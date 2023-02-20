Should I buy a mattress in the Presidents' Day sales?

You may be tempted to shop this year's Presidents' Day sales if your mattress has seen better days. We're finding plenty of deals on the best mattresses – but are they any good? And why are there so many mattress deals for Presidents' Day anyway? (Ironically, most modern-era US presidents are known for getting very little sleep while in office. Maybe some TikTok sleep hacks would have helped them.)

Anyway, I'm here to answer your questions about Presidents' Day mattress sales, calling upon my years of experience as a sleep tester and deal hunter to help you make an informed buying decision. I'll also be sharing some editors' choice deals on a range of memory foam and hybrid mattresses, along with quick links to other great mattress sales going on right now.

Meanwhile, we're also covering the best Presidents' Day sales at large, featuring markdowns on TVs, appliances, phones, and much more. But if you're wondering if you should buy a mattress in this year's Presidents' Day sales, keep reading...

Why is Presidents' Day known for mattress sales? It has less to do with our forefathers' affinity for great mattress deals and more to do with timing. Presidents' Day is the first major holiday of the year in the US and the first big shopping event since Black Friday and Cyber Monday, so brands are angling to make a good impression by offering a lot of deals. Plus, Presidents' Day mattress sales give manufacturers an opportunity to clear stock from their warehouses ahead of introducing new models in the spring. It's a great time to save on older mattress models in particular.

Is Presidents' Day a good time to buy a mattress? Mattress sales always take place around national holidays, but Presidents' Day tends to host the strongest savings out of all of them. Markdowns won't be as steep as those during Black Friday or Cyber Monday, and inflation continues to drive ticket prices upward, but you'll still be able to find plenty of great deals on mattresses and sleep accessories right now. Outside of Presidents' Day, you'll find better-than-average discounts during Memorial Day, July 4th, and Labor Day sales. However, a good time to buy a mattress is whenever you need one, and most brands run generic mattress sales throughout the year. Still, you're bound to save the most money during major shopping events so try to time your purchase as best you can.

What are the best Presidents' Day mattress deals?

There are dozens of Presidents' Day mattress deals live right now, but we highly recommend these four editors' choice offers, all of which we've slept on and reviewed ourselves:

(opens in new tab) 1. Saatva Classic mattress: from $995 at Saatva (opens in new tab)

We have a special deal for you over Presidents' Day – hit the button below to get $400 off all purchases over $1k. Savings kick in on the twin XL and bigger, and a queen size drops to $1,595. This isn't a historical low for the Classic due to fluctuating MSRPs, but it's the cheapest price we've seen for a queen since Black Friday 2022, when it was $200 less. This luxury innerspring hybrid is our #1 mattress right now and scored highly across the board in our Saatva Classic mattress review.

(opens in new tab) 2. Nectar Memory Foam mattress: now from $359 at Nectar (opens in new tab)

For Presidents' Day there's 33% off mattresses at Nectar, taking the price of the queen-size Original down to $699 (was $999). That matches Nectar's Black Friday Flash Sale, and although it lacks the free bedding standard with its evergreen offer, you're still paying about $80 less for the queen mattress alone here. In our Nectar mattress review, we found this all-foam model delivered excellent comfort and support for an impressively low price

(opens in new tab) 3. Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-Adapt mattress: now from $1,599 at Tempur-Pedic (opens in new tab)

Tempur-Pedic's premium beds don't come cheap, and deals aren't particularly common, so it's worth snapping them up when they do occur. For Presidents' Day, there are discounts on a number of Tempur-Pedic mattresses. Our pick is the Tempur-Adapt mattress, which promises 30% more conforming support than the Tempur-Cloud for pressure relief and more of a body-hug feel. The current sale knocks up to $300 off. We recommend it for back sleepers and couples in our Tempur-Adapt mattress review.

(opens in new tab) 4. Helix Midnight mattress: now from $702 + 2 free pillows at Helix (opens in new tab)

Helix is taking 25% off sitewide via coupon "PDS25", which is the largest percent-off discount we've seen from this brand so far. Even better, all deals come with two free pillows. You can get a queen Helix Midnight mattress for $1,030 after coupon (was $1,374). That's only $30 more than its Black Friday price. In our Helix Midnight Mattress review, we said the hybrid mattress delivers the comfort and support you'd expect of a pricier model. It's an excellent choice for side sleepers, with memory foam that relieves pressure by cradling pressure points along your body. Meanwhile, the mattress' coils offer a little bounce, limit motion transfer, and boost airflow to keep you cool as you sleep.

If the options above don't tick the right boxes for you, browse these Presidents' Day mattress sales to find the bed of your dreams at a discount:

Presidents' Day mattress sales: quick tips

When perusing this year's Presidents' Day mattress deals, keep these helpful tips in mind so you're getting just what you need at the right price:

Know what your sleep needs are – This way, you won't run the risk of buying a mattress that's the wrong fit.

– This way, you won't run the risk of buying a mattress that's the wrong fit. Make sure there's a mattress trial – Most brands offer between 100 nights and a full year to test-drive your new bed at home.

Most brands offer between 100 nights and a full year to test-drive your new bed at home. Read the reviews – Look for perspectives from sleepers similar to you. Read the 5-star raves, 1-star rants, and everything else in between.

Look for perspectives from sleepers similar to you. Read the 5-star raves, 1-star rants, and everything else in between. Don't buy on brand recognition alone – Your ideal mattress may come from a source you never even considerd, so shop around.

Want more advice? Check out these Presidents' Day mattress shopping tips to maximize your savings.