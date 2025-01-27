President's Day bedding sales 2025: Today's best sales

Been waiting for an opportunity to upgrade your sleep setup? Wait no more, as the Presidents' Day bedding sales are underway, offering great savings on bedding items including some of this year’s best pillows, bedsheets, mattress protectors, weighted blankets and more.

Our sleep team has been reviewing and tracking bedding deals of all kinds, and here we'll keep you updated on the lowest prices and latest bedding discounts. Presidents' Day might not be until February 17th, but we’re expecting the biggest savings to start rolling in now, with the sales really kicking off in the next few weeks. This includes top picks deals from both popular bedding brands and retailers such as Home Depot, Amazon and The Mattress Firm.

If you’re planning for a complete bedroom upgrade, head to our President’s Day Mattress sales hub where we're tracking sales on the best mattresses of 2025. Or read on to explore this year’s best President’s Day bedding deals…

President's Day 2025 Bedding Sales: Today's Top Deals

1. Casper Hybrid Snow Pillow: was from $149 $134.10 at Casper

The Casper Snow Hybrid secures the top spot in our pillow guide. As our Casper Hybrid Snow Pillow review team said: "it's a pillow that does it all". If you're a hot sleeper, this is the perfect pick, offering 12 hours of cooling comfort thanks to the CoolTouch cover and HeatDelete bands. The current deal takes 10% off the Snow Hybrid Pillow, dropping a standard pillow from $149 to $134.10 while a king size is now $161.10 (was $179). We have seen slightly better Casper mattress sales in the past, but this is still a good deal on an excellent pillow.

2. Tempur-Pedic ProAir Sheet Set: was from $199 $99.50 at Tempur-Pedic

The ProAir Tempur-Pedic sheet set, designed to keep you cool and fresh throughout the night, is now on a limited-time 50% off deal, dropping the price of a twin set from $199 to just $99.50. These are crafted from a blend of soft cotton and smooth Tencel Lyocell fibers and are available in four calming neutral colors. While the best cooling mattresses are ideal for helping you achieve more refreshing sleep, these sheets can add a breezy touch to your current sleep set up.

3. Brooklinen Luxe Sateen Duvet Set: was from $198 $126.22 at Brooklinen

Made from 480-thread count 100% long staple cotton, this luxurious Brooklinen Luxe Sateen Duvet set is perfect for all-year use. Crafted from OEKO-TEX certified skin friendly fabric, this set includes one duvet cover and two pillowcases. Brooklinen has introduced multiple discounts on certain different color ways (there are 14 in total) with the best discount on the Sky pale blue set — the full / queen size is now $151,72, reduced from $238.

4. Tranquility Weighted Blanket: was from $76.99 $69.29 at The Home Depot

Securing one of the top spots in our best weighted blanket guide, the Tranquility Weighted Blanket provides snug comfort at a great value price. Currently the Tranquility is 10% off for a limited time at The Home Depot (use DECOREXTRA10 coupon code during checkout) which drops the MSRP of a full-size weighing 18lbs from $76.99 to $69.29.

President's Day 2025 Bedding Sales: Mattress Protectors

1. Linenspa Mattress Protector: was from $15 $13.59 at Amazon

The Linenspa Premium Protector is one of the most affordable quality mattress protectors in the market. Its waterproof design ensures the bed remains dry even in the case of spills and accidents. The fitted-sheet style is easy to pop off beds up to 14 inches deep, with a dual layer design for total coverage. You can now get up to 11% off the Linenspa Mattress Protector at Amazon, although the discounts are currently limited to two sizes. A king is only $16.99 in the sale.

2. Brooklyn Bedding Cooling Mattress Protector: was from $99 $69.30 at Brooklyn Bedding

Hot sleeper? Worry not. Grab one of our best mattress protectors, crafted to dissipate heat and wick away moisture so you remain cool and fresh throughout the night. The breathable TitanCool fabric of the Brooklyn Bedding Cooling Mattress Protector is also hypoallergenic, which means it guards you against bacteria, dust mites and other allergens too. You can now find 25% off at Brooklyn Bedding, which drops the price of a twin mattress protector from $99 to $69.30, while a queen is now $96.75 (was $129).

3. Utopia Quilted Mattress Protector: was from $18.99 $16.99 at Amazon

Want to add some plushness to your mattress? The Utopia Quilted is an ideal choice for those looking for additional cushioning as it's made from soft fiberfill that provides extra loft and comfort. And it fits mattresses up to 16" deep. However, if you're looking for a waterproof model, opt for something like the Linenspa — this quilted topper can be absorbent. Under the current deal, the Utopia Quilted is up to 64% off dropping the price of a twin from $18.99 to $16.99 while a queen size to $19.99 (was $29.99).

President's Day 2025 Bedding Sales: Pillows

1. Beckham Hotel Collection Pillow: was from $79.99 $59.99 at Amazon

If you tend to change position in the night, the budget-friendly Beckham Hotel Collection pillow is suitable for all sleep styles, including those prone to sleeping hot. According to our Beckham Hotel Collection Pillow review team, the hypoallergenic down-alternative fibers provide plush luxury comfort and support within a budget. A standard pack of pillows has dropped in price from $79.99 to $59.99.

2. Casper Foam Pillow: was from $89 $80.10 at Casper

The Foam Pillow from Casper has a medium-firm feel to gently cradle your head and is designed to be particularly comfortable for side sleepers. If you're a hot sleeper, we recommend upgrading to the Snow technology, but for most the dense feel should provide exceptional pressure relief (and not too much warmth.) In the 10% off sale a standard single pack is $80.10, down from $89.

3. Bedsure Pillows: was from $39.99 $24.99 at Amazon

Available in a pack of two (similar to the Beckham Collection deal above) these cheap Bedsure pillows offer a quick comfort upgrade for your bed. The Bedsure pillows are made from down-alternative fibers and are available in three firmness levels to suit your sleeping preferences: soft, medium and firm. The pillow is also OEKO-TEX certified to be safe and skin-friendly. The current discount lets you save up to 38%, dropping two queen pillows from $39.99 to $24.99 while a king double pack is now $29.99 (was $39.99).

President's Day 2025 Bedding Sales: Comforters

1. Layla Down Alternative Comforter: was from $209 $159 at Layla

The Layla is the top-cooling option in our best comforter guide as it includes 10oz down-alternative 'cluster-loft' fill in a breathable 300-thread count cotton shell. Additional benefits include a 30-night sleep trial, 5-year warranty and free shipping. Under the current deal, you can get $50 off, which means a twin Layla Down Alternative comforter is now $159 (was $209) while a queen is $179 (was $229).

2. Linenspa Down Alternative Comforter: was from $29.99 $26.54 at Amazon

Already a budget comforter, the Linenspa is now much more cheaper with a discount of up to 28%. Similar to the Layla at #1, the Linenspa is a lightweight down-alternative comforter made from 300gsm plush microfiber fill suitable for use all-year long. The box stitched design also prevents the fill from clumping, providing an even surface. A full size comforter is now $34.99 (was $39.99) while a queen is priced at $26.54 (was $29.99).

3. Buffy Cloud Comforter: was from $145 $116 at Buffy

The Buffy Cloud is an uber-fluffy comforter, with a sateen weave lyocell shell coming in a silky soft 300-thread count. It's also an eco-friendly model, made from breathable eucalyptus fabric and recycled 'floof' crafted from fluffy Pet fiberfill. This all-season comforter is also hypoallergenic — it really checks all the boxes. You can find up to 15% off the Cloud Comforter, dropping the price of twin from $145 to $116, while a queen is now $156 ($195).

President's Day 2025 Bedding Sales: Weighted Blankets

1. Layla Weighted Blanket: was from $199 $99 at Layla

The Layla Weighted Blanket stands out thanks to its cover fabric which has 300 thread count cotton on one side and plush 100% polyester or mink on the other. The high density micro-beads provide deep-touch pressure which instantly relaxes and calms your body. You can get the Layla weighted blanket in three variants: 15lbs, 20lbs and 25lbs. Under the current deal, you can save up to $100 off, lowering the price of a 15lbs blanket from $199 to just $99, while a 20lbs model is now $119 (was $219). It also comes with a 30-night trial, 5-year warranty and free shipping.

2. Gravity Weighted Blanket: was from $162.50 $138.13 at Amazon

The Gravity has a soft micro-fleece removable cover and evenly distributed fill made of fine-grade glass beads to create a super cozy feel. It's ideal for cold sleepers as it's designed to deliver not just full-body pressure relief but also snug warmth during colder months. Our reviewer, a sometimes insomniac, found that his sleep greatly improved during the testing period (read the full Gravity Weighted Blanket review for more details). You can now get up to 20% off on a 15lbs variant of the Gravity which drops its MSRP from $162.50 to $138.13.

3. Tranquility Weighted Blanket: was from $76.99 $69.29 at The Home Depot

Considering that weighted blankets often come at a hefty price, the Tranquility is our best budget option, thanks to a low price tag that's even lower in the sale. The Tranquility is best suited for hot sleepers as its double sided cover features BlueCool Techonology fabric on one side which prevents overheating. You can now use the DECOREXTRA10 coupon code during checkout to get a 10% discount which drops the MSRP of a full sized blanket from $76.99 to $69.29 at The Home Depot.

President's Day 2025 Bedding Sales: Bedsheets

1. Brooklinen Classic Percale Hardcore Sheet Bundle: was from $313 $225.36 at Brooklinen

This is another great pick for hot sleepers is this luxurious sheet bundle from Brooklinen. Crafted from naturally breathable 270 thread count 100% long staple cotton, the fabric has a matte finish and is OEKO-TEX certified to ensure no harmful chemicals are present. The bundle includes: one fitted sheet, one flat sheet, four pillowcases and a duvet cover. A Classic Percale Hardcore sheet bundle is now 10% off which means twin-sized set is now $225.36 (was $313). A queen on the other hand is down from $393 to $282.96.

2. Utopia Bedsheets: was from $19.99 $12.94 at Amazon

This is the most affordable sheet options available, made from ultra-soft brushed microfiber polyester fabric. This 3-piece bedding set is shrink and fade resistant too. You can save up to 50% on the Utopia Bedsheets on Amazon which drops the MSRP of a twin set from $19.99 to $12.94 while a queen is now $14.95 (was $29.95).

3. Brooklyn Bedding Deep Pocket Rayon from Bamboo sheets: was from $99 $74.25 at Brooklyn Bedding

These bedsheets from Brooklyn Bedding are crafted from a unique blend of durable cotton and rayon fibers making them extremely soft, cool and breathable. These are also specifically designed to fit deep pocket mattresses (from 11" to 17" in height). Each set includes a fitted sheet, a flat sheet and pillowcases. You can save up to 25% on these using the code WINTER25 which means a twin set has now dropped in price from $99 to $74.25 while a queen is now $119.25 (was $159).

President's Day 2025 Bedding Sales: Accessories

1. Yogasleep Dohm Classic with travel case: was from $56.95 $51 at Amazon

Looking for a white noise white machine? The popular Yogasleep Dohm Classic white noise machine is now 10% off, along with its travel case. It features a customized sound experience with two speed options for adjustable tone and volume. The case is made from EVA material and a double stitched zipper to protector your Dohm from any damage. You can now get the Dohm Classic in white with a matching travel case at $51 (was $56.95).

2. Bob and Brad Eye Massage: was from $79.99 $69.99 at Amazon

The Bob and Brad EyeOasis 2 eye massager uses heat, compression and gentle kneading to soothe your stressed eyes. You can personalize the experience with adjustable 3-level compression and 2-level heat settings, which helps improve blood circulation and promotes instant relaxation. It also has a built-in noise machine, giving you an option to connect to your playlist for a complete wind down experience. The eye massager is easily portable and comes with a matching travel case too. You can find the pink and black variants of the massager at 13% off which drops the MSRP from $79.99 $69.99.