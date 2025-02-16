I’m a mattress editor – the 5 Presidents’ Day deals I recommend out of the hundreds I’m tracking

I’ve been following the Presidents’ Day mattress sales for the past couple of weeks and, aside from a small clutch of strong deals (such as $400 off mattresses at Saatva), this year’s event is pretty unadventurous. Most offers are a rollover of what I see every month – they’ve just been renamed.

Don't get me wrong, they’re still good value in terms of price versus performance, but they aren’t bringing anything new to the table either. That said, after weeks of tracking the sales I’ve found five deals that stand out from the crowd and I’ve rounded them up for you here.



So if you’ve decided that Presidents’ Day is when you’re going to buy the best mattress for you and at a great price, then these are the sales I recommend shopping today…

$599 of free bedding 1. Nectar Classic Mattress: twin now $349 at Nectar + up to $599 of free bedding

There are other sleep brands offering free bedding with mattress purchases this Presidents’ Day but the Nectar Classic offers the best value. The 50% off discount is the same Nectar mattress sale I see every month but the big addition for Presidents’ Day 2025 is $599 of free bedding. Nectar hasn’t offered free gifts with mattresses for a long time so this is a noteworthy deal, with a queen size Nectar Classic costing $649 with $599 of free sheets, pillows and a mattress protector. I’ve slept on this mattress and recommend it to combi sleepers wanting a breathable and firmer feeling memory foam mattress to ease aches and pains while sleeping. Our review: ★★★★½

User score: ★★★★½ (50,200+ reviews)

3. Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress (queen): $599 $195 at Amazon

This is the cheapest price I’ve ever seen a queen Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam sell for at Amazon and it’s excellent value for a top-rated cheap mattress. While the Zinus doesn’t compete with the Saatva Classic’s performance, it does cost a fraction of the price. Yes you’ll be sacrificing things like strong edge support and great temperature regulation (as stated in our Zinus Green Tea mattress review it does retain heat so I don’t recommend it to hot sleepers – try the king size Cocoon by Sealy Chill for $434 at Walmart instead). Otherwise for $195 you’ll get a cozy and contouring queen foam mattress with decent pressure relief and motion isolation. I’d rate the Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam as a 5 out 10 on the firmness scale and recommend it mainly to side sleepers. For something firmer try the Nectar Classic. Our review: ★★★½

User score: ★★★★½ (13,400+ reviews)