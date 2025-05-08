23 best Mother’s Day gifts under $50 — last-minute deals to shop before Sunday

There's only a few more days until Mother's Day — and if you're looking for some last-minute gifts to spoil Mom on her special day, you've come to the right place. But you'll have to act fast if you want these items (which all happen to be under $50) in time for Sunday!

Retailers like Walmart and Target are offering same-day delivery and in-store pick up, so you'll be able to give Mom these gifts on actual Mother's Day. And if you're a Prime member, you're also in luck — most items are eligible for free, next-day delivery. So, be sure to add to your cart ASAP!

Whether you're shopping for your mother, your wife or another maternal figure in your life, I've rounded up tons of great gifts to suit her specific tastes or needs — and they won't cost you a penny over $49.99. Keep scrolling to shop all the great gifts that Mom deserves this Mother's Day.

Best Mother's Day Deals Under $50

Mother's Day sale: deals from $4 @ Target

If you're looking to shop something special for Mom (without breaking the bank), Target has tons of great deals that she'll love. From clothing and candles to Kindles, there's plenty of gifting options to choose from. Opt for same-day delivery in order to get your gifts by Sunday.

Bedsure Satin Pillowcase: was $11 now $6 at Amazon This satin pillowcase is an affordable upgrade for a better night's sleep. They're soft on hair and preferred for sensitive skin, but feel luxurious even if those aren't concerns for your recipient. You can actually buy two or three while staying in your budget.

Mother's Day sale: deals from $8 @ Walmart

Walmart is also hosting an epic Mother's Day sale. From fashion and jewelry to home and tech, there's tons of great gifts to suit all moms' likes and interests. To make things even easier, Walmart has narrowed down a list of the top 100 gifts for Mom. Many gifts are eligible for 2-day shipping, in-store pickup or same-day delivery.

grace & stella Under Eye Mask: was $29 now $21 at Amazon Ever have a terrible night's sleep and wake up with massive under eye bags? These cooling and hydrating under eye masks will be your saving grace! Even when I sleep well, I slap these masks under my eyes to help me look and feel my best all day long. With over 15,000 five star reviews on Amazon, these masks reduce puffiness, bags and swelling and are gentle on sensitive skin. They're also clean, vegan and both paraben and sulfate-free. The set comes with 24 pairs of gold masks.

Anker Soundcore P20i: was $39 now $24 at Amazon If you're willing to live without active noise-cancellation, these Soundcore by Anker P20i buds are fantastic value for money. Offering 10mm drivers for impressive "big" bass, along with Bluetooth 5.3, 30-hour battery life, water-resistance, 22 preset EQs and in-app customisation, which is great for this price.

Apple AirTag: was $29 now $24 at Amazon The Apple AirTag is an excellent key finder that is extremely easy to set up and does a great job of locating your valuables. It's also the perfect gift for someone who misplaces their belongings. What more could you ask for?

Amazon Echo Pop: was $39 now $27 at Amazon Amazon's compact smart speaker packs Alexa features into a space-saving design. The front-facing speaker delivers clear audio for music and podcasts, while still handling all your usual voice commands. Good for nightstands or desks where space is tight, and the semi-sphere design looks cleaner than typical smart speakers.

Brooklinen Mulberry Silk Eyemask: was $35 now $29 at Brooklinen If Mom needs a little extra help catching those Z's, this sleep mask is sure to do the trick. Made of Mulberry silk, it offers the perfect amount of elasticity, comfort and is also machine washable. I've tried several other brands of sleep masks over the years but nothing compares to this breathable, soft and cool to the touch mask from Brooklinen.

Magic Bullet Portable Blender: was $39 now $29 at Amazon This portable blender is great for athletes or anyone who's trying to eat healthier. It can be used to make a wide variety of health shakes and smoothies. Just add your protein powder or fruit of choice and you're set! It can also be used as a water infuser.

Lululemon Love Tank Top: was $42 now $29 at lululemon (US) On sale from $29, the Lululemon Love Tank Top is soft, stretchy and breathable. Its fit floats away from your body, making it great to wear on warmer days or during sweaty gym sessions. Plus, the style goes with everything.

YETI Rambler Tumbler (30 oz): was $38 now $30 at Amazon Similar to the Rambler listed above, this YETI Rambler holds 30 oz of liquid and also comes with a with a lid that has a MagSafe slider to eliminate the chance of spills. It also adds a barrier of protection for keeping drinks contained and preventing heat or cold from escaping.

Stanley Quencher H2.0 Tumbler (40 oz): was $45 now $33 at Amazon Feeling extra thirsty? This Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler hold a whopping 40 oz of water. It's made with recycled stainless steel, features a 3-position lid, and reusable straw. Its double-wall vacuum insulation can keep water ice cold for 40 hours and it can fit in most cup holders.

Crocs Classic Floral Cut-Out Clog: was $54 now $34 at Crocs US These Crocs are oozing with spring style! If Mom is a fan of Crocs, these are a must-shop. The Classic Clog features a fresh, feminine twist thanks to its floral-inspired cutouts. The fun shoe is lightweight and comfortable, meaning you'll want to sport them all spring long.

NEOM Massage Oil Candle for Sleep: was $47 now $39 at Amazon NEOM makes some really nice candles using 100% natural fragrances — and this one's great for your skin and your sleep. If you didn't know a candle could do this much, it can. Using a wonderful blend of lavender, chamomile and patchouli, it'll help you relax. Plus, the careful use of oils and cocoa seed butter will moisturize and hydrate your skin.

Lululemon Dual Pouch Wristlet: was $48 now $39 at lululemon (US) This cute wristlet keeps all your small items in place while you're on the move. It comes with two zippered pouches and will have you ready to go in the flick of a wrist.

Amazfit Band 7: was $49 now $42 at Amazon The Amazfit Band 7 is a straightforward wearable with all the basic fitness-tracking features you'd expect. Accuracy and battery life both impress, especially for $42. Weighing just one ounce, it also won't slow you down.

Lego Wildflower Bouquet: was $59 now $47 at Amazon A bouquet of LEGO roses will last much longer than a bouquet of normal flowers, making these an awesome Mother's Day gift. The best part is that building the flowers makes for a fun activity to share with Mom.

Sony SRS-XB100: was $59 now $48 at Amazon One of the best Bluetooth speakers in terms of portability is on sale right now at Amazon. Believe it or not, this 0.6-pound speaker packs a punch. The orange, light grey and black colors are all included in the promotion.