Epic Nintendo Switch game sale is live from $9 — 21 deals I'd buy now

We're just a few weeks out from the launch of the Nintendo Switch 2, but major exclusive launch titles are somewhat thin on the ground. So if you want a bunch of games to play, make sure to take advantage of these deals on some of the best Nintendo Switch games!

There are a ton of awesome digital deals over at the Nintendo Store, including the super popular Resident Evil 4 on sale for $9. This is well known as one of the most popular video games of all time and with this Nintendo Switch version, you can play it on the go.

Plus, Amazon has Nintendo Switch games on sale from $19 right now. And Woot has a ton of deals on big hitters — for example you can get Animal Crossing New Horizons on sale for $39.

Keep scrolling to see all my favorite Nintendo Switch game deals. Plus, see our Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders live blog for the latest stock updates, and check out this Amazon deal with $50 off the new Beats Powerbeats Pro 2.

Best Nintendo Switch deals

Super Meat Boy Forever: was $34 now $19 at Best Buy Super Meat Boy was one of the first indie game franchises to take the world by storm, so it's awesome to see this little guy make a comeback on Nintendo Switch. You'll need to navigate a gauntlet of brutally tough action platforming levels and boss battles, with new procedurally generated endless runner stages giving this entry in the series its name.

Farmagia: was $39 now $29 at Amazon A farming sim with a twist — in this game you don't grow crops, you grow monsters. Once you've raised a bunch, you'll need to command them in battle to take on tough boss battles. This game is also notable for its art design by Hiro Mashima, the artist behind the popular Fairy Tail manga.

Super Mario RPG: was $59 now $29 at Woot! A full remake of the original Super Mario RPG released in 1996 for the Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES), this role-playing game sees Mario, Bowser, Peach and some new friends embark on an adventure to repair a wish-granting star. With updated graphics, gameplay and new cinematics, Super Mario RPG has never looked (or played) this well, but the original game's charms have been carefully retained as well.

Batman Arkham Trilogy: was $59 now $29 at Walmart Three of the best superhero games ever made come to the Nintendo Switch in the Batman Arkham Trilogy. This collection brings together Batman: Arkham Asylum, Batman: Arkham City and Batman: Arkham Knight alongside all the DLC released for all three games. That's a whole load of Bat-action in a single package. Just be aware that Arkham Knight has some performance issues on Nintendo Switch, but the other two games run well.

Stray: was $39 now $35 at Amazon One of 2022’s unexpected cult hits, Stray casts you as a curious cat in a world filled with humanoid robots. There’s a lot to like in this cyberpunk adventure, from its visually-striking setting, to its nonverbal storytelling, to its dedicated “meow” button. The gameplay is simple, but some platforming and puzzle challenges should keep players engaged during Stray’s relatively short playtime. Note: this deal is for a physical copy, but you can get the digital version for $29 at Nintendo.

TY the Tasmanian Tiger HD: Bush Rescue Bundle: was $39 now $35 at Amazon Ty is back. This collection of remade 3D platformers look better than ever and feel incredible to play, with a memorable outback setting and plenty of fun characters in tow. This HD collection also adds a Hardcore Mode for an even tougher challenge!

Super Mario Maker 2: was $59 now $41 at Woot! If you're getting through Mario games faster than Nintendo can make them, then this is the game for you. Build your own levels in the style of several different 2D Mario games, share them online and then test out others.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate: was $59 now $42 at Woot! Ultimate by name, ultimate by nature. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate brings together every single fighter in the franchise's history for a showdown of epic proportions. This hugely popular party game is now on sale.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder: was $59 now $44 at Woot! This side-scrolling adventure is a wonderfully refreshing spin on the classic Mario formula. Venturing to the Flower Kingdom, you'll discover stage-altering Wonder Flowers which can warp levels, create new platforming challenges and even turn Mario into an elephant. Playable in up to four-player co-op, Super Mario Bros. Wonder is a platforming marvel for the entire family and one of the very best Nintendo Switch games you can play now.