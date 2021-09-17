Paris Saint Germain vs Lyon live stream — how to watch Ligue 1 21/22 game online

The Paris Saint Germain vs Lyon live stream could see Lionel Messi step onto Le Parc des Princes pitch in a PSG shirt for the first time — and PSG will also be looking to keep their perfect start to the season intact.

Paris Saint Germain vs Lyon live stream, date, time, channels The Paris Saint Germain vs Lyon live stream takes place Sunday, September 19.

► Time 7.45 p.m. BST / 2.45 p.m. ET / 11.45 a.m. PT

• U.K. — Watch on BT Sport

• U.S. — Watch on BeIN Sports via Sling or Fubo.TV

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

With a front three of Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, it's little wonder that PSG sits top of the Ligue 1 table after the first five gameweeks. While the all-star trio haven't actually simultaneously taken to the field in the league just yet, PSG have blown away the competition so far, winning each of their first five games in convincing fashion.

The trio did start together in PSG's first Champions League group stage match in midweek, but surprisingly they only managed a draw against Belgian side Club Bruges. This disappointing result is the team's first setback of the season, so they'll be keen to bounce back against Lyon.

While Messi, Neymar and Mbappe have taken the spotlight, some of PSG's other players have quietly been playing very well. Ander Herrera scored a brace against Clermont and was on target in midweek as well, so expect him to start against Lyon. New goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma impressed in his debut against Clermont and will likely keep his starting spot here.

Lyon started the season poorly, but are building form after winning their last two in a row, including a 3-1 victory over Strasbourg. They'll come into this game knowing that they can hurt a PSG side that still doesn't look entirely solid at the back; PSG's new defensive signing Sergio Ramos won't make this match.

PSG will, of course, come into this match as firm favorites, but a confident Lyon could be the side's toughest test yet. With Messi in contention to make his first home appearance for PSG, could he also score the first non-Barcelona goal of his senior career too?

Make sure you don't miss a moment of the action by watching a Paris Saint Germain vs Lyon live stream — and we'll show you how to do that below. And don't forget to check out our how to watch Premier League 21/22 hub if you want to catch some top-flight English football this weekend as well.

How to watch the Paris Saint Germain vs Lyon live stream wherever you are

The Paris Saint Germain vs Lyon live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.View Deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to BeIN Sports or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Paris Saint Germain vs Lyon live stream in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Paris Saint Germain vs Lyon live stream on beIN Sports and on beIN Sports Connect with a valid cable login. You can also watch from the beIN Sports Connect app available on Android, iOS and Roku.

If you've cut the cord and don't have cable, you have plenty of options, too. Our pick of these would be Sling TV: the Sling Blue package costs just $35 per month and comes with more than 30 channels. However, you will need to spend an extra $11 a month for the Sports Extra package in order to get access to beIN Sports. Right now Sling is offering a 30-day trial for the bargain price of $10.

Fubo.TV is another option. This costs $65 per month but gives you more than 117 channels, including beIN Sports, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Paris Saint Germain vs Lyon live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Sling TV offers two packages, both of which cost $35 a month. The Sling Blue plan comes with 30-plus channels. To access beIN Sports you'll need to pay an extra $11 a month for the Sports Extra package. Sling is currently offering $25 dollars off the first month.View Deal

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo.TV. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including beIN Sports. View Deal

How to watch the Paris Saint Germain vs Lyon live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Paris Saint Germain vs Lyon live stream on beIN Sports or via beIN Connect with valid cable credentials. Cord cutters in Canada can watch the game through Fubo.TV and there's even a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay upfront.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want to watch the match can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo.TV. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including beIN Sports. View Deal

How to watch the Paris Saint Germain vs Lyon live stream in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

BT Sport has the Paris Saint Germain vs Lyon live stream in the U.K., the sports network currently holds the exclusive rights to broadcast every Ligue 1 game in the U.K.

Prices differ hugely depending on whether you already have BT TV and a BT broadband subscription. If you have both, you can add the Sports package for £15/month plus a £20 upfront fee, or go for the £40/month Big Sports package which also includes all of the Sky Sports channels.

Another option for non-BT subscribers is the BT Sport Monthly Pass (£25), which lets you watch via an app for a fixed time and doesn't require a lengthy subscription.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the Paris Saint Germain vs Lyon live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Paris Saint Germain vs Lyon live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the Paris Saint Germain vs Lyon live stream on beIN Sports 3or via beIN Connect can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your beIN account as if you were back home.