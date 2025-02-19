Quick! Shop these 5 extended Presidents’ Day mattress sales while you still can

Sleep through this year's Presidents' Day mattress deals? Fortunately, several top brands have extended their holiday sales so you still have a chance to save on the bed of your dreams. We're rounding up five of the best remaining discounts for you to consider. Notable is the Helix Midnight Luxe for $1,732.54 in a queen (was $2,373) with code TOMS27 at Helix Sleep. You'll get a free bedding bundle with purchase, as well.

Since the biggest discounts tend to fall around major holidays, the tail end of these Presidents' Day sales may be your last chance to score great deals on the best mattresses until Memorial Day at the end of May. So, take a look through our favorite offers below and see if one is right for you — or browse our Presidents' Day mattress sales hub to see what else is still live.

The 5 best Presidents' Day sales still live

1. Helix Midnight Luxe Mattress (queen): was from $2,373.33 now from $1,732.54 with TOMS27 + free bedding at Helix Sleep

Our favorite mattress for side sleepers, the Helix Midnight Luxe is a hybrid that features a plush pillow top, premium comfort layers, and coils with reinforced lumbar and edge support. Our Helix Midnight Luxe mattress review rated it 4.5/5 stars, with high marks for pressure relief, overall support, and motion isolation. Although it's made with side sleepers in mind, back sleepers will feel well supported, too. The only real drawbacks were a lack of handles for moving, and the optional GlacioTex cooling cover being a little slippery. Now, with our exclusive discount code TOMS27 you can get 27% off all Helix mattresses, including the Midnight Luxe, bringing a queen down to $1,732.54 (was $2,373.33). It comes with free bedding accessories valued at $330+ plus a 100-night trial, a limited lifetime warranty, and free shipping.

2. Nectar Classic Memory Foam Mattress (queen): was $1,664 now $649 + free bedding at Nectar Sleep

The Nectar Classic tops our best memory foam mattress guide. In addition to being reduced in Nectar's up to 50% off extended Presidents' Day sale, you'll also get $599 worth of free bedding accessories, including a free mattress protector, a sheet set, and two cooling pillows. In our Nectar Classic Memory Foam Mattress review, we praised its balanced, cushioned surface, great pressure relief, and contouring support. As such, we felt would be suitable for all sleep styles and body types. It also comes with some of the best benefits you'll find: a 365-night trial, lifetime warranty, and free delivery. A queen-size Nectar Classic Memory Foam is currently $649 (was $1,664).

3. Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt Mattress (queen): was $2,199 now $2,099 at Tempur-Pedic

While Tempur-Pedic's ongoing President's Day sales event only strikes $100-$200 off the MSRP, we think this is the best price you'll see for the Tempur-Adapt for some time. Standing at 11" tall, this all-foam mattress includes two layers of the brand's unique NASA-developed Tempur Material. Our Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt review praised this bed's amazing pressure relief and top-notch motion isolation. It does trap some heat, however, so beware if you struggle with sleeping hot. You'll get a 90-night sleep trial and a 10-year warranty — not the best benefits compared to Nectar and Saatva, but you do get free White Glove Delivery. Right now, a queen Tempur-Adapt is available for $2,099 (was $2,199).

4. Awara Natural Hybrid Mattress (queen): was $868 now $664 at Amazon

This blockbuster deal from Amazon is still live and it's a great price for a latex hybrid mattress. In our Awara Natural Hybrid Mattress review, we scored it a 4.5 out of 5 stars for its ability to accommodate most sleep styles and excellent edge support. The combo of natural latex, springs, and a breathable cover will benefit hot sleepers. Just know that this is quite a bouncy mattress and motion isolation could be an issue if you share a bed. At $664 for a queen, this beats the previous all-time low we spotted during Black Friday last year. Since you're purchasing from Amazon, you won't get Awara's full-year sleep trial but you'll still have a 100-day returns window and a lifetime warranty.

5. DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress (queen): was $1,644 now $665 at DreamCloud

If you have a smaller budget, the DreamCloud Hybrid represents incredible value for money. Featured in our best hybrid mattress guide, we call it a worthy alternative to the No. 1-ranked Saatva Classic. We're in the process of updating our DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress review with notes about its updated design. What we can tell you about the current DreamCloud is that there's a nice balance of comfort and support, particularly for back and side sleeping. Temperature regulation is great, but edge support could be better. Yes, this is the standard DreamCloud mattress sale, but with a queen at $665 (was $1,644) it's one of the best deals around right now. Plus, you'll get a 365-night sleep trial, a forever warranty, and free shipping and returns.

When will the Presidents' Day mattress sales end?

Now that Presidents' Day is behind us, we expect these sales to be ending soon. Nectar has extended its President's Day sale, but we'd recommend you still act fast if you want to grab that excellent bedding bundle worth up to $599.

Helix and Tempur-Pedic's holiday sales are also still going, but we don't expect them to hang around for more than the next few days. Since the next major sale event is Memorial Day in late May, it's worth taking advantage of these deals while you still can. However, you can browse our monthly mattress sales page for notable offers that may pop up in the interim.