Epic Nintendo Switch game sale is live from $9 — 21 deals I'd buy now
I found the best deals on Nintendo Switch games from across the web
We're just a few weeks out from the launch of the Nintendo Switch 2, but major exclusive launch titles are somewhat thin on the ground. So if you want a bunch of games to play, make sure to take advantage of these deals on some of the best Nintendo Switch games!
There are a ton of awesome digital deals over at the Nintendo Store, including the super popular Resident Evil 4 on sale for $9. This is well known as one of the most popular video games of all time and with this Nintendo Switch version, you can play it on the go.
Plus, Amazon has Nintendo Switch games on sale from $19 right now. And Woot has a ton of deals on big hitters — for example you can get Animal Crossing New Horizons on sale for $39.
Keep scrolling to see all my favorite Nintendo Switch game deals. Plus, see our Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders live blog for the latest stock updates, and check out this Amazon deal with $50 off the new Beats Powerbeats Pro 2.
Quick links — digital game deals
- shop Switch game deals at Nintendo
- Resident Evil 4: was $19 now $9
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection: was $29 now $9
- Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga: was $59 now $11
- Another Crab's Treasure: was $29 now $17
- Moving Out + Moving Out 2: was $44 now $22
- Dredge Complete Edition: was $39 now $23
Quick Links — physical game deals
- shop Switch game deals at Amazon
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope: was $54 now $24 @ Walmart
- No More Heroes 3: was $59 now $24 @ Best Buy
- Super Mario RPG: was $59 now $29 @ Woot
- Stray: was $39 now $35 @ Amazon
- Animal Crossing New Horizons: was $59 now $39 @ Woot
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder: was $59 now $44 @ Woot
- Paper Mario The Thousand-Year Door: was $59 now $45 @ Walmart
Best Nintendo Switch deals
Super Meat Boy was one of the first indie game franchises to take the world by storm, so it's awesome to see this little guy make a comeback on Nintendo Switch. You'll need to navigate a gauntlet of brutally tough action platforming levels and boss battles, with new procedurally generated endless runner stages giving this entry in the series its name.
Our No More Heroes 3 review said that while this game isn't perfect, it is a ton of fun thanks to its bombastic style and awesome boss battles. Game designer Suda51's unique style is on full show here, which you'll probably either love or hate.
The sequel to 2017's Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, Sparks of Hope once again reunites the residents of the Mushroom Kingdom with the zany Rabbids. This time the unexpected allies are venturing into the stars for an intergalactic adventure. Offering colorful strategy combat, and plenty of planets to explore, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope is one of the most overlooked games on Nintendo Switch.
A farming sim with a twist — in this game you don't grow crops, you grow monsters. Once you've raised a bunch, you'll need to command them in battle to take on tough boss battles. This game is also notable for its art design by Hiro Mashima, the artist behind the popular Fairy Tail manga.
A full remake of the original Super Mario RPG released in 1996 for the Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES), this role-playing game sees Mario, Bowser, Peach and some new friends embark on an adventure to repair a wish-granting star. With updated graphics, gameplay and new cinematics, Super Mario RPG has never looked (or played) this well, but the original game's charms have been carefully retained as well.
Three of the best superhero games ever made come to the Nintendo Switch in the Batman Arkham Trilogy. This collection brings together Batman: Arkham Asylum, Batman: Arkham City and Batman: Arkham Knight alongside all the DLC released for all three games. That's a whole load of Bat-action in a single package. Just be aware that Arkham Knight has some performance issues on Nintendo Switch, but the other two games run well.
One of 2022’s unexpected cult hits, Stray casts you as a curious cat in a world filled with humanoid robots. There’s a lot to like in this cyberpunk adventure, from its visually-striking setting, to its nonverbal storytelling, to its dedicated “meow” button. The gameplay is simple, but some platforming and puzzle challenges should keep players engaged during Stray’s relatively short playtime. Note: this deal is for a physical copy, but you can get the digital version for $29 at Nintendo.
Ty is back. This collection of remade 3D platformers look better than ever and feel incredible to play, with a memorable outback setting and plenty of fun characters in tow. This HD collection also adds a Hardcore Mode for an even tougher challenge!
WarioWare Get It Together is crazy, and that's why we love it. This game is packed with fast paced mini challenges that you'll need seriously quick reaction times to get right. You can team up with a friend or go it solo and try to complete them all.
This is one of the games that helped get many people through a tough couple of years, letting you jet off to an untamed island courtesy of business raccoon Tom Nook. It's up to you to bring civilization to that island, and turn into a villager's paradise.
Price check: $52 @ Amazon
The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening on the Nintendo Switch is a lovingly crafted remaster of the 1993 classic. Take control of Link as he explores the mysterious Koholint Island, where he’ll traverse eight puzzling dungeons as well as an expansive overworld.
Price check: $59 @ Best Buy
If you're getting through Mario games faster than Nintendo can make them, then this is the game for you. Build your own levels in the style of several different 2D Mario games, share them online and then test out others.
Ultimate by name, ultimate by nature. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate brings together every single fighter in the franchise's history for a showdown of epic proportions. This hugely popular party game is now on sale.
This side-scrolling adventure is a wonderfully refreshing spin on the classic Mario formula. Venturing to the Flower Kingdom, you'll discover stage-altering Wonder Flowers which can warp levels, create new platforming challenges and even turn Mario into an elephant. Playable in up to four-player co-op, Super Mario Bros. Wonder is a platforming marvel for the entire family and one of the very best Nintendo Switch games you can play now.
Updated graphics and some welcome quality-of-life improvements make Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door on Nintendo Switch the best way to experience this classic RPG. With plenty of humor and loads of abilities and upgrades to unlock, the colorful game is one of the most beloved Mario games in history, and it's never looked or played as well as it does in this Nintendo Switch remake.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Millie is a Deals Editor at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.