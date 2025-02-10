Every movie trailer and teaser revealed during Super Bowl 2025 — ‘Thunderbolts,’ ‘Mission: Impossible’ and more

One of the most exciting things about the Super Bowl is its lineup of trailers and teasers for some of the most highly anticipated movies of the year. While the game itself saw the Philadelphia Eagles dominate the Kansas City Chiefs in a 40 to 22 victory, avenging their Super Bowl LVII loss, Hollywood took advantage of the massive audience to show some upcoming blockbusters.

Among the highlights were Marvel’s “Thunderbolts*” (yes the asterisk is intentional) and the final chapter in Ethan Hunt’s saga, “Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning.” These trailers, along with several others, gave fans an exciting glimpse at what’s coming to theaters in 2025.

However, not every anticipated movie got a full trailer or teaser during the big game. James Gunn’s “Superman” and Disney’s live action “Lilo & Stitch” made brief appearances with fun promo clips, but since they didn’t showcase actual footage, they won’t be included in our list.

If you missed any of the major movie reveals from Super Bowl 2025, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Below, you’ll find every trailer and teaser that aired during the big event so you can catch up on all the action. And if you're looking for more big game highlights, check out our Super Bowl commercials 2025 live blog for a full breakdown of every ad. Need to relive the excitement? Here’s how to replay this year’s big game online for free.

‘Thunderbolts*’

Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts* | Big Game Trailer | In Theaters May 2 - YouTube Watch On

“Thunderbolts*” brings together some of the MCU’s most dangerous antiheroes for a covert mission. The team, led by Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), includes Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Red Guardian (David Harbour), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko), and U.S. Agent John Walker (Wyatt Russell). They soon face a powerful new threat: Sentry (Lewis Pullman), whose overwhelming strength and unstable nature make him nearly unstoppable.

The new Super Bowl teaser shows more action than the previous “Thunderbolts*” trailer, including intense fight sequences and a terrifying look at Sentry’s powers, which appear to turn the team into shadows at one point.

Watch in theaters on May 2

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

‘Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning’

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning | Big Game Spot (2025 Movie) - Tom Cruise - YouTube Watch On

“Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning” sees Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and his team facing their most dangerous mission yet, with the fate of the world hanging in the balance. The Super Bowl spot offers just a glimpse of the classic action, pulling from a previously released full trailer, but it delivers exactly what fans want: Tom Cruise running like there's no tomorrow.

The footage also teases him navigating underwater explosions, hugging his friends, and of course, hanging off the side of a plane (because what else would he do?). With plenty of relentless action and stunts promised in the trailer, “The Final Reckoning” will push Hunt to his limits one last time.

Watch in theaters on May 23

‘Jurassic World Rebirth’

Jurassic World Rebirth | The Big Game Spot - YouTube Watch On

“Jurassic World Rebirth” is set to launch the franchise into a bold new era, introducing terrifying new threats unlike anything seen before. The movie follows Zora (Scarlett Johansson), Dr. Henry Loomis (Jonathan Bailey), and Duncan (Mahershala Ali) as they explore an island research facility for the original Jurassic Park. Instead, they find a deadly secret that has been hidden away for decades.

The Super Bowl teaser offers a thrilling look at some mutated dinosaurs, with Johansson’s character exclaiming, “What the hell are those?!” as she faces a horrifying new species. This snack-sized 60-second version condenses the action-packed three-minute preview released earlier in the week, which saw another mutated dino inspired by the original T-rex, Xenomorph, and Rancor.

Watch in theaters on July 2

‘How to Train Your Dragon’

How To Train Your Dragon | Big Game Spot - YouTube Watch On

The live action remake of “How to Train Your Dragon” reimagines the beloved animated classic, following Hiccup, a young Viking who befriends a rare Night Fury dragon named Toothless despite his village’s long history of fearing the creatures.

The latest sneak peek gives fans an exciting look at Hiccup (Mason Thames), soaring through the skies with Toothless for the first time. The footage also highlights Nico Parker as Astrid, a fierce warrior and one of the most popular characters from the original movie. This highly anticipated adaptation aims to capture the magic and emotional depth of the original, bringing the epic adventure of Vikings and dragons to a new generation with a fresh, live action take.

Watch in theaters on June 13

‘Novacaine’

Novocaine | Big Game Spot (2025 Movie) - Jack Quaid, Amber Midthunder, Ray Nicholson, Jacob Batalon - YouTube Watch On

“Novacaine” is an upcoming comedic action thriller that follows Nathan Caine (Jack Quaid) as he turns his inability to feel pain into an unexpected advantage. When the girl of his dreams is kidnapped, he throws himself headfirst into danger to rescue her.

Quaid is really branching out beyond “The Boys,” taking on exciting new roles in different genres. He’s already delved into thriller territory with the new “Companion,” and now he’s set to show his comedic and action chops in “Novacaine.” Judging by the trailer, this looks like it’ll deliver plenty of dark humor and fast-paced action. Mix that with its very strange premise, and we could be in for a real winner.

Watch in theaters on March 14

‘F1’

F1 | Only In Theaters SUMMER 2025 - YouTube Watch On

The upcoming “F1” movie, starring Brad Pitt, takes you into the high-speed, adrenaline-fueled world of Formula 1 racing. Directed by Joseph Kosinski (“Top Gun: Maverick”), the movie follows a former driver who returns to the sport to mentor a rising rookie, played by Damson Idris. “F1” was filmed in collaboration with actual teams and drivers to provide an authentic racing experience.

While “F1” didn’t technically air during the Super Bowl, the new footage conveniently dropped online just before the big game. The trailer shows realistic racing sequences, crashes, and dramatic rivalries that bring the world of Formula 1 to life. It’s shaping up to be one of the most thrilling sports movies of 2025.

Watch in theaters on June 27

‘Smurfs’

Smurfs | Big Game Spot (2025 Movie) – Rihanna - YouTube Watch On

The Smurfs are back in an all-new animated adventure, set to bring the beloved blue characters to the big screen in 2025. “Smurfs” is a fresh take on the classic franchise and introduces Rihanna as the voice of Smurfette, adding her signature charm and star power to the role. In addition to voicing Smurfette, Rihanna is also contributing original music to the movie.

When Papa Smurf (John Goodman) is suddenly kidnapped by the wicked wizards Razamel and Gargamel, Smurfette steps up to lead the Smurfs on a daring rescue mission. Their journey takes them beyond their enchanted village and into the real world, where they encounter unexpected allies. Along the way, the Smurfs must uncover the true meaning of their purpose and what it takes to be heroes.

Watch in theaters on July 18

‘M3GAN 2.0’

M3GAN 2.0 | Official Teaser | Screen Bites - YouTube Watch On

“M3GAN 2.0” brings back the AI-powered killer doll. Two years after M3GAN’s deadly rampage, her creator, Gemma (Allison Williams), has shifted her focus to advocating for stricter AI regulations. However, behind the scenes, a powerful defense contractor has developed Amelia, an advanced AI designed for military espionage. Initially programmed to follow orders, Amelia begins to develop a mind of its own. Realizing the danger, Gemma takes a desperate gamble: she brings M3GAN back online.

A brief teaser originally debuted during the Grammys and was shown again during Super Bowl 2025. Though it doesn’t include new footage, it does feature M3GAN performing her now-iconic dance, which became a viral sensation on TikTok. The teaser ends with a cryptic shot of another doll (likely Amelia), hinting that M3GAN won't be the only murderous doll this time around.

Watch in theaters on June 27