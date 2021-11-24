Bears vs Lions live stream: How to watch NFL Thanksgiving game, odds and fantasy picks

The Bears vs Lions live stream will have Chicago hoping Andy Dalton is what they need to snap their losing streak and a Detroit team trying to bounce back from their latest heartbreaking loss. Dalton will take on Goff in this Thanksgiving NFL live stream.

Bears vs Lions channel, start time The Bears vs Lions live stream is Thursday (Nov. 25).

• Time — 12:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 a.m. PT / 5:30 p.m. BST

• U.S. — Watch on FOX via Sling or Fubo.TV

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free • Betting Odds — Bears -3.5, Over/Under 41.5

The Bears (3-7) enter this game looking to snap their five-game losing streak. Their latest loss was a 16-13 defeat to a Ravens team that was missing Lamar Jackson due to an illness. Andy Dalton came on in relief of an injured Justin Fields in the third quarter with the Bears down 6-0 before being able to throw two touchdown passes in his first game action since October 10th.

The Lions (0-9-1) come into their latest Thanksgiving day game after suffering a 13-10 loss to the Browns. Detroit was held scoreless for the first 42 minutes of the game before D'Andre Swift broke a 57-yard touchdown run to give the Lions some life. Unfortunately, all they could muster offensively after that was a 43-yard field goal.

Detroit has lost their last four Thanksgiving day games with two of those losses coming courtesy of the Bears. These two teams faced each other in week 4 with the Bears taking that game, 24-14.

How to watch Bears vs Lions live stream from anywhere

ExpressVPN We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.

NFL streaming tip:

If you're away from home and so can't watch the Bears vs Lions live stream, you can still see the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan

Bears vs Lions live streams in the US

In the US, Bears vs Lions is going to be broadcast on FOX, which is available with most cable packages and on two of our favorite streaming services fuboTV and Sling TV .

If FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could rely on Sling (which doesn't include CBS, and RedZone is available with the Sports Extra add on). You can get your local CBS NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $50 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $65 per month.

Fubo.TV Fubo.TV : One of the best streaming services with FOX, and the top pick for watching all of the 2021 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.

Sling TV If you can stand to miss CBS games, Sling TV provides a middle ground. The $50 per month Sling Orange + Blue package has FOX affiliates for this game, as well as local NBC affiliates plus ESPN.

NFL Sunday Ticket: This game is not included in NFL Sunday Ticket, which is available even if you don't have DirecTV. For more details check out our How to get NFL Sunday Ticket without DirecTV guide.

Bears vs Lions live streams for free

If you just want to watch on your phone, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free. This appears to include pre-season games, but we can't find specific confirmation for this game.

Yes, that includes Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live if — and only if — your local FOX affiliate is showing Bears vs Lions.

Bears vs Lions live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond cannot watch Bears vs Lions on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Bears vs Lions live stream starts at 5:30 p.m. GMT Sunday evening.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Bears vs Lions live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Bears vs Lions live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.

Bears vs Lions fantasy picks and odds

Bears: Dalton back as their starting quarterback could help jump start their offense as Justin Fields averaged just a 71.5 passer rating as a starter going 2-6. Wide receivers Marquise Goodwin and Darnell Mooney are each coming off 100-yard games. For Mooney will be looking for a repeat performance of the Bears' week four win over the Lions where he caught five passes for 125 yards.

Lions: Detroit doesn't offer much to fantasy owners. However, D'Andre Swift is their most consistent contributor. He's coming off a 136-yard, one touchdown performance against the Browns. Swift also leads the team with six touchdowns. If you need a tight end T.J. Hockenson is the Lions leading receiver overall and caught six passes last week for 51 yards.

Betting: The Bears are 3.5-point road favorites against the Lions. The over/under is 41.5.