Massive Samsung leak reveals images for Galaxy Z Fold 5, Flip 5 and Galaxy Tab S9

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked is coming up later this month, so it's no surprise that we're seeing more leaks for all the devices expected to launch at the event. The latest massive image dump shows what could be the final design for the Galaxy Z Fold 5, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Tab S9 series.

The site Winfuture says Samsung will hold the Unpacked event July 26, while also providing a boatload of renders for likely products to be launched later this month. That includes two foldables and three tablets in the Galaxy Tab S9 family, highlighted by the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra.

(Image credit: Winfuture)

The bad news is that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 appears largely similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 4. In fact, we've seen a report of Samsung's own employees calling the Z Fold 5 boring.

But as you'll see in one of the leaked renders it looks as though Samsung has indeed found a way to close the gap between the two halves of the phone when the device is closed. This could be accomplished via the new waterdrop-style hinge we've heard so much about.

(Image credit: Winfuture)

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is a bit more interesting visually because it will reportedly feature a large 3.4-inch cover display. This would be a big step up from the 1.9-inch external screen on the Galaxy Z Flip 4. Motorola already has the biggest cover display around with its 3.6-inch Motorola Razr+, but it's good to see Samsung reportedly upping its game.

(Image credit: Winfuture)

Last but not least is the Galaxy Tab S9, Galaxy Tab S9 Plus and Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. The Tab S9 Ultra looks particularly sleek with its notched display, and it should once again feature a huge 14.6-inch OLED display like the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra we've previously reviewed. The major upgrade should be Samsung's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chip for increased performance. But there are bound to be other improvements.

Samsung has already issued takedown orders for renders and images like this ahead of Unpacked, so do not be surprised if this leak meets a similar fate. In the meantime, check out our Samsung Galaxy Unpacked preview for all the latest news before the big event.