Rays vs Red Sox live stream: How to watch ALDS Game 4 online

Tonight's Rays vs Red Sox live stream has Boston fresh off their 6-4, 13-inning victory and in a spot to move on to the their second American League Championship Series in four years. Tampa will do all they can to prevent that from happening in this MLB live stream.

Rays vs Red Sox live stream, tv channel The Rays vs Red Sox live stream is today (Oct. 11).

• Time — 7:07 p.m. ET / 4:07 p.m. PT / 12:07 a.m. BST

• U.S. — Watch on FS1 via Sling

• U.K. — Watch on BT Sport

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Game three was a marathon for both teams, but helping the Red Sox hit their way through it was Kyle Schwarber, Kike Hernandez and Christian Arroyo. All three came up with three-hit nights for the BoSox. Schwarber started the scoring for Boston, leading off with a solo home run in the first inning. Hernandez knocked in two runs with an RBI single in the third and a solo home run in the 6th that game the Red Sox a 4-2 lead.

Then Boston’s bats went cooled off for a bit as the Rays started to comeback. Tampa plated two runs to tie the score in the eighth on a Wander Franco solo homer to lead off the inning followed by a Randy Arozarena RBI double. The score stayed tied at four until the bottom of the 13th when the Red Sox’ Christian Vázquez, who hit just six homers during the regular season, stepped to the plate and drove a walk-off two-run homer to center field.

The Red Sox will look to finish off the Rays tonight in game four at Fenway. Eduardo Rodriguez will make his second start in this series. After a game where both teams combined to use over 16 pitchers, Rodriguez will try to last longer than the 1.2 innings he went in game one. He allowed two runs on two hits and two walks in game one.

Among the 16 pitchers used, were both teams' slated starters for game four. The Sox used Nick Pivetta and the Rays trotted Luis Patino to the hill who gave up the winning homer to Vázquez. The Rays also used nine pitchers in game three, so they are waiting to announce their game four starter.

How to watch Rays vs Red Sox live stream from anywhere

MLB streaming tip:

If you're away from home and can't watch Rays vs Red Sox, you can still see the game.

Here's how easy it is to stream baseball from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Rays vs Red Sox live streams in the US

You'll want to get at least Sling Blue + Sports Extra for the post-season, as this $46 per month combo will get you everything you need for the post season with local Fox affiliates (when available), TBS, FS1 and the MLB Network.

Rays vs Red Sox live streams in the UK

You can watch Rays vs Red Sox live stream across the pond at 12:07 a.m. local BST Tuesday morning. Those in the U.K. will want BT Sport, for Fox Sports 1's coverage of the game.

Another option for non-BT subscribers is the BT Sport Monthly Pass (£25), which lets you watch via an app for a fixed time, with no need for a lengthy commitment.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the games by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

Rays vs Red Sox live streams in Canada

Canadian baseball fans can watch Rays vs Red Sox live stream in Canada on SportsNet.