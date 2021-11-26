Score! Black Friday Apple Watch deal brings the SE model to the lowest price

Black Friday deals are hotter than ever, meaning that if you've been waiting for the perfect chance to score a solid deal on an Apple smartwatch, look no further. Wearables are one of the most popular items during Black Friday, and demand is particularly higher on all things Apple, so make sure to snatch yours fast before the stock runs out.

Right now, the Apple Watch SE (GPS/40mm) is on sale for $219 at Amazon. This deal takes 22% off the original price, saving you $60 in total. And that's also the lowest price we've ever seen on this particular configuration. The good news is that this offer applies to most color options, so you'll have plenty to choose from.

Apple Watch SE (GPS/40mm): was $279 now $219 @ Amazon Apple Watch SE (GPS/40mm): was $279 now $219 @ Amazon

The Apple Watch SE is Apple's mid-tier smartwatch. It features the same chip found in the Apple Watch 5, but sports a bigger screen than the Apple Watch 3. It supports Emergency SOS calling, fall detection, and features a built-in compass and always-on altimeter.

Even with the recently released Apple Watch Series 7, the Apple Watch SE is one of the best smartwatches available. In fact, we previously recognized it in 2021 Tom's Guide Awards for Health and Fitness.

The Apple Watch SE is a hybrid mix of the Apple Watch Series 5 and Series 4, so you'll get the features borrowed from both models at a cheaper price. This particular 40mm GPS model offers a heart rate sensor, international emergency calling, fall detection and noise monitoring.

In our Apple Watch SE review, we loved the sleek design and a responsive display with more apps than you can choose from. And although it lacks ECG and blood oxygen monitoring (found in the Series 6 and 7 models), we concluded that this Apple's mid-tier smartwatch a well-rounded device overall.

The Apple Watch SE features a wide variety of customizable watch faces, NFC for mobile payments, and supports Apple's Family Setup, which lets you set up and manage an Apple Watch for your child or parent.

Overall, this deal is a great bargain. For 22% off, you'll get one of the best-performing wearables on the market. Just make sure to keep in mind that the stock isn't likely to last very long. But if you want to browse through other sales, make sure to check out our roundup of some of the Apple Watch Black Friday deals right now.