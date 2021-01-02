Packers vs Bears live stream: How to watch NFL week 17 game online

Packers vs Bears channel, start time The Packers vs Bears live stream begins at 4:25 p.m. ET/ 1:25 p.m. PT on Sunday, January 3 on Fox.

This Packers vs Bears live stream means a lot to each team. At 12-3, Green Bay needs a win (or an unlikely Seahawks loss to the 49ers) to secure the number one seed, a first-round bye and home field advantage for the playoffs.

Meanwhile, the 8-7 Bears will be fighting for a guaranteed spot in the playoffs. (Should they lose this game, the Bears would still make the playoffs if the Cardinals beat the Rams in the game that runs concurrently.) Given the big discrepancies in the two teams' records, the Packers are favored to win this NFL live stream by 5.5 points, according to BetMGM.

And the best streaming devices for watching the games

The 63 best Netflix shows and TV series

This will be a rematch from week 12, when Green Bay triumphed over Chicago 41-25. That was near the end of a devastating losing streak in which Chicago succumbed six times in a row.

The team's record has improved since then as quarterback Mitchell Trubisky has gotten into a high-scoring groove. Chicago has earned 30 or more points in four straight games--for the first time since 1965. And the last three matchups were all wins. They were against two easy adversaries--Houston and Jacksonville--but also against Minnesota, a team that beat the Packers in week eight.

Unfortunately for Chicago, they are going up against the highest-scoring team in the NFL. The Packers have earned an average of 31.6 points per game across the entire season. The Packers' success lies in the nimble hands of quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who has been pretty strong all season, although he did slip up in week 15, throwing a mere 143 yards of completed passes in a low-scoring (24-16) win over the not-too-tough Carolina Panthers.

How to watch Packers vs Bears live stream with a VPN

Football fans, if for some reason you've had to leave your own "bubble" — or you can't get FOX where you are for some strange reason — and you can't watch the Packers vs Bears live streams you want, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . ExpressVPN offers superb speeds and excellent customer service, and IPVanish's low pricing is shocking.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.

View Deal

Packers vs Bears live streams in the US

In the US, Packers vs Bears is going to be broadcast on NFL Network, which is available with most cable packages and on two of our favorite streaming services fuboTV and Sling TV . The game starts at 4:25 p.m. ET/ 1:25 p.m. PT Sunday January 3.

If FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could rely on Sling (which doesn't include CBS or NFL RedZone).

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $45 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $59.99 per month.

Fubo.TV : One of the best streaming services with NFL Network, and the top pick for watching all of the 2020 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.View Deal

If you can stand to miss CBS games, Sling TV provides a middle ground. The $45 per month Sling Orange + Blue package has NFL Network for this game, as well as local NBC affiliates and ESPN.View Deal

NFL Sunday Ticket: Packers vs Bears is one of the games that DirecTV subscribers can watch via NFL Sunday Ticket (provided that you're not living in the market of either team). Sunday Ticket streams live games in their entirety to televisions, computers, Android and iOS devices, and game consoles.

You can also get NFL Sunday Ticket as a stand-alone service — but only if you live in an area that doesn't get DirecTV service.

Packers vs Bears live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond may not be able to watch Packers vs Bears, as Sky Sports has marked zero week 17 games as available. Weird huh? We'll update this if we learn more. Sky Sports NFL and Sky Sports Main Event are the standard channels for watching NFL games in the U.K. Sky Sports features more than 100 live games this season.

If you're an existing Sky customer, you can get all of that with the Sky Sports Complete Pack, for £39 per month.

If you're not looking to spend that much, you can get a less comprehensive Sky Sports pass from Now TV. Daily, weekly and monthly passes range from £9.99 to £33.99.

Packers vs Bears live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Packers vs Bears live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.