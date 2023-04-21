Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 may arrive early — here's why

We may see the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 arrive in July, a month earlier than expected, according to a rumor from emerging leaker Revegnus (opens in new tab).

They make this claim because they believe that Samsung will begin production on these two foldables' new hinges at the start of June, rather than the end of June as in previous years. A 3/4 week head start over earlier production cycles could therefore mean Samsung launches their new foldables earlier too, so since the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 arrived in late August last year, that could mean a July debut for the Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 this year.

However, older rumors claim that Samsung's reworking the hinge for its new foldables, which will make the phones thinner and lighter while also decreasing the crease in the display and the gap between the two sides of the phone when closed. Perhaps then, Samsung's not planning to bring forward the launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5, but is instead ensuring it has extra time to account for potential production issues. That way, the new Fold and Flip phones could launch in August, as is becoming tradition, even if something goes wrong with the new design.

A new hinge and more

(Image credit: Future)

We've heard that Samsung's next big overhaul for the Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip series may not come until next year's Galaxy Z Fold 6/Z Flip 6. That said, we're still expecting some improvements to arrive this year, such as the new hinge.

The leak-o-sphere tells us we should also look out for upgrades like lighter materials, a more powerful version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chip found in the Galaxy S23 series, and new camera sensors for both the Z Flip 5 and Z Fold, although without any resolution or magnification changes from the current models.

It'll be interesting to see if these putative upgrades are enough to fight off the growing competition for positions among the best foldables in the world. After effectively monopolizing the market for several years, rivals like the Oppo Find N2 Flip are here to challenge Samsung, with more rumored foldables, like the Google Pixel Fold and OnePlus V Fold , also thought to be on the way.

