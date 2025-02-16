I’m a mattress editor – the 5 Presidents’ Day deals I recommend out of the hundreds I’m tracking
These mattresses are worth every cent anyway, but bigger price cuts for Presidents' Day make them the hottest tickets in town
I’ve been following the Presidents’ Day mattress sales for the past couple of weeks and, aside from a small clutch of strong deals (such as $400 off mattresses at Saatva), this year’s event is pretty unadventurous. Most offers are a rollover of what I see every month – they’ve just been renamed.
Don't get me wrong, they’re still good value in terms of price versus performance, but they aren’t bringing anything new to the table either. That said, after weeks of tracking the sales I’ve found five deals that stand out from the crowd and I’ve rounded them up for you here.
So if you’ve decided that Presidents’ Day is when you’re going to buy the best mattress for you and at a great price, then these are the sales I recommend shopping today…
1. Nectar Classic Mattress: twin now $349 at Nectar + up to $599 of free bedding
There are other sleep brands offering free bedding with mattress purchases this Presidents’ Day but the Nectar Classic offers the best value. The 50% off discount is the same Nectar mattress sale I see every month but the big addition for Presidents’ Day 2025 is $599 of free bedding. Nectar hasn’t offered free gifts with mattresses for a long time so this is a noteworthy deal, with a queen size Nectar Classic costing $649 with $599 of free sheets, pillows and a mattress protector. I’ve slept on this mattress and recommend it to combi sleepers wanting a breathable and firmer feeling memory foam mattress to ease aches and pains while sleeping.
2. Saatva Classic: twin was $1,399 now $999 at Saatva
I’ve been sleeping on the Saatva Classic for over three months and rate it as the best hybrid mattress for most people (it won’t support couples who weigh over 600lbs, but the Nectar above will). It’s $400 off in this year’s Saatva Presidents’ Day sale with a queen costing $1,699 ($2,099). That’s $4 more than the cheapest price it sold for last year ($1,695 for a queen) but still great value for a handcrafted luxury mattress that we awarded a 5/5 score to in our Saatva Classic mattress review. If you want a luxury hotel-style mattress with excellent pressure relief and lumbar support, I recommend the Saatva Classic – and to buy it now because prices will rise after Presidents’ Day and might not drop again until Memorial Day in May.
Our review: ★★★★★
User score: ★★★★★ (3,700+ reviews)
3. Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress (queen): $599 $195 at Amazon
This is the cheapest price I’ve ever seen a queen Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam sell for at Amazon and it’s excellent value for a top-rated cheap mattress. While the Zinus doesn’t compete with the Saatva Classic’s performance, it does cost a fraction of the price. Yes you’ll be sacrificing things like strong edge support and great temperature regulation (as stated in our Zinus Green Tea mattress review it does retain heat so I don’t recommend it to hot sleepers – try the king size Cocoon by Sealy Chill for $434 at Walmart instead). Otherwise for $195 you’ll get a cozy and contouring queen foam mattress with decent pressure relief and motion isolation. I’d rate the Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam as a 5 out 10 on the firmness scale and recommend it mainly to side sleepers. For something firmer try the Nectar Classic.
4. Helix Midnight Mattress (queen): twin was $932 now $680 at Helix + free pillows
My team loves the more expensive Helix Midnight Luxe and while I recognize that it is a comfortable luxury hybrid, I feel that the standard Midnight is good value at $972 for a queen size – and it comes with two free pillows. You’ll need to enter the code TOMS27 at checkout to get this higher discount of 27% compared to 25% in the general Helix sale. The lead tester for our Helix Midnight mattress review scored it highly for motion isolation, pressure relief around the hips, shoulders and knees, and breathability. While the Midnight Luxe (from $1,780 at Helix) ranks top in our best mattress for side sleepers guide the original Midnight still offers a lot of hybrid mattress for the money. It’s rarely 27% off either so this is a better deal compared to the normal Helix mattress sale of 20% off.
Our review: ★★★★
5. Awara 10" Natural Hybrid Mattress: twin was $649 now $454 at Amazon
I don’t often see a queen size natural latex hybrid mattress costing under $800, so this Amazon deal is impressive. The Awara Natural Hybrid Mattress is no longer sold by Awara Sleep (it’s been replaced by a newer model, priced from $549 at Awara) but the previous cheapest price I’ve tracked for it on Amazon was $949. So we’re looking at a nearly $300 price cut here. The Awara is a good mattress in a box for you if you sleep hot or sweat while sleeping and want a naturally cooling and sweat-wicking mattress (the latex inside the Awara has all of those properties). Latex also delivers great pressure relief (less pain when lying down) but it is bouncy so consider the Saatva Classic (#2) if you bed share with a restless sleeper and need a mattress that dampens motion well.
