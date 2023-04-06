Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 camera 'upgrades' just leaked

Samsung’s foldable Galaxy Z series has a lot of great qualities, which is why they're the best foldable phones, but their cameras can disappoint. Especially compared to the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, which is the best camera phone available right now. And a new leak suggests that trend won’t be changing with the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5.

According to leaker Yogesh Brar (opens in new tab), the Z Fold 5 will come with a 50MP main sensor, a 12MP ultrawide and a 10MP telephoto lens. Meanwhile, he claims that the Galaxy Z Flip 5 will come with a pair of 12MP main and ultrawide lenses.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5- 50MP + 12MP (UW) + 10MP (Tele)Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5- 12MP + 12MP (UW)- Improved hinge- New image sensors- Large outer displays- Qualcomm Snapdragon for GalaxyApril 6, 2023 See more

Those are rather disappointing specs to see, frankly, and if true it would see this year’s foldables offer the same camera resolution as the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4. Doubly disappointing is the fact there have been rumors the Z Fold 5 might come with the same 108MP sensor that debuted on the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

It's not just about megapixels

There’s more to cameras than resolution, though, and this doesn’t necessarily mean Samsung won’t offer other upgrades. Brar says that both foldables will come with new image sensors, which could have a huge impact on photo quality.

Brar’s tweet also makes mention of an upgraded hinge, something we’ve heard about quite extensively already, and the inclusion of the custom Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy — the same high-powered chipset as the Galaxy S23 lineup. “Large outer displays” is also mentioned, which we’ve heard quite a lot about in relation to the Galaxy Z Flip 5 — with the display possibly growing from 1.9-inches to around 3.4-inches.

Whether the Z Fold 5 will also come with a larger cover display isn’t clear, especially since there isn’t much room for it to grow. In fact, we’ve heard rumors that it will be the same 6.2-inch display that we’ve seen on previous Z Fold devices .

There’s no telling which rumors are accurate and which ones aren’t right now, so we’re just going to have to be patient. For now, check out our Galaxy Z Fold 5 page and Galaxy Z Flip 5 hub for all the latest news and leaks.