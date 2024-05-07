PSG vs Borussia Dortmund live stream: How to watch Champions League semi-final game online

The PSG vs Borussia Dortmund live stream sees the away side taking a 1-0 lead to Paris, with a place in this season's Champions League final the reward for the winners — and you can watch it live from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for FREE!

PSG vs Borussia Dortmund live stream, Date, Time, Channels The PSG vs Borussia Dortmund live stream takes place on Tuesday, May 7.

► Time — 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 5 a.m. AEST (May 1)

• Watch FREE — RTÉ Player (Ireland)

• U.S. — Watch on Paramount Plus

• U.K. — Watch on TNT Sports

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

PSG will have to come from behind if they hope to reach their second Champions League final. The French champions will perhaps feel a little unlucky not to have scored in Germany, hitting the inside of both posts in quick succession before Fabian Ruiz missed a glorious opportunity to equalise, but Dortmund could also have scored more than once.

After a disastrous move to Man Utd, Jadon Sancho showed what he's really capable of in the first leg of this tie at Signal Iduna Park last week. The on-loan winger put in a performance that will have given PSG's defenders nightmares, although it was Niclas Fullkrug's brilliantly taken goal that gives Dortmund the advantage coming into this second leg tonight.

PSG vs Borussia Dortmund is by no means over as a competition with the home side possessing more than enough quality to progress, and you can watch this must-watch game from just about anywhere online by following our guide down below.

Plus, if you want to watch every dramatic moment as the tournament heads towards its grand final at Wembley Stadium in London, see our guide to watch the Champions League live streams.

How to watch PSG vs Borussia Dortmund live stream for free

There's great news if you're a footie fan and live in Ireland — you can watch a live stream of PSG vs Borussia Dortmund absolutely FREE. That's because the entire game will be shown on RTÉ 2 and RTÉ Player in Ireland.

Traveling abroad? You'll need a good VPN to unblock RTE Player from abroad. More on that below.

How to watch PSG vs Borussia Dortmund from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the soccer on your usual subscription?

You can still watch PSG vs Borussia Dortmund live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 60% off with this NordVPN deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view an Irish service, you'd select Ireland from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to RTÉ Player or another service and watch the game.

Watch PSG vs Borussia Dortmund in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the PSG vs Borussia Dortmund live streams on Paramount Plus. That costs $5.99/month for the basic package or $11.99 without ads, but there's currently a 7-day FREE trial, so it's well worth checking out if you haven't used it before. The game will also be shown on CBS.

Alternatively, If you're a cord cutter, Fubo is another option as the game is also set to be broadcast on TUDN. The Pro Plan costs $75 per month but gives you 121 channels, including CBS local channels, TUDN and UniMás, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the PSG vs Borussia Dortmund live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Paramount Plus combines what used to be CBS All Access with even more content from the deep ViacomCBS vault. With prices starting at $5.99 per month, get access to "Survivor" and "Big Brother" episodes, as well as originals like "Star Trek: Picard" and "The Good Fight".

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including TUDN.

Watch PSG vs Borussia Dortmund in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

TNT Sports (formerly BT Sport) hosts the PSG vs Borussia Dortmund live stream in the U.K. and will be the exclusive home of the entire Champions League tournament in the country.

You can get TNT by subscribing to the Discovery Plus Premium plan for £29.99 per month, or you can add TNT Sports through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media to watch via your television provider.

To stream TNT Sports, you'll need Discovery Plus — a combo subscription that allows fans to access TNT Sports, Eurosport and entertainment all in one place.

If you're not in the U.K. right now, you can still watch a PSG vs Borussia Dortmund live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

Watch PSG vs Borussia Dortmund in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch a PSG vs Borussia Dortmund live stream on DAZN.

DAZN currently costs $24.99 CAD per month, although you can save a little by buying annually ($224.99 CAD). If you're unfamiliar, DAZN has apps on pretty much every single streaming platform out there.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make their streaming device behave like it's still back in the great white north.

Watch PSG vs Borussia Dortmund in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the PSG vs Borussia Dortmund live stream on Stan Sport.

Stan can be accessed via a wide variety of devices including many smart TVs, iOS and Android phones, Chromecast, Apple TV and more — plus it costs a very reasonable $25 AUD per month ($10 for a Basic subscription and $15 for the Sport add-on).

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Stan account as if you were back home.

Watch PSG vs Borussia Dortmund in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access the PSG vs Borussia Dortmund live stream via beIN Sports Connect. The service costs NZ$14.99 per month, or you sign up for an annual plan at a discounted rate of NZ$149.99 for the year. There's currently a 7-day FREE trial so you can check it out and see how you like it before committing to a subscription.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

Watch PSG vs Borussia Dortmund in India

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In India, you can watch the PSG vs Borussia Dortmund live stream on JioTV which is totally free to Jio mobile or broadband users.

If you're away from home right now, you can still stream the game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.