Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 just tipped to come in a rainbow of colors

It’s rare that phones will be released with the exact same color palette as its predecessors, and it sounds like the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 will be no exception. According to one new rumor there may be a bunch of colorful options to choose from once Samsung latest batch of foldables is released.

We’ve already heard rumors regarding the color scheme for both phones, but analyst Ross Young claims more will be available. Previously, the Z Flip 5 was rumored to come in beige, gray light green or light pink, while the Fold 5 was said to be coming in beige, black and light blue hues.

Now, per Young, the Z Flip 5 may also be available in blue, green platinum and yellow, while the Z Fold 5 may get the additional blue and platinum color schemes. Which is rather a large number of color options for a brand new flagship phone.

It’s not clear if these colors will be universally available, or if certain shades will be exclusives to certain regions or retailers. The Samsung Galaxy S23 had multiple colors like this, since lime and graphite were only available from Samsung.com. For the S23 Ultra these exclusive color options also included sky blue and red. 

So it makes sense that Samsung could keep some desirable Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 colors for itself. But Young didn’t say anything about this, and there’s no telling whether this may be the case — or which colors Samsung will hold on to if it is.

We won’t find out for sure until both devices are available for pre-order, which likely won’t happen until after the next Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event. Currently Unpacked is tipped to take place July 26, and the Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 have a rumored release date of August 11. That’s slightly earlier than usual, with rumors claiming that’s due to the increased competition in the foldable phone space.

In the meantime you can read more about the upcoming foldables in our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 hubs. We’ve heard quite a lot so far, including details on the batteries, cameras, potential changes to the displays and more.

