Tempur-Pedic Presidents' Day sale 2025: Save $1000 on the brand's most advanced smart mattress

If you've been looking to overhaul your bed setup, Tempur-Pedic is one of the one of the most prestigious brands you can go for. Right now, you can get one of Tempur's most advanced mattresses along with an adjustable base at a hugely discounted price this Presidents' Day. For a limited time, you can save up to $1,000 the Tempur-ActiveBreeze at Tempur-Pedic, bringing the smart bed down to its lowest price.



Tempur-Pedic's NASA-developed technology creates a deep, body-contouring feel, making them some of the best mattresses of 2025 for all sleepers. Tempur mattresses are premium quality and come with a premium price tag to match, but this year's Presidents' Day mattress sales helps drive prices down.



A standout discount is the considerable $200 off the Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt mattress at Tempur-Pedic, bringing a queen down to $2,099 (was $2,199.) That's an excellent saving on a top-rated mattress for back pain relief.

We've been tracking Tempur-Pedic mattress sales for years, so suspect that these savings are likely the strongest we'll see from this brand for the next few months. Now, let's take a closer look at the best Tempur-Pedic Presidents' Day sales to shop today.

Tempur-Pedic mattress sale: Top 3 deals this Presidents' Day

1. Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt mattress: $1,699 $1,599 at Tempur-Pedic

Price last month: $1,699

Lowest this year: $1,499

Last year: $1,695 Review score: ★★★★1/2

Firmness: 7.5/10

Best for: Back sleepers; combi sleepers; couples



The bottom line: The Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt mattress is one of of the best memory foam mattresses you can buy, and is now $100 off, bringing a queen down to $2,099 (was $2,199). Like the best mattresses for back pain, the Tempur-Adapt provides excellent motion isolation and pressure relief, as noted in our Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt mattress review. Edge support is top-notch and can relieve aches and pains with its targeted support. It comes with 90-night trial, which falls far short of the year-long trial offered by Saatva. It sleeps a bit hot too, so probably one to avoid if you get overheated (if that's you, have a look at the deal below instead.) If these drawbacks aren't a dealbreaker for you, this is one of the best mattresses you can get right now.

2. Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Breeze mattress: $4,099 now from $3,799 at Tempur-Pedic

If you're a hot sleeper, the Tempur-Breeze is the mattress for you. It's also got a tasty $300 off, one of the strongest Presidents' Day savings right now. Like the best cooling mattresses, it boasts a tonne of cooling features including the cool-to-the-touch SmartClimate cover, which contains cooling fibers to wick away heat as you rest. The cooling layer underneath reacts to your body's temperature, dissipating excess heat. The advanced technology in this mattress doesn't come cheap but the $300 saving does help make the steep price point a bit more palatable. Right now a queen is $4,299 ($4,599 at MSRP) and you'll get a 90-night sleep trial, white glove delivery and a 10-year warranty included.

3. Tempur-Pedic Tempur-ActiveBreeze smart bed: $9,298 now from $8,798 at Tempur-Pedic

Tempur-Pedic's biggest saving is on one of their most expensive bed sets, complete with smart cooling mattress technology and AI-powered sleep tracking sensors that help you improve your sleep quality. This complete mattress and base set features personalized cooling features with a dual-chambered air-distribution layer allowing cool or warm air to circulate around the mattress. The Tempur-Ergo ProSmart Air Base, which this package includes, can even detect snoring, automatically adjusting your head position to prevent it. Yes, at $9,498 for a queen (was 9,998), it's incredibly expensive. But if you're on the hunt for one of the best smart beds you can buy, look no further.

The best Tempur-Pedic mattress toppers deals today

1. Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt Cooling mattress topper: $419 now from $204.49 at Amazon

The Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt is our best mattress topper of 2025. It offers 3 inches of soft Tempur material and 3 inches of Tempur-ES material which adapts to your body's shape, weight and temperature. It's an easy and affordable way to bring some Tempur-Pedic comfort to your bed. Right now, this amazing topper is at its lowest price ever, with up to 51% off at Amazon. The biggest saving is on a twin size mattress topper, but you can also get a 3" Tempur-Adapt Memory Foam mattress topper in a queen size for $198.49 at Amazon. It doesn't have the same cooling features as the cooling model, but it will still add some lovely comfort to your bedtime.

2. Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud mattress topper: $299 now from $137.40 at Tempur-Pedic

If you're looking to bring some more comfort to your bed without breaking the bank, the Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt is a great option. Standing at 2" tall, this topper is softer than the Tempur-Adapt, using TEMPUR-material for body-hugging comfort. There's currently 40% off this model at Tempur-Pedic, reducing the cost of a queen to $155.40 (was $259).

When does the Tempur-Pedic Presidents' Day mattress sale start?

Tempur-Pedic's Presidents' Day mattress sale is live now, with some big savings, including $500 off the Tempur-Pedic TempurActiveBreeze smart bed set. We've been tracking Presidents' Day mattress sales for some years now and they seem to get earlier every year. Presidents' Day is on Monday February 17, and we expect most sales to run for at least a few days after, possibly the remainder of the month.

Is Presidents' Day a good time to buy a Tempur-Pedic mattress?

There are five major sales periods in the calendar, which sees the biggest sales on mattresses, and these are; Presidents' Day, Memorial Day, Labor Day, and Black Friday/Cyber Monday. Black Friday typically has the best sales of the year but we're increasingly seeing deeper discounts during all of the major sales periods.

Unfortunately, the best Tempur-Pedic mattress sales from last year have not returned for Presidents' Day. While a whole new sale that reduces the cost of the ActiveBreeze sleep system by $500, the ProBreeze is only discounted to $4,299 in a queen, whereas we saw it for $3,149.30 on Black Friday last year. If you want a mattress topper though, now is a good time to buy, as Amazon's Tempur-Adapt deal is the best we've seen for this item.

Where to find the best Tempur-Pedic Presidents' Day sales

Generally, the best Tempur-Pedic sales can be found directly from Tempur-Pedic themselves, however some deals do crop up from time to time on third-party retailers. Amazon has the best deals on Tempur-Pedic mattress toppers right now.

There's also the Tempur-Pedic Outlet, which offers the best prices on old and discontinued Tempur-Pedic mattresses. You can buy a queen 2023 Tempur-Probreeze for just $3,149.30 at Tempur-Pedic Outlet, that's over $1,000 cheaper than the current model plus $300 worth of free accessories. Keepin mind that you won't be able to return these mattresses if you don't like them.