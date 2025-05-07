Hurry! This carrier has previous-gen iPhones on sale from $99

It's no secret that buying previous-gen devices can save you hundreds of dollars. The catch is knowing which devices are actually still worth buying. If you're in need of a new smartphone, but shopping on a tight budget — I've spotted two great deals you can take advantage of right now

For a limited time, Total Wireless has the iPhone 14 on sale for just $99.99 when you switch to the Total 5G or Total 5G+ plan. That's $430 off and a great buy if you're an iPhone fan strapped for chase. Meanwhile, Total Wireless also has the Motorola Edge (2024) for free when you switch to the Total 5G or Total 5G+ plan. These are among the best cell phone deals I've seen this spring.

Apple iPhone 14: was $529 now $99 at Total Wireless Grab an iPhone 14 for just $99 at Total Wireless. In our iPhone 14 review, we said it delivers fantastic-looking photos/video, packs a stellar display, and still offers solid performance for the price. You can get it for $99 when you select a Total 5G or Total 5G+ plan and switch from a competing carrier.

Motorola Edge 2024: at Total Wireless Even though it's not Motorola's flagship phone, the Motorola Edge 2024 still carries its weight with its performance, sleek design, gorgeous pOLED display, dual cameras, and speedy 68W TurboPower charging that will get it to a decent level in 30 minutes of charging. You can get it for free when you select a Total 5G or Total 5G+ plan and switch from a competing carrier.

Total Wireless is one of the best prepaid phone plans we've tested. It's part of Verizon's portfolio of prepaid brands and we especially like it for its budget-friendly family plans.

Although the iPhone 14 is now discontinued by Apple, it's still a capable phone packing a 6.1-inch 2532 x 1170 display, A15 Bionic chipset, and 128GB of storage. You also get 12MP wide (f/1.5), 12MP ultrawide (f/2.4), and 12MP front f/1.9 cameras. If you can afford to spend a little more, Total Wireless also has the iPhone 16e on sale for $299. It features a newer A18 chipset and better cameras, although it will cost $200 more.

Meanwhile, the Motorola Edge (2024) features a bevy of AI features, including a number of photo editing tools. It comes with a vibrant 6.6-inch pOLED display and 5,000 mAh battery capable of 68W of charging and is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor. Storage starts 256GB and it features 8GB of RAM.