Patriots vs Giants live stream: How to watch the NFL preseason online

The Patriots vs Giants live stream has a bevy of storylines to follow. This NFL live stream has quarterback battles to settle on the field with a classic case of teacher vs student on the sidelines.

Patriots vs Giants channel, start time The Patriots vs Giants live stream begins Sunday, August 29 at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT.

• U.S. — Watch on NFL Network via Sling or Fubo.TV

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Last week, Giants’ head coach Joe Judge held joint practices with a guy that beat him out for a starting quarterback spot in high school at Philadelphia’s St. Joe’s Prep. That ‘’guy’ was Browns’ head coach Kevin Stefanski. Now, Judge will face for the first time, albeit in a preseason capacity, the coach who gave him his first NFL job back in 2012, Patriots’ head coach Bill Belichick.

The two were able to organize joint practices this week. While the Giants are coming off a week in Cleveland with the Browns, the Patriots are coming off a week in Philadelphia with the Eagles. For the Pats, that week ended with a 35-0 stomping of the Eagles. The Giants didn’t fare as well in the “Dog Pound”, falling to the Browns 17-12 dropping their preseason record to 0-2. However, help looks to be on the way for the Giants.

Daniel Jones, New York’s number one quarterback is expected to make his preseason debut Sunday. Judge said earlier in the week that Jones will play the first half and possibly some of the third quarter. Mike Glennon has taken the majority of the snaps for the Giants this preseason.

As the Giants get their number one signal caller back on the field, the Patriots may have taken a big step Wednesday in trying to figure out who their QB1 will be. Cam Newton has started both games for New England to this point, but missed the first three days of joint practices with the Giants after he was put in COVID Protocol. According to a Patriots press release, Newton was “subject to a five-day entry cadence process before returning to the facility” after traveling outside the New England area. While Newton has only been allowed to participate in virtual team activities through Wednesday, rookie first-round pick Mac Jones has been turning heads in actual team activities. The fifteenth overall pick in April’s draft reportedly had his way with the Giants secondary and with a good performance Sunday could wrap up the Pats’ starting job.

The Giants host the Patriots as 3-point home underdogs. The over/under is 36.

How to watch Patriots vs Giants live stream with a VPN

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.View Deal

NFL streaming tip:

If you're away from home and so can't watch the Patriots vs Giants live stream, you can still see the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan

Patriots vs Giants live streams in the US

In the US, the Patriots vs Giants live stream will be broadcast at 6 p.m. ET / 3 a.m. PT Sunday, August 29 on the NFL Network, which is available with most cable packages and on two of our favorite streaming services: Fubo TV and Sling TV.

If ESPN (Sling Orange) and FOX, NBC and NFL Network (Sling Blue) have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could rely on Sling. Select markets will get CBS games via Locast integration, and NFL RedZone is available in the $11 per month Sports Exrta pack for Sling Blue members. You can get CBS NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

A more comprehensive package comes from Fubo TV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS (built right in), ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. RedZone is available in the $10.99 per month Sports Plus add-on. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $50 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $65 per month.

Fubo.TV : One of the best streaming services with the NFL Network, and the top pick for watching all of the 2021 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.View Deal

Sling TV provides a middle ground. The $50 per month Sling Orange + Blue package has NFL Network, FOX and NBC and ESPN. CBS is available via Locast integration for select markets.View Deal

NFL Sunday Ticket: No pre-season games are included, so the Patriots vs Giants game won't be on NFL Sunday Ticket.

Patriots vs Giants live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond cannot watch Patriots vs Giants on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Patriots vs Giants live stream starts at 11 p.m. BST on Sunday.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Also, the NFL Game Pass can be purchased for $99 and will allow you to live stream 28 preseason football games. This is ONLY for NFL Preseason games. You cannot live stream NFL regular season games using NFL Game Pass.

Patriots vs Giants live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Patriots vs Giants live streams in Canada. DAZN is trying to get GamePass rights, but that has not been announced yet.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.