Presidents Day mattress sale — 6 best weekend mattress deals

Finding the right Presidents Day mattress sale can be a difficult task. With dozens of ongoing sales, it's easy to get distracted or overpay for a feature you don't need.
So now that Presidents Day weekend is here, we're rounding up every Presidents Day mattress sale that merits your attention. Some of these mattresses hold a spot in our best mattress of 2021 guide. They're also great values that are bound to satisfy all types of sleepers.
From Avocado to Serta, here are the best deals you can get right now. (Also, make sure to check out our full coverage of the best Presidents Day mattress sales for discounts from all manufacturers).
Presidents Day mattress sale — today's top deals
Avocado Latex Mattress: was $1,199 now $999 @ Avocado
Save $200: Avocado is slashing $200 off its new, all-natural latex mattress with code "FLAG200". It's an excellent Presidents Day mattress sale if you're looking for an organic mattress. It's 100% organic certified, non-toxic, and it's also biodegradable. After discount, the twin is $999 (was $1,199), whereas the queen is $1,599 (was $1,799). View Deal
Cocoon Chill Hybrid Mattress: was $999 now $649 w/ free pillows and sheet set @ Cocoon by Sealy
Free bundle: Upgrade your bed to the Chill Hybrid mattress, which features both memory foam and Sealy's premium coils to offer maximum support while you sleep. Plus, it comes with two free pillows and a sheet set. Currently, the twin costs $649 (was $999), whereas the queen costs $969 (was $1,499).View Deal
DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress: was $899 now $699 + $399 of free gifts @ DreamCloud
Save $599: DreamCloud's Presidents Day mattress sale is here. Currently, DreamCloud is taking $200 off all mattresses. Plus, get a free $399 bundle with the purchase of any mattress. The bundle includes free pillows, a mattress protector, and a luxury sheet set. After discount, DreamCloud mattresses start at just $699 for the twin ($200 off) or $999 for the queen ($200 off).View Deal
Purple Mattress: was $1,149 now $1,049 @ Purple
Save up to $350: Purple Mattress is taking up to $150 off its entire line of mattresses. Plus, if you purchase a bundle, you'll get an extra $200 off, which means you could save up to $350 total. For instance, you can get the Purple Mattress (queen) on sale for $1,049 ($100 off). Add the Premium Sleep Bundle (two pillows, mattress protector, and Purple sheets) during checkout and you'll pay just $316 for the bundle instead of $516 ($200 off). View Deal
Beautyrest Harmony Lux Carbon Series: was $999 now $899 @ Beautyrest
Beautyrest is taking up to $300 off its entire mattress collection as part of its holiday sales. The most affordable mattress in the sale happens to be the Harmony Lux Carbon Series. The mattress features Beautyrest's RightTemp Wave Foam, which keeps you sleeping cool and comfortable throughout the night. It also features Beautyrest's Gel Memory Foam, which is designed to offer pressure relief for an airy night's sleep. After discount, the twin costs $899 (was $999), whereas the queen costs $1,099 (was $1,199). View Deal
Serta iComfort Mattress: was $1,299 now $1,099 @ Serta
Serta is taking up to $400 off its line of iComfort mattresses. If you're shopping for an affordable mattress that won't make you overheat, the base model (CF1000) is an excellent option. It comes with a generous 120-day trial and a 10-year warranty. The twin is on sale for $609 (was $809), whereas the queen costs $1,099 (was $1,299). View Deal
Shop every Presidents Day mattress sale this weekend
- Nectar (Editor's Choice): $400 off mattresses + $399 of free gifts
- Amerisleep: 30% off mattresses via "PRES30"
- Avocado: $200 off the latex mattress via "FLAG200"
- Awara: $300 off all mattress + free $499 bundle
- Bear Mattress: 20% off via "PD20" + $250 gift set
- Beautyrest: up to $300 off select mattresses
- Big Fig: save $300 via "PRES21"
- Casper: 15% off mattresses deals from $356
- Cocoon by Sealy: save 35% + two free pillows and sheet set
- DreamCloud: $200 off mattresses + $399 of free gifts
- Emma: 40% off mattresses from $390
- Ghostbed: 25% off mattresses + 2 free pillows
- Helix: save up to $200 on mattresses + 2 free pillows
- Idle Sleep: 30% off any mattress purchase + 2 free pillows
- Layla: up to $200 off mattresses + $300 of free gifts
- Leesa: up to $350 off + free sheet set
- Purple: up to $350 mattress + sleep bundles
- Saatva: $225 off luxury mattresses when you spend $1,000
- Serta: up to $400 off Serta iComfort mattresses
- Tempur-Pedic: 30% off Tempur-Cloud mattress
- Tuft & Needle: 15% off all mattresses + 10% off sitewide
- Vaya: $300 off any mattress via "PRES300"
- Zoma Mattress: $150 off any mattress via "PRES150"