Super Bowl 2025 ads live blog — the best commercials and trailers to watch now
Post Malone Oreos, Chris Hemsworth and Chris Pratt team up, and more ads to watch right now
Super Bowl 2025 is happening now, and the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles are facing off at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. Our Super Bowl 2025 live blog has all the latest play-by-plays, but we know what you're really here for: the best part of the big game — the ads. And all the watercooler talk they inspire each year.
Whether you're seeking a Super Bowl live stream, how to watch the big game on Roku or Tubi, checking the latest odds or the cheesiest commercials, we've got you covered for the biggest night in U.S. sports. Already we've been treated to tons of Super Bowl ads featuring plenty of the biggest stars from Hollywood and beyond. The big game kicked off at 6:30 p.m. ET and, with Kendrick Lamar performing the halftime show, there's something for everyone to enjoy.
This year's crop of Super Bowl ads is a star-studded affair, packed with celebrity cameos, over-the-top effects, and ridiculous gimmicks. We're highlighting the best (and worst) of the bunch, so keep checking back for the Super Bowl 2025 commercials to watch.
Super Bowl 2025 Quick Info
- Time: 6:30 p.m. ET / 11.30pm GMT
- Date: Sunday, February 9
- Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs
- Venue: Caesars Superdome, New Orleans
- Halftime show: Kendrick Lamar & SZA
- TV channel: Fox (U.S.) | ITV1 (U.K.) | TSN (CAN)
- Free live stream: Tubi (U.S.) | ITVX (U.K.) | 7Plus (AUS)
When is the Super Bowl 2025?
It’s Super Bowl Sunday today! That’s right, Super Bowl LIX takes place on Sunday, February 9, 2025 and concludes the 2024/25 NFL season. Our guide tells you how to watch live streams anywhere and for free. We also have guides for watching Super Bowl 2025 free on Roku or Tubi.
Kickoff is scheduled for 6.30 p.m. ET / 3.30 p. PT / 11.30 p.m. GMT / 10.30 a.m. AEDT (Mon.). Want to tune in for the pregame action? Build-up coverage starts as early as 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT on Fox, with live coverage from the stadium starting at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT for the anthem and team entrances.
In the U.K., build-up on ITV starts at 10.45 p.m. GMT, and it’s 10 a.m. AEDT in Australia.
The halftime show with Kendrick Lamar should take place around 90 minutes after kickoff, so 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT / 1 a.m. GMT / 12 p.m. AEDT (Mon.)
Meta Smart Glasses
Meta is using Super Bowl LIX to spotlight its Ray-Ban Meta Glasses. After teasing the ad online, including on a certain Marvel star's Instagram page, the first of two Super Bowl ads appeared on YouTube this week. Zuckerberg's tech firm enlists the help of Avengers Chris Hemsworth and Chris Pratt to show them off as the duo wreaks havoc in Kris Jenner's personal art collection. The actors use Meta AI to identify artwork, translate foreign languages, and eventually call a lawyer after an incident with a $6.2 million banana. Meta has also announced limited edition Super Bowl versions of its smart glasses in Eagles and Chiefs colors that won't be on sale for the general public.
HexClad
Kitchenware brand HexClad has debuted its first-ever Super Bowl commercial, "Unidentified Frying Object," which features celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay uncovering the true, out-of-this-world origins of the company's cookware technology in the Area 51 test kitchen... and in the process discovering that Pete Davidson is actually an alien ambassador.
Chiefs win the coin toss, Stitch crashes the Super Bowl
Stitch from Disney's upcoming live-action "Lilo and Stitch" crashed the Super Bowl 2025 shortly after the Chiefs won the coin toss. A short teaser made it seem like some incident was breaking out on the field, only to show the extraterrestrial evading capture from stadium staff in a cute call-back to the style of ads used for the original "Lilo & Stitch" before it hit theaters back in 2002, with Stitch invading "Beauty and the Beast," "The Little Mermaid," and other Disney classics.
Ben Affleck’s DunKings return in Dunkin’s Super Bowl ad
The DunKings are back in action for Super Bowl LIX, and they've got a new member: "Succession" and "The Apprentice" star, Jeremy Strong. In the first spot of the big game, you can see Strong has really immersed himself in his new role... sitting in a big pot of coffee beans.
The ad, which was teased earlier this week, marks the third-ever Super Bowl appearance by the coffee chain. Affleck has been a fixture in all of Dunkin’s Super Bowl ads.
