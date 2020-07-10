Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 release date just leaked — and it's almost here

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 leaks have heated up in recent weeks, and now we know when the next-generation wearable could be scheduled to debut.

In a press image of the Galaxy Watch 3 that surfaced online last week, the number ’22’ and day of the week ‘Wed’ can be seen on its watch face. As SamMobile points out, July 22 falls on a Wednesday later this month and aligns with previous rumors about a July launch for the Samsung Galaxy Watch's successor.

Though this speculation sounds like a stretch, July 22 falls shortly before the Samsung Unpacked virtual event slated for August 5. You might recall the company released the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 a few days before last August's Samsung Galaxy Note 10 keynote.

As such, it's reasonable to believe the Galaxy Watch 3 is coming ahead of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 lineup and Samsung Galaxy Fold 2. Whether that happens on July 22 or sometime over the course of that week could be confirmed as the date gets closer.

Based on the leaks we've seen, the Galaxy Watch 3 will be offered in Bluetooth and LTE variants, as well as 41mm and 45mm case sizes. Each model will sport the infamous rotating bezel, Gorilla Glass DX display, 5ATM rating water resistance, military standard durability and on-board GPS.

Leaker Evan Blass has suggested the Galaxy Watch 3 price will start at $400 and go up to $600. This could match the Apple Watch 6's expected price range — the entry level Apple Watch Series 5 starts at $399, for reference.

We should know more soon about the Galaxy Watch 3 if it's truly on track to launch within the next few weeks. We could even see it debut alongside the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live, a pair of bean-shaped wireless earbuds.