top of the pack in sacks and takeaways this year. But with a struggling offense in 2019, Big Ben and crew will have to bounce back in a big way if they want to re-enter the playoff conversation.

Here's everything you need to know to catch the Steelers vs Giants live stream no matter where you are in the world.

How to watch Steelers vs Giants live streams with a VPN

If you've had to leave your own "bubble" — or you've been hit by a dreaded local blackout — and you can't watch the Steelers vs Giants live streams you want, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Steelers vs Giants live streams in the US

In America, Steelers vs Giants will be the big Monday Night Football game airing on ESPN, which is available on two of our favorite streaming services, fuboTV and Sling TV. The game starts at 7:10 p.m. ET / 4:20 p.m. PT on Monday, September 14.

Of the two, football fans will probably want fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

ESPN is available on the $30 per month Sling Orange package, which is cheaper than Fubo's TV Standard package that costs $59.99 per month. However, you'll have to upgrade to the $45 Sling Orange & Blue package if you also want channels such as FOX and NBC.

Steelers vs Giants live streams for free

If you just want to watch on your phone, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free. Yes, that includes Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

Steelers vs Giants live streams in the UK

You're going to want Sky Sports for watching NFL games in the U.K. The Sky Sports NFL channel will broadcast Steelers vs Giants live streams at 12:10 a.m. local BST. It will also feature more than 100 live games this season.

If you're an existing Sky customer, you can get all of that with the Sky Sports Complete Pack, for £39 per month.

If you're not looking to spend that much, you can get a less comprehensive Sky Sports pass from Now TV. Daily, weekly and monthly passes range from £9.99 to £33.99.

Steelers vs Giants live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Steelers vs Giants live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.