Super Bowl 2025 ads live blog — the best commercials and trailers to watch now

Super Bowl 2025 is happening now, and the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles are facing off at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. Our Super Bowl 2025 live blog has all the latest play-by-plays, but we know what you're really here for: the best part of the big game — the ads. And all the watercooler talk they inspire each year.

Whether you're seeking a Super Bowl live stream, how to watch the big game on Roku or Tubi, checking the latest odds or the cheesiest commercials, we've got you covered for the biggest night in U.S. sports. Already we've been treated to tons of Super Bowl ads featuring plenty of the biggest stars from Hollywood and beyond. The big game kicked off at 6:30 p.m. ET and, with Kendrick Lamar performing the halftime show, there's something for everyone to enjoy.

This year's crop of Super Bowl ads is a star-studded affair, packed with celebrity cameos, over-the-top effects, and ridiculous gimmicks. We're highlighting the best (and worst) of the bunch, so keep checking back for the Super Bowl 2025 commercials to watch.