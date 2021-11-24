Raiders vs Cowboys live stream: How to watch NFL Thanksgiving game, odds and fantasy picks

The Raiders vs Cowboys live stream puts a Vegas team on the field trying to avoid a fourth straight loss. Meanwhile, Dallas is looking to regain the offensive prowess they experienced in their last home game. Prescott leads the Cowboys against Derek Carr and the Raiders in this Thanksgiving NFL live stream.

Raiders vs Cowboys channel, start time The Raiders vs Cowboys live stream airs Thursday (Nov. 25)

• Time — 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT / 9:30 p.m. GMT

• U.S. — Watch on CBS via Fubo.TV or Paramount Plus

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free • Betting Odds — Cowboys -8, Over/Under 50.5

The Raiders (5-5) are in desperate need of something to start clicking in their offense. They enter this matchup in Dallas having lost three-straight and held to under 17 points in each game over that span. Quarterback Derek Carr started out the season throwing just four interceptions in the team's first six games, but has thrown four picks over this three-game stretch. Carr is ranked third in passing yards this season (3,041), but 15th in passer rating (96.8).

The Cowboys (7-3) are coming off a tough 19-9 loss in Kansas City and have now lost two of three for the first time this season. Dallas fell at home to the Broncos, 30-16 in week 9 before bouncing right back at home to blow out the Falcons in week 10, 43-3. Dak Prescott and the Cowboys are hoping to get back to the form that saw before their road loss in K.C.

This will mark the third straight year the Cowboys are playing on Thanksgiving after a 4:25pm kickoff on the road the previous Sunday. They are 0-2 over that stretch including a 41-13 loss to Washington last season.

Elsewhere in the NFL today, the early game has Andy Dalton and Jared Goff headlining the Bears vs Lions live stream. The late game has Josh Allen take on Trevor Siemian in the Bills vs Saints live stream.

How to watch Raiders vs Cowboys live stream from anywhere

NFL streaming tip:

If you're away from home and can't watch Raiders vs Cowboys you can still see the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Raiders vs Cowboys live streams in the US

In the U.S., the Raiders vs Cowboys live stream is going to be broadcast on CBS, which is available with most cable packages and on one of our favorite streaming services: fuboTV .

The game starts at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 a.m. PT Thursday (Nov. 25)

You can get your local CBS network's NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

The NFL game broadcast rights have stayed similar season over season. CBS gets AFC games on Sunday afternoons, FOX has the NFC games, NBC has Sunday Night Football and some Thursday night football, while ESPN has Monday Night Football. Amazon Prime Video has some Thursday Night Football games, while the NFL Network will continue to offer a bunch of games throughout the year.

So, that makes it really easy to recommend where cord-cutters should turn to watch the NFL season: Fubo TV. Built for all things sports, Fubo has all three of those local broadcasters, plus ESPN and NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

Sling TV doesn't have CBS (not without AirTV at least), so while that's one of our favorite services, it's not ideal for football fans.

NFL Sunday Ticket: This game is not included in NFL Sunday Ticket, which is available even if you don't have DirecTV. For more details check out our guide on How to get NFL Sunday Ticket without DirecTV.

Raiders vs Cowboys live streams for free

If you just want to watch on your phone, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free. This appears to include pre-season games, but we can't find specific confirmation for this game.

Yes, that includes Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live if — and only if — your local CBS affiliate is showing Raiders vs Cowboys.

Raiders vs Cowboys live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond cannot watch Raiders vs Cowboys on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Raiders vs Cowboys live stream starts at 9:30 p.m. GMT Thursday evening.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Raiders vs Cowboys live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Raiders vs Cowboys live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.

Raiders vs Cowboys fantasy picks and odds

Raiders: Tight end Darren Waller is still the most consistent target for Derek Carr. He's Vegas' leading receiver and coming off a six-catch, 116-yard performance against the Bengals. Running back Josh Jacobs has five touchdowns on the season, but hasn't found the end zone during the team's losing streak. He has emerged over the last three weeks however as Carr's favorite check-down target with 14 catches in three weeks.

Cowboys: Dallas has plenty to offer fantast owners, but last week wasn't a good example of that. Ezekiel Elliot struggled with only 32 yards against the Chiefs, while Dak Prescott threw two interceptions in a game for the first time this season. Backup running back Tony Pollard ran for 50 yards last week on just seven carries.

Betting: The Cowboys are 8-point favorites to beat the Raiders. The over/under is 50.5.