Samsung Galaxy Watch 2 leak reveals return of a key feature

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 2 may revive the bygone rotating bezel of the first Samsung Galaxy Watch, according to the source behind most of the Galaxy Watch 2 leaks we've seen so far.

SamMobile reports that sources confirmed the Galaxy Watch 2 will have a physical bezel, which we believed Samsung ditched after debuting the slender Galaxy Watch Active and Galaxy Watch Active 2.

The best fitness trackers we've reviewed

Everything we know about Galaxy Buds X

In the time since the first Galaxy Watch arrived and landed our list of the best smartwatches in 2018, Samsung released two generations of its fitness-oriented Active wearables without rotating bezels. Although we've seen little more than a FCC filing for a new lifestyle Galaxy Watch, it seems likely that this wearable is on the way (and bringing back the defining feature) based on the recent uptick in leaks.

When we reviewed the first Galaxy Watch, we found the rotating bezel clever and useful. Spinning the dial proved a great alternative to swiping or trying to poke at something on Samsung's Tizen OS with our finger. For example, we could rotate the dial, which has a satisfying clicking mechanism, to navigate between menu screens.

According to an FCC certificate, the Galaxy Watch 2 will also come in a 45-millimeter stainless steel case, Gorilla Glass DX display, 5ATM rating water resistance, military standard durability and on-board GPS. It's possible there is a larger variant, and a titanium one, too.

We know that both rumored Galaxy Watch 2 models will offer LTE, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity as well. There will probably be less costly configurations available to purchase without LTE support, though.

As for a release date, it appears a summer debut alongside the Galaxy Fold 2 and Galaxy Note 20 lineup makes the most sense. It would help steal some thunder from the Apple Watch 6 , which is expected to introduce a more competitive battery life and SpO2 monitor in the fall.

The best tech deals today