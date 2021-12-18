Patriots vs Colts live stream: How to watch NFL Week 15 online

The Patriots vs Colts live stream has New England looking to add another victory onto their win streak, while Indy tries to solidify their playoff chances. For either team to have success, they will have to focus on protecting the football as both defenses have made a habit of forcing runovers. Wentz and the Colts, host Jones and the Pats' in this Saturday night NFL live stream.

Patriots vs Colts channel, start time The Patriots vs Colts live stream is Saturday (Dec. 18)

• Time — 8:15 p.m. ET/ 5:20 p.m. PT / 1:20 a.m. GMT

• U.S. — Watch on the NFL Network via Sling or Fubo.TV

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports NFL

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free



The Patriots (9-4) are the hottest team in football as they are in riding a seven-game win streak that has showed off their versatility. They have won games by airing it out, dominating on the ground and letting their defense put in the work. Their Last win came against the Bills on a very windy and cold Monday night matchup that saw the Pats come out on top with a 14-10 win. Mac Jones threw the ball just three times in the win, while running backs Damien Harris, Rhamondre Stevenson and Brandon Bolden combined for 217 on 38 carries.

New England was on their bye week in week 14, but are not worried the layoff will halt their momentum. "Let's get back to work," linebacker Matthew Judon told the media this week, "We got our bodies back right, our minds are still in it. All of us came back prepared."

The Colts (7-6) are also coming off their bye week and had the good fortune of facing the Texans before their week off. After taking a tough 38-31 loss to the Buccaneers in week 12, they bounced right back and dominated the Texans in week 13 with a 31-0 victory. Carson Wentz was sharp in the win, completing 16-of-his-22 passes, while Jonathon Taylor continued his incredible year. The running back racked up 143 yards and two touchdowns in Houston. Despite his week off, Taylor still leads the NFL by over 300 rushing yards.

Both the Pats' and Colts' offense will have to be extra cautious with the football this week. Indy is the number one team in the NFL when it comes to forcing turnovers with 13, while New England is not far behind. The Pats are tied for third with 10.

The Colts are 2.5-point favorites against the Patriots. The over/under is 45.5.

Patriots vs Colts live stream from anywhere on Earth

ExpressVPN We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.

NFL streaming tip:

If you're away from home and so can't watch the Patriots vs Colts live stream, you can still see the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan

Patriots vs Colts live streams in the US

In the US, Patriots vs Colts is going to be broadcast on FOX and NFL Network, which are available on two of our favorite streaming services fuboTV and Sling TV . The game starts at 8:15 p.m. ET/ 5:20 p.m. PT Saturday (Dec. 19).

If FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could rely on Sling (which doesn't include CBS, and has RedZone in the Sports Extra add-on). You can get CBS NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $50 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $65 per month.

Fubo.TV Fubo.TV : One of the best streaming services with FOX, and the top pick for watching all of the 2021 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.

Sling TV If you can stand to miss CBS games, Sling TV provides a middle ground. The $50 per month Sling Orange + Blue package has FOX and NFL Network for this game, as well as local NBC affiliates, and ESPN.

NFL Sunday Ticket: The Patriots vs Colts live stream is one of the games that DirecTV subscribers can watch via NFL Sunday Ticket.

You can also get NFL Sunday Ticket as a stand-alone service — but only if you live in an area that doesn't get DirecTV service.

Patriots vs Colts live stream for free

If you just want to watch Patriots vs Colts on your phone or tablet, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market for free. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

As part of the Thursday Night Football coverage deal with Amazon, the Patriots vs Falcons game will also stream for free on Amazon-owned Twitch.

Patriots vs Colts live streams in the UK

You can also catch the Patriots vs Colts live stream across the pond, though it is at the late hour of 1:20 a.m. local GMT on Friday morning. Yes, those in the U.K. will want Sky Sports for watching NFL games in the U.K., where it airs on Sky Sports NFL. It will also feature more than 100 live games this season.

If you're an existing Sky customer, you can get all of that with the Sky Sports Complete Pack, for £39 per month.

If you're not looking to spend that much, you can get a less comprehensive Sky Sports pass from Now TV. Daily, weekly and monthly passes range from £9.99 to £33.99.

Patriots vs Colts live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Patriots vs Colts live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games.