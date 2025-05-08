Forget the Vision Pro: Apple is reportedly going all in on smart glasses with custom chips

Amid reports that Apple CEO Tim Cook is "obsessed" with developing a pair of Apple Glasses, the rumor mill has been rife with claims that Apple's version of smart glasses would feature Apple Intelligence.

More grist for that rumor emerged today (May 8) when Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported that the Cupertino company is develop new chips to power future smart glasses, Macs and AI servers. What's more, the chip meant for Apple Glasses is apparently well on the way.

Since Apple ditched Intel for its own homegrown processors, more and more internal components have been developed in house. Most recently, Apple replaced Broadcom modems with its own C1 modems in the iPhone 16e.

The alleged glasses SoC is based on the S chip used in the Apple Watch, which requires less energy than the A and M processors used in iPhones and Macs, respectively. Gurman claims this new chip has been customized to be more power efficient while also controlling multiple cameras that the glasses would feature.

While AR has made strides especially with options like the Xreal One and Spacetop glasses, Apple is apparently pursuing the Meta strategy of non-AR glasses. The Apple version would use cameras to scan the world and AI to assist you. That said, Gurman asserts that Apple hasn't settled on an approach yet.

For those interested in a set of Apple Glasses, you'll be waiting awhile. The chips might not go into production until late 2026 or 2027, meaning the earliest we could see them in a pair of glasses is maybe fall 2027.

Macs and AI

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

According to Gurman, the other chips in development will power future Macs as well as AI servers that will be used to run Apple Intelligence.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

These new chips include the M6 and M7 as wells an advanced Mac chip code-named Sutra. The AI chips would be exclusively made for AI servers to improve Apple Intelligence. Currently, the company reportedly uses M2 Ultra chips to power its AI servers.