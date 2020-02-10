Sex Education season 3 on Netflix: Release date, cast, trailer and everything we know

Let’s talk about Sex Education season 3, because it’s coming to Netflix.

On Feb. 10, Netflix renewed Sex Education for a third season. The British dramedy stars Asa Butterfield as socially awkward teen Otis and Gillian Anderson as his mother, who happens to be a sex therapist. Otis ends up starting a business doling out sex advice to fellow students.

Sex Education has been a buzzy hit for Netflix, which reported that over 40 million viewers watched the first season. The second season premiered Jan. 17, 2020 and was successful enough that Netflix ordered season 3 almost immediately.

Here’s everything we know about Sex Education season 3 including its release date, cast, plot, and more.

Sex Education season 3 does not have a release date yet.

Both seasons 1 and 2 premiered in January (2019 and 2020, respectively), so it’s likely that Sex Education season 3 will premiere January 2021.

Is there a Sex Education season 3 trailer?

No, Sex Education season 3 does not have a trailer yet.

However, you can watch the season 3 announcement video, which features cast member Alistair Petrie (who plays Moordale Secondary School Headmaster Groff). Petrie strolls through a portrait gallery of the show’s characters, calling Otis “an arousing wheel of Brie,” and ending with a look at new couple Eric and Adam.

season 3 is the new season 2, get with the programme. Sex Education A photo posted by @sexeducation on Feb 10, 2020 at 8:00am PST

Sex Education season 3 cast: Who’s in it?

While Netflix did not officially confirm which cast members will be in Sex Education season 3, it’s a safe bet that stars Asa Butterfield and Gillian Anderson will return as Otis Milburn and Dr. Jean F. Milburn.

Also likely to return are the cast members who play Otis’ friends and fellow students, including Emma Mackey as Maeve, Patricia Allison as Ola, Ncuti Gatwa as Eric, Connor Swindells as Adam, Kedar Williams-Stirling as Jackson, Aimee Lou Wood as Aimee and Tanya Reynolds as Lily.

No word yet on whether Sex Education season 3 will add any new cast members.

Sex Education season 3 plot: What to expect

Sex Education season 3 will likely pick up where the series left off. In season 2, Otis had to deal with his newfound sex drive and navigate a relationship with Ola, which was complicated by the fact that his mom and her dad began dating. His friendship with Maeve became strained.

By the end of season 2, Otis and Ola had broken up and Otis declared his love for Maeve in a voicemail. However, her new friend Isaac deleted it before she could listen to it.

Meanwhile, Jean discovered she’s pregnant and Eric dumped his French boyfriend for former bully Adam after the latter made a grand gesture during the school play.

In Sex Education season 3, Jean will have to deal with her pregnancy, while Eric and Adam explore the early stages of their romance. As for Otis and Maeve, will she ever find out about the voicemail? And will Otis be able to bounce back from embarrassing missteps made in front of the whole school?

Sex Education season 3 set photos: What we’ve seen so far

Sex Education season 3 does not have any photos from the set so far. Check back for updates.