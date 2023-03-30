Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 performance could be a big leap from the Galaxy S23

Benchmark tests allegedly for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5, found by SamMobile (opens in new tab), show these phones could be much more powerful than the Galaxy S23 despite sharing the same chipset.

The results aren't conveniently labeled with the names of the phones as we know them, but it's thought that the SM-F946U model is the Galaxy Z Fold 5, while the SM-F731U is the Galaxy Z Flip 5.

(Image credit: SamMobile)

The test results seem to show the foldables outperforming our Galaxy S23 Ultra test results considerably on the single-core part of the test, even though the chips running these phones should all be the same. There's little difference in the multi-core score though, so running multiple apps on any of these phones should work equally well.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Galaxy Z Fold 5 (alleged) Galaxy Z Flip 5 (alleged) Galaxy S23 Ultra Geekbench 5 single-core score 2,030 2,014 1,578 Geekbench 5 multi-core score 5,213 5,022 5,081

Both of the new foldables appear to use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chipset, the same one you'd find in the Galaxy S23 series. We had been hoping for a new, updated version of this chip, like how the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 last year got a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip instead of the Galaxy S22's 8 Gen 1, but looking at the results below, maybe it won't be an issue after all.

The For Galaxy version of the 8 Gen 2 chip offers a faster clock speed for its high-performance CPU core of 3.36GHz, up from 3.2GHz on the standard version of the 8 Gen 2 silicon. The higher frequency translates to improved performance, including graphics power that beats even the mighty A16 Bionic chip in the iPhone 14 Pro.

We can also see the RAM that both phones are working with thanks to this result. Just like before, we should get 12GB on the Z Fold 5, but 8GB on the Z Flip.

At this early stage, it's not certain if these results will accurately reflect what the production Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 will be capable of. But it makes sense that with additional refinements from Qualcomm and Samsung, the same chip could be made more effective.

Samsung revealed previous Z Fold/Z Flip generations in August of a given year, which means we're perhaps five or so months out from the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 arriving. We're hoping that when these new foldables do debut, we'll see the biggest rumored upgrades like a larger cover display on the Z Flip 5 and a new hinge for the Z Fold 5, alongside these stunning performance figures, turn out to be true.

