Samsung Galaxy S24 tipped for 256GB of storage on all models — double the iPhone 15

The Samsung Galaxy S24 could offer a generous 256GB of default storage across the board, says reporting from Korean news site Chosun Ilbo (opens in new tab) (via Revegnus (opens in new tab)).

The full story goes into detail on Samsung's previously rumored plans to move back to a split of Exynos and Snapdragon chipsets with the S24 series, after using only the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy in the Galaxy S23 series. This strategy will apparently save Samsung money on parts, because Samsung's Exynos chips will be cheaper for Samsung to buy than more Snapdragon chips from Qualcomm. Therefore there's more hardware budget to be spent on increasing the storage capacity.

Compared to the Galaxy S23 series, this would only be a small upgrade. Only the basic Galaxy S23 comes with 128GB storage by default, with the Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra both starting at 256GB already. But since we only expect the iPhone 15 series to stick with 128GB, the Galaxy S24 could score an easy win with phone power users.

Give us (storage) space

Smartphones' storage capacity needs to keep increasing as users gather more photos, videos, apps and other files through their daily lives, with those items also likely increasing in memory size at the same time. However, smartphone makers are often slow to boost their default storage options, since users wanting to upgrade their storage is a convenient way to get a little extra money out of each phone purchase.

It would be a nice surprise for Samsung to be ahead of the curve with offering more default storage. This would ideally not cost users any extra money over previous generations of Galaxy S phones. With every S23 costing a little more than the equivalent Galaxy S22 (except in the U.S.), the last thing we want is a price hike two years running.

If more storage isn't exciting you, then fortunately there are more Galaxy S24 rumors to get invested in, even though it's at least another nine months or so until the likely launch period. In addition to a storage bump, we could see higher default RAM on all models, a hybrid telephoto camera on the Ultra model that can cover both 3x and 10x zoom levels, and increased GPU performance.

