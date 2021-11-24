Bills vs Saints live stream: How to watch NFL Thanksgiving game, odds and fantasy picks

The Bills vs Saints live stream has Buffalo thankful for a short week as they are eager get last week's blow out loss off the table. As for New Orleans, they are hoping this Thanksgiving NFL live stream will be their first complete game in weeks.

Bills vs Saints channel, start time The Bills vs Saints live stream is Thursday (Nov. 25).

• Time — 8.20 p.m. ET / 5.20 p.m. PT / 1.20 a.m. GMT

• U.S. — Watch on NBC via Sling or Fubo.TV

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports NFL

• Betting odds — Bills 6, Over/Under 45.5

The Bills (6-4) were once the toast of the NFL. They dismantled the Chiefs in week five with a 38-20 win to improve to 4-1 on the season, but since then they've suffered from inconsistency. Over the last three weeks, Buffalo has lost to the Jaguars, 9-6, then blown out the Jets, 45-17 only to then lose to the Colts at home, 41-15. Josh Allen threw two interceptions that were both converted into touchdowns against Indy. Allen has thrown five picks in total over his last three games.

The Saints (5-5) are looking for a way to spread their offense out over four quarters. They have averaged 25 points-per-game over the last three weeks, while averaging 17.6 ppg in the fourth quarter alone. For the most part, when the opponent takes their foot off the gas, like the Falcons in week nine or the Eagles last week, New Orleans starts to finally find the end zone.

Trevor Siemian is expected to start Thursday, regardless of backup quarterback and versatile offensive weapon Taysom Hill signing a contract extension. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Saints inked Hill to a 4-year deal worth $22.5 million in guaranteed money. Total value of the deal ranges from $40 million to $95 million based on incentives.

The earlier games today are the Bears vs Lions live stream with Andy Dalton and Jared Goff headlining and the Derek Carr and Dak Prescott-led Raiders vs Cowboys live stream.

How to watch Bills vs Saints live stream from anywhere

NFL streaming tip:

Bills vs Saints live streams in the US

In the U.S., the Bills vs Saints live stream is going to be broadcast on NBC, which is available with most cable packages and on two of our favorite streaming services fuboTV and Sling TV .

The game starts at 8.20 p.m. ET / 5.20 p.m. PT Thursday (Nov. 25).

Bills vs Saints live streams for free

Bills vs Saints live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond can watch Bills vs Saints on Sky Sports Main Event, on Sky, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Bills vs Saints live stream starts at 1.20 a.m. GMT Friday morning.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Bills vs Saints live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Bills vs Saints live streams in Canada.

Bills vs Saints fantasy picks and odds

Bills: Despite recent struggles, Buffalo still has an offense that can explode as they are averaging 29.5 points-per-game, second best in the NFL. After posting a passer rating of just 62.7 in their loss to the Jags, Allen bounced right back and posted a 125.2 rating against the Jets. Allen owners are hoping for the same resiliency after posting a 72.2 rating last week against the Colts. Tight end Dawson Knox continues to be a great target for Allen. Knox caught six passes last week for 80 yards. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs caught both Allen's touchdowns last week.

Saints: Running Back Alvin Kamara missed the last two games with a knee injury. Both Kamara and Mark Ingram were absent from practice Tuesday and are listed as questionable for this game. Ingram tallied 113 total yards last week against the Eagles. Wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith has worked his way into regular targets with at least three catches over the last four games including two touchdowns.

Betting: The Bills are 6-point favorites against the Saints. The over/under is 45.5.