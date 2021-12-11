Raiders vs Chiefs live stream: How to watch NFL week 14 online

The Raiders vs Chiefs live stream features a streaking Kansas City team that's been stacking wins thanks more-so to their dominant defense than their sputtering offense. Now they'll look to keep the wins coming when they face Vegas in this NFL live stream.

Raiders vs Chiefs channel, start time The Raiders vs Chiefs live stream airs Sunday (Dec. 12).

• Time — 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. GMT

• U.S. — Watch on CBS via Fubo.TV or Paramount Plus

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

When you think of the Chiefs (8-4) you think of Patrick Mahomes and a dynamic offense. However, the offense that we have seen torch defenses throughout the league has been rather tame during Kansas City's five-game win streak. Instead the K.C. defense has been the star of the show holding opponents to 17 points or less over that span.

As for their offense, they have struggled to find consistency this season. Whether his passes were tipped or inaccurate, Mahomes has thrown 12 interceptions this year

matching his career high. Also, for the first time in his career Mahomes has gone two-straight games without a touchdown pass. Good news for Chiefs fans though, the last time Mahomes faced these Raiders in week 10, he threw for five touchdowns in a 41-14 win.

The Raiders (6-6) have fallen on hard times as they have dropped four of their last five. Last week's 17-15 loss to Washington was a particularly tough pill to swallow. Vegas trailed 14-6 with 10 minutes to go in the fourth quarter before getting a rushing touchdown from Josh Jacobs and followed by a Daniel Carlson field goal to give them a 15-14 lead with 2:22 remaining in the game. Washington then went on an eight-play, 48-yard drive that was capped off with a game winning 37-yard field goal. The Raiders would get the ball back with 31 seconds left in the game, but weren't able to score.

Despite these teams seemingly heading in opposite directions, the great equalizer is turnovers. Kansas City has given the ball away 23 times this season, second most in the NFL. While Vegas has just 12 turnovers on the season, fifth fewest in the league.

The Chiefs are 9.5-point favorites against the Raiders. The over/under is 48.

How to watch Raiders vs Chiefs live stream from anywhere

Raiders vs Chiefs live streams in the US

In the U.S., the Raiders vs Chiefs live stream is going to be broadcast on CBS, which is available with most cable packages and on one of our favorite streaming services: fuboTV .

The game starts at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT Sunday (Dec. 12)

You can get your local CBS network's NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

The NFL game broadcast rights have stayed similar season over season. CBS gets AFC games on Sunday afternoons, FOX has the NFC games, NBC has Sunday Night Football and some Thursday night football, while ESPN has Monday Night Football. Amazon Prime Video has some Thursday Night Football games, while the NFL Network will continue to offer a bunch of games throughout the year.

So, that makes it really easy to recommend where cord-cutters should turn to watch the NFL season: Fubo TV. Built for all things sports, Fubo has all three of those local broadcasters, plus ESPN and NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

Sling TV doesn't have CBS (not without AirTV at least), so while that's one of our favorite services, it's not ideal for football fans.

Raiders vs Chiefs live streams for free

Raiders vs Chiefs live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond cannot watch Raiders vs Chiefs on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Ravens vs Steelers live stream starts at 6 p.m. GMT Sunday evening.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Raiders vs Chiefs live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Raiders vs Chiefs live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.