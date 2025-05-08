Massive Target sale is live from $19 — save up to 50% on patio furniture, tech and Mother's Day gifts

You can always count on Target to be your one-stop shop for all things home, tech, holiday and more! And whether you're looking to shop last-minute Mother's Day gifts, stock your kitchen with shiny new appliances or invest in some stylish patio furniture, the retailer is currently offering epic discounts across nearly every category.

One of my personal favorite deals is on the KitchenAid Artisan Series 5 Quart, which comes with a copper mixing bowl. It's now $100 off! In the market for some new Apple products? We're seeing unbeatable deals from $99. Need some last-minute Mother's Day gifts? Target has tons of options for the special ladies in your life.

So get ready to fill your carts! Keep scrolling to check out all my favorite deals from Target. (For more ways to save, take a look at our Target promo codes).

Editor's Choice

Mother's Day sale: deals from $4 @ Target

Mother's Day is May 11 — and if you're looking to shop something special for Mom (without breaking the bank), Target has tons of great deals that she'll love. From clothing and candles to Kindles, there's plenty of gifting options to choose from.

Patio furniture sales: up to 50% off @ Target

Target's patio furniture sales are taking up to 50% off regular prices. From umbrellas and string lights to full outdoor seating arrangements, Target is discounting all kinds of outdoor furniture to get you ready for spring.

Vacuum & floor care items: up to 30% off @ Target

It's officially time for spring cleaning! Target can help you get started on the dust-busting with their current vacuum and floor care deals. Brands like Bissel, Black + Decker, Dyson and Shark have deep-cleaning products discounted at up to 30% off.

Home appliances: up to 50% off @ Target

Right now, Target is slashing the prices on major home appliance brands, including Ninja, Keurig, Crock Pot, Nespresso and more. Stock up on all your cooking and home essentials for spring.

Video games: deals from $19 @ Target

From Luigi's Mansion 2 to FC25, Target is taking from $10 to $20 off a wide selection of video games for the Nintendo Switch, PS5, and Xbox. Titles on sale include Super Mario RPG (Switch), Last of US (PS5), and Sonic Superstars (Xbox).

Outdoor Deals

Safavieh Agitha LED Outdoor String Lights: was $71 now $54 at Target Illuminate your outdoor space at night with this set of string lights that has 10 LED lights in birdcage-style shades. You'll want to spend all night under the stars with these lights that will make a stylish statement hanging in your backyard or over your patio.

Costway 10ft Patio Solar Umbrella: was $239 now $75 at Target At a whopping 72% off, this outdoor umbrella will block the sun during the day with its strong polyester fabric and light up the night with its solar-powered LED lights. It features a handy crank that makes it simple to open or close and you can push the button to tilt the umbrella along with the rising or falling of the sun. However, we should note that an umbrella base is not included.

Yaheetech Hanging Swing Bench: was $165 now $115 at Target Made of premium iron material, is long and durable enough to seat at least two people. It features strong hooks and chains that can hold up the swing seat securely. Perfect for a deck, garden or patio, this hanging bench will add a touch of elegant charm to your outdoor space.

Costway Outdoor Pizza Oven: was $349 now $201 at Target Perfect for your next pizza party, this efficient and versatile oven can heat up to 662F in less than five minutes and cook up a 12-inch pizza, burgers, meats and more. You can open or close the shovel of the door or chimney to control the fire; a dual thermometer lets you know the internal temperature. It's also easy to move the entire oven around thanks to its two flexible wheels and two stable steel legs. It comes with a waterproof fabric cover, ash collector, mesh storage shelf, pizza peel and other accessories for your pizza-making convenience.

Best Choice Products 32in Round Fire Pit Table: was $666 now $199 at Target For those chilly spring nights, this powerful fire pit will help extend your time outdoors. The gas tank hides away in the base with a magnetic door, making it simple to replace. You can adjust the heat to your liking and it comes with a lid so you can also use it as a table. The fire pit table is made of high-quality wicker and it comes with a durable fabric cover to ensure it will withstand the elements. Plus, you can't beat its price tag.

Costway 4-Piece Patio Set: was $659 now $269 at Target It’s hard to find a set of patio furniture for under $1,000 these days, but you can get all four of these power-coated pieces for under $300 — that's a steal. Reviewers write its "great quality for the price" and it comes together quickly. Others also note it's packaged well, and in most cases, will arrive as early as next week if you order today.

Costway 5-piece Outdoor Patio Sectional: was $1,089 now $409 at Target Spend your leisure time lounging in comfort with this outdoor patio set that features one armless sofa, two corner sofas, one ottoman and one coffee table. Made of a solid steel structure, the outdoor furniture is sturdy and durable. The spacious seating is covered with padded cushions with removable and washable covers. All the pieces in this set can be arranged in various ways according to your different needs.

Costway Rattan Patio Table Set: was $1,199 now $429 at Target This clean and simple dining set will instantly upgrade any patio. It features a wooden tabletop and 6 rattan dining chairs. The beautiful table and comfortable chairs are guaranteed to give you a weather-resistant set that will last you for years to come.

Apple Deals

Apple AirPods 4: was $129 now $99 at Target The AirPods 4 boast a new design, which Apple has refined with "50 million data points" to create the most comfortable AirPods ever. They also feature Apple's H2 chip, which delivers clearer calls with Voice Isolation, and a new, hands-free way to interact with Siri. The AirPods 4 also have USB-C charging and include up to 30 hours of listening time. In our AirPods 4 review, we said the Editor's Choice earbuds bring Apple's wireless earbuds lineup into the modern day with Pro-level features for less.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): was $249 now $169 at Target The AirPods Pro 2 pack Apple's new H2 chip to provide 2x more noice cancellation than their predecessors. They also offer Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for a more immersive audio experience. In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we said they take everything we loved about the original AirPods Pro to the next level. This new model includes a USB-C charging case.

Apple Watch 10 (GPS/42mm): was $399 now $299 at Target The new Apple Watch boasts a thinner/lighter design, faster charging, and a new FDA-authorized sleep apnea detection feature. Other new key features include 30% more screen area, rounded corners, and a first-ever wide angle OLED display. In our Apple Watch 10 review we said the optimized watchOS 11 experience and faster charging are worthwhile and make this the Apple Watch to get for most people.

Apple iPad mini: was $499 now $399 at Target The new iPad mini is already getting a discount, and any price cut to this small tablet is welcome. We're big fans of its incredibly portable design and long battery life (it lasted 10 hours in our battery life tests.) It comes with speedy performance thanks to Apple's A17 Pro chip, and has a gorgeous 8.3-inch (2,266 x 1,488) Liquid Retina display. You also get 12MP cameras on the front and back and Wi-Fi 6e support. In our iPad mini 7 review, we said it delivers the full iPad experience in a tiny size.

Tech Deals

Beats Studio Pro: was $349 now $169 at Target The Beats Studio Pro are a very solid pair of headphones. We particularly liked their solid battery life and decent noise canceling in our review. My favorite part though is the extensive color selection — they're easily some of the most colorful headphones that money can buy. This isn't quite their lowest price, but it's only around $20 off.

TCL 55" Class Q6-Series: was $449 now $319 at Target The TCL Q6 4K QLED TV is a budget TV with plenty of great features. In our TCL Q6 4K QLED TV review, we called it an intelligent mid-tier pick for price-conscious customers. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10+/HDR10/HLG support, DTS Virtual: X audio, built-in Chromecast and Amazon Alexa/Google Assistant compatibility. Although the display is just 60Hz natively, Game Accelerator 120 allows for 120Hz VRR at a lower resolution. You also get Dolby Atmos and eARC support.

Asus Vivobook 16" Laptop: was $729 now $599 at Target This Vivobook laptop from Asus is a massive bargain at this price. We like this laptop because it offers a little more horsepower than your typical notebook at this price range. It features a 16-inch 1920 x 1200 display, Core i7-1355U CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD.

HP Envy x360: was $799 now $599 at Target This HP laptop can flip over to a tablet-like format, and comes with plenty of ports and a 14-inch 1080p touchscreen display. There's a Core i5 Ultra CPU, 512GB SSD and 16GB of RAM, too.

Home Deals

Keurig K-Mini: was $99 now $59 at Target The Keurig K-Mini may not be at its lowest ever price, but this $40 saving is still pretty impressive. You can brew from 6oz to 12oz in this larger machine, with all the convenience of a massive K-Cup pod selection to choose from.

Ninja 0.5-quart Creami: was $229 now $199 at Target There’s nothing better than a bowl of ice cream — and this gadget has earned plenty of social media points for being the best at what it does. In our Ninja Creami review, we praised it for its ease of use (dangerously easy!), its multiple functions, and how many customizable recipes are available for it.