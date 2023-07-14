Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 colors — rumors predict a rainbow of choices

Among Samsung's foldable phones, the Galaxy Z Flip is traditionally the more colorful model. And that looks to continue based on rumors about the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 5 colors.

While Galaxy Z Fold 5 color rumors point to some more staid choices — the book-style foldable is likely to come in black, white and light blue options – chatter about Samsung's flip phone-style foldable touts some brighter colors. And that certainly makes sense, as the Galaxy Z Flip targets a wider audience, both with its design and sub-$1,000 price.

With the Galaxy Z Flip 5 launch imminent — we're expecting the new phone to appear during the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event scheduled for July 26 — rumors about its likely colors seem locked in place. Here's what we've heard and what past Galaxy Z Flip colors might tell us about this year models.

Past Galaxy Z Flip colors

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

When weighing rumors about upcoming phone colors, I like to look back on what phone makers have done with past versions of their devices. Past performance isn't a guarantee of future results, but sometimes patterns emerge.

Here's what we've seen in terms of colors from the past Galaxy Z Flip models. Remember, Samsung jumped straight from the Galaxy Z Flip 5G to the Galaxy Z Flip 3, to bring the numbering in line with the Galaxy Z Fold.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Model Colors Samsung.com exclusives Galaxy Z Flip 4 Bora Purple, Graphite, Pink Gold, Blue None Galaxy Z Flip 3 Cream, Green, Lavender, Phantom Black Gray, Pink, White Galaxy Z Flip 5G Mystic Bronze, Mystic Gray Mystic White Galaxy Z Flip Mirror Purple, Mirror Black, Mirror Gold None

The patterns we've spotted here suggest that Samsung likes to go with four color options, evidenced by what's happened with the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 3. While you'll get a conventional color in there — there's usually a Graphite or Phantom Black model — Samsung balances that out with some brighter choices, be they variations on purple, green or pink.

Like other top Samsung phones, the Galaxy Z Flip has also come in exclusive colors you can order directly from Samsung.

Galaxy Z Flip 5 color rumors

(Image credit: snoopytech)

In May, Display Supply Chain Consultants CEO Ross Young reported potential colors for both upcoming Samsung foldable phones. Focusing on the Galaxy Z Flip 5, Ross tweeted that there would be eight different color options when the phone launched. Beige, Gray, Light Green and Light Pink were described as "higher volume colors" that would be joined by Blue, Green, Platinum and Yellow options.

We interpret Young's forecast to mean that there will be four official Galaxy Z Flip 5 colors available to everyone — these are the beige, gray, light green and light pink options. The others would either be Samsung.com exclusives or available to shoppers order a bespoke edition of the Galaxy Z Flip 5.

Indeed, that interpretation seems to be on the right path, if alleged renders posted by a leaker named Snoopy Tech are accurate. Those images showed off the Galaxy Z Flip 5 in four colors, which the leaker identified as Lavender, Mint, Cream, and Graphite. Those would make the light pink, light gree, beige and gray colors Young detailed.

(Image credit: WinFuture)

Adding fuel to the particular fire, WinFuture.de has posted Galaxy Z Flip 5 renders as well (pictured above). And they also showcase the Lavender, Mint, Cream, and Graphite colors.

Galaxy Z Flip 5 colors — what we expect

With all signs pointing to four color options for the Galaxy Z Flip 5, who are we to disagree? The rumored Graphite option ticks the box for that darker color option, and the Cream color gives fans of white phones an appealing choice. That leaves Cream and Lavender as brighter color options in line with the Galaxy Z Flip's history.

We also wouldn't rule out the possibility of colors available exclusively from Samsung that match the four options Young predicts. Samsung does offer a bespoke edition of its flip phone foldable, so having additional color choices would be in line with that approach.

We expect to discover exactly what colors the Galaxy Z Flip 5 will offer, along with the phone's other features, when Galaxy Unpacked kicks off at the end of this month. In the meantime, check out our Galaxy Z Flip 5 rumor hub page for all the latest news and leaks.