The Mattress Firm Memorial Day sale is here — save up to $480 on a comfy new bed

The Mattress Firm Memorial Day sale is now live with price cuts on several comfy mattresses for different types of sleeper. As of today you can save up to 70% on Sealy, Serta, Beautyrest and more at Mattress Firm, adding up to $480 off in some instances.

You have ample time to browse the Mattress Firm line-up and find the best mattress for your sleep needs and budget ahead of Memorial Day itself, but if you're short on time or need some pointers then I've rounded-up my favorite picks right here. These include a free adjustable bed base with qualifying purchases at Mattress Firm.

All of these deals come with a 120-night sleep trial and free returns. Can't find what you need? Take a look at our Memorial Day mattress sales guide for a wider selection of affordable and luxury mattress deals.

1. Tulo Lavender 12" Plush Memory Foam Mattress: twin was $349.99 now $251.99 at Mattress Firm

The combination of thick foams, plush finish and 12-inch build means we think this budget-friendly design from Tulo is a mattress for side sleepers (although reviews indicate it might take a few nights to soften it up.) Mattress Firm is offering a queen for only $359.99 (was $499.99) in the Memorial Day sale but if you're on a tighter budget, the 8-inch Tulo Memory Foam Mattress is only $279.99 for a queen at Mattress Firm — ideal for a guest room.

2. Zinus MyGel 12" Medium Memory Foam Mattress: twin was $499.99 now $293.99 at Mattress Firm

The Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress impressed us with its pressure relief, so we're expecting a similar performance from this all-foam bed from the same brand. Edge support appears to be an issue with the Zinus MyGel (you might struggle to lie right up to the side of the bed) but we predict the dense foams will absorb any tossing and turning from your partner. A queen is $469.99 for Memorial Day (was $799.99) but sizes are selling fast. See our guide to this year's top memory foam mattresses for more options.

3. Sleepy's by Sealy Hybrid HD Firm Mattress: twin was $1,399.99 now $1,199.99 at Mattress Firm

Our favorite firm mattresses suit back and stomach sleepers, as the sturdy design supports the spine to prevent back ache. This Mattress Firm-exclusive design from Sealy promises a firm base finished with a cushioned foam surface, to created supportive comfort. This premium mattress is discounted to $1,399.99 for a queen in Mattress Firm's sale (was $1,699.99) and it comes with a free adjustable bed base. If you're shopping for a top hybrid mattress with ample support, this is a good deal.

When does the Mattress Firm Memorial Day sale start?

Mattress Firm already kicked off its Memorial Day sale in early May and we predict the savings will run until at least the holiday itself on May 26th.

In the Memorial Day sales Mattress Firm is offering select queen mattresses for the price of a twin. Looking to upgrade your bed size? You can also find many king mattresses now discounted to the cost of a queen.

Mattress Firm is also offering a free adjustable bed base with qualifying purchases. Make sure to add the base to your cart and enter code ELEVATE at checkout to claim your free gift.

With Memorial Day still a few weeks away, we expect new deals to appear regularly at Mattress Firm, so keep an eye out for fresh offers.