Rams vs Cardinals live stream: How to watch Monday Night Football online

The Rams vs Cardinals live stream features an Arizona team looking to add on to their league-best record. Meanwhile, Matthew Stafford and the Rams are hoping last week's win was the start of another hot streak. Stafford and Murray are set to get after it in prime time for this NFL live stream.

Rams vs Cardinals channel, start time The Rams vs Cardinals live stream is Monday (Dec. 13).

• Time — 8.15 p.m. ET / 5.15 p.m. PT / 1.15 a.m. GMT

• U.S. — Watch on ESPN via Sling or Fubo.TV

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports NFL

The Rams (8-4) lost three straight games before getting right against the Jaguars last week with a 37-7 win in Los Angeles. Matthew Stafford threw for 298 yards and three touchdowns posting his highest passer rating (117.8) since their losing streak started.

The win also marked best performance in weeks from L.A.'s defense. For the most part this season they have been a middle of the road unit in terms of points allowed. However, over their previous four games the Los Angeles D allowed 29 points-per-game on average, which would rank them as the second worst in the NFL.

The Cardinals (10-2) own the best record in the NFL and last week, the NFL's best only got better. Their 33-22 win over the Bears in week 13 marked the return of Kyler Murray and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins who both missed three games due to injury. They wasted no time reestablishing themselves as a marquee duo. It took all of four plays for Murray to find Hopkins for the first touchdown of the game.

Cardinals running back James Connor continued his tear as he scored his 14th touchdown of the season. This one coming on a 23-yard pass from Murray. Connor has now score a touchdown in six straight games.

Arizona took the first meeting between these two teams back in week four. Both teams entered that game 3-0, before the Cardinals rolled the Rams, 37-20. Murray and Stafford threw for over 260 yards and two touchdowns.

The Cardinals are 2.5-point favorites against the Rams. The over/under is 51.

How to watch the Rams vs Cardinals live stream from anywhere

NFL streaming tip:

If you're away from home and can't watch the Rams vs Cardinals, you can still see the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Rams vs Cardinals live streams in the US

In the U.S., Rams vs Cardinals is going to be broadcast on ESPN, which is available with most cable packages and on two of our favorite streaming services fuboTV and Sling TV .

The game starts at 8.15 p.m. ET / 5.15 p.m. PT Monday (Dec.13).

If FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could rely on Sling (which doesn't include CBS, and RedZone is available with the Sports Extra add on). You can get your local CBS NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $50 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $65 per month.

Fubo.TV : One of the best streaming services with ESPN, and the top pick for watching all of the 2021 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without.

Sling TV If you can stand to miss CBS games, Sling TV provides a middle ground. The $50 per month Sling Orange + Blue package has ESPN for this game, as well as local FOX and NBC affiliates.

NFL Sunday Ticket: This game is not included in NFL Sunday Ticket, as no night-time games are included this week. Check out our how to get NFL Sunday Ticket without DirecTV guide for more info.

Rams vs Cardinals live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond can watch Rams vs Cardinals on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Rams vs Cardinals live stream starts at 1.15 a.m. GMT Tuesday morning on Sky Sports NFL.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Rams vs Cardinals live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Rams vs Cardinals live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.