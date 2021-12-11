Ravens vs Browns live stream: How to watch NFL week 14 online

The Ravens vs Browns live stream pits these AFC North rivals against one another for the second time in three weeks. In week 12, it was the Ravens coming up with a 16-10 win, while the Browns went into their bye week failing to notch their first back-to-back wins since weeks three and four. Cleveland hopes for a different outcome in this NFL live stream

Ravens vs Browns channel, start time The Ravens vs Browns airs Sunday (Dec. 12)

• Time — 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. GMT

• U.S. — Watch on CBS via Fubo.TV or Paramount Plus

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

The Ravens (8-4) enter week 14 with one of the best records in the NFL and have maintained their success despite offensive struggles. Quarterback Lamar Jackson has thrown eight interceptions to just six touchdowns over the last four games while being sacked 16 times. Baltimore is just 2-2 over that span.

Fortunately for the Ravens, while their offense has failed to crack the 20-point mark over their last four games, their defense has held teams to just 16 points-per-game during that stretch.

The Browns (6-6) were hoping their first game since week six with both Kareem Hunt and Nick Chubb in the backfield would end differently than taking that loss in week 12. Hunt and Chubb combined for just 59 yards from scrimmage two weeks ago in the loss. This week they'll look to get their ground attack going.

Jarvis Landry was the Browns' key offensive player catching six passes for 111 yards in their previous matchup with the Ravens, while Baltimore relied on Jackson and Devonta Freeman's running abilities. The two combined for 120 yards. Tight end Mark Andrews continued his solid season that week with four catches for 65 yards and a touchdown.

One matchup to keep an eye on is the Ravens' offensive line vs Myles Garrett. The edge rusher is second in the NFL with 14 sacks on the year and this week he faces the most sacked QB in the league in Jackson.

The Browns are 2.5-point favorites against the Ravens. The over/under is 42. The Browns are awaiting word on tight end David Njoku's status for Sunday as he is in the league's COVID protocol.

